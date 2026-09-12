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Louisiana High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Get final scores from around the state
Jack Butler|
The Tioga High School Indians host the Pineville High School Rebels on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Tioga High School in Tioga. Tioga defeated Pineville 52-21 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Tioga High School Indians host the Pineville High School Rebels on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, at Tioga High School in Tioga. Tioga defeated Pineville 52-21 to improve to 2-0 on the season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday night was action-packed in another week of Louisiana high school football. High School On SI has final scores.

Louisiana High School Football Final Scores - September 11

Amite 34, Livonia 7

Welsh 42, Opelousas Catholic 0

(#16) Ouachita Parish 43, Wossman 28

Lake Arthur 42, DeQuincy 0

Broadmoor 35, Northeast 12

South Beauregard 36, Rayne 20

Riverside Academy 55, Covenant Christian Academy 20

North Central 46, Gueydan 6

Mandeville 48, Bonnabel 21

BTWS 30, Benton 16

(#21) Northshore 40, De La Salle 28

Holy Cross 36, Warren Easton 21

Belle Chasse 49, Riverdale 0

(#8) Lafayette Christian Academy 44, Westminster Christian Academy 0

St. Edmund 44, Morgan City 6

St. John 57, Cohen 8

Archbishop Hannan 14, Parkview Baptist 12

Vinton 40, Elton 12

(#20) Central 38, Denham Springs 7

Thrive Academy 40, Highland Baptist Christian 28

Pine 33, Pope John Paul II 21

St. Mary 26, Red River 20

Fontainebleau 50, East Jefferson 14

Eunice 15, Jennings 12

Walker 56, Erath 49

East Ascension 34, Sam Houston 31

LRCA 46, Catholic - N.I. 0

Minden 21, Homer 6

St. James 53, West St. John 0

Prairieville 41, Ponchatoula 34

Episcopal 53, Northlake Christian 0

East Feliciana 30, SHCACA 2

(#9) West Monroe 51, (#10) Plaquemine 8

North Iberville 38, Belaire 20

St. Michael 56, Slaughter Community Charter 6

Cedar Creek 32, St. Frederick 10

Ascension Christian 26, Central Private 22

Lakeview 35, Plain Dealing 0

Lee Academy 14, Claiborne Academy 6

Thibodaux 41, South Lafourche 6

Loreauville 41, Central Catholic 12

Ouachita Christian 49, Madison 0

Northwood 28, West Ouachita 22

Lake Charles College Prep 60, Peabody 7

Dutchtown 35, E.D. White 7

(#5) Alexandria 59, Union Parish 16

Kennedy 45, Bourgeois 23

Notre Dame 37, Church Point 0

Southern Lab 40, Carroll 8

(#4) Catholic 58, Dunham 8

Lutcher 57, Donaldsonville 20

North DeSoto 56, Natchitoches Central 21

Calvary Baptist Academy 58, Bunkie 12

Waskom 24, Lakeside 14

Jena 34, Sterlington 28

Winnfield 40, Arcadia 0

West Feliciana 56, Ferriday 12

(#15) Neville 44, (#17) Evangel Christian Academy 27

Woodlawn-B.R. 43, Brusly 40

(#3) Ruston 68, Longview 50

Iowa 39, Leesville 28

PTSTA 57, Benjamin Franklin 20

Hanson Memorial 20, Berwick 14

(#25) Slidell 49, Lakeshore 38

(#13) St. Charles Catholic 28, Hahnville 27

Northwest 22, Kinder 20

Franklin Parish 54, Oak Grove 26

Green Oaks 44, North Webster 12

Westminster Christian Academy 50, Port Barre 8

Ascension Catholic 43, Hammond 7

East St. John 28, John Ehret 14

(#7) Archbishop Rummel 35, Vandebilt Catholic 0

(#22) Jesuit 30, (#18) St. Thomas More 10

North Vermilion 33, Crowley 18

(#19) Acadiana 36, (#11) Zachary 28

Grant 55, Holy Savior Menard 0

Westlake 21, LaGrange 16

Centerville 30, Houma Christian 22

(#1) Edna Karr 50, Huntington 0

Lafayette 50, Franklin 7

Independence 35, Varnado 12

Haughton 50, Southwood 0

St. Thomas Aquinas 21, Albany 6

New Iberia 60, Ville Platte 6

Tioga 52, Pineville 21

(#14) Brother Martin 47, St. Paul's 16

Captain Shreve 51, Bastrop 6

Rayville 28, General Trass 6

Chalmette 61, Loranger 7

Logansport 60, Buckeye 7

(#2) St. Augustine 42, (#12) Destrehan 13

Kentwood 40, Sumner 32

Kaplan 29, Assumption 12

Montgomery 42, Pickering 13

Parkway 42, Loyola College Prep 41

Central Lafourche 51, Patterson 0

Salmen 51, Live Oak 14

Beau Chene 24, Basile 7

(#23) Archbishop Shaw 35, West Jefferson 0

Oakdale 52, Oberlin 7

Mangham 28, Caldwell Parish 20

Beekman Charter 40, LaSalle 34

J.S. Clark 65, Comeaux 10

Jeanerette 16, West St. Mary 12

(#6) John Curtis Christian 29, Louisville 22

Haynesville 23, Junction City 7

McDonogh 35 32, Booker T. Washington 28

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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