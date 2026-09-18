Our Lady of Mount Carmel's Junior Mancho Commits to Towson Basketball

Our Lady of Mount Carmel senior basketball player Junior Mancho announced Thursday that he has committed to Towson University.

The 6-foot-9 center averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds last season for the Cougars, who won their second consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship. Mount Carmel finished 30-11 and No. 2 in the final High School On SI Maryland Top 25.

Mancho told The Baltimore Sun that Towson was the first school to offer him a scholarship.

“It’s been a lot of hard work being in the gym day in and day out and having help from [my coaches],” Mancho said. “I’ve always stayed true to who I am in the game and given my best when I’m on the court.”

Primarily a defensive presence as a freshman and sophomore, Mancho developed into a more significant offensive option last season. His biggest basket came in the MIAA A Conference championship game against Saint Frances Academy at UMBC.

Mancho scored with one second remaining in overtime to lift Mount Carmel to a 59-57 victory and its second consecutive conference championship. He finished the title game with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Mancho also was named to the Baltimore Catholic League's inaugural All-Academic Team last season.

“Junior is much more than an outstanding basketball player,” Mount Carmel coach Tony Martin said. “He is a highly intelligent servant leader, an elite communicator, an exceptional teammate, and a young man of tremendous character.”

Mancho Helped Mount Carmel Become a Maryland Power

Mancho has played an important role in one of Maryland's most successful programs over the past two seasons.

Mount Carmel finished No. 1 in the final High School On SI Maryland Top 25 in 2025 after winning its first MIAA A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League Tournament championships.

The Cougars nearly repeated that double last season. After successfully defending their MIAA A title, they lost to Saint Frances in the BCL Tournament championship game.

Mount Carmel is 64-15 over the past two seasons.

Mancho becomes the seventh player from the Cougars' 2024-25 and 2025-26 teams to move on to college basketball, joining Mario Tatum (NJIT), Rodney Scott (Augusta), Gage Howard (Loyola Maryland), Tristen Wilson (Holy Cross), Ralfs Rudusans (Lehigh), and Tristan and Tyson Heflin (Harford Community College).