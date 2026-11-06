Four-star point guard Jamaal McKnight Jr., a Maryland native who began his high school basketball career at DeMatha Catholic, has committed to the University of Utah.

McKnight, a senior at Iowa United Prep in Des Moines, announced his college decision on social media after considering several Division I programs, including Kansas, UNLV and Boise State.

The former DeMatha standout said Utah's atmosphere and coaching staff played major roles in his decision.

"The moment I stepped on campus it felt like a family environment," McKnight said.

The Runnin' Utes compete in the Big 12 Conference, where McKnight will have an opportunity to face programs such as Kansas, Baylor, BYU and Colorado.

Utah's NBA Connections Helped Seal the Decision

McKnight, who competed on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Durant, was particularly impressed with Utah head coach Alex Jensen and his staff, including fellow Maryland native Raphael Chillious.

"You could tell that they know what they were talking about," McKnight said, "and most of them came from the NBA and that's the dream. I want to make it to the NBA one day. Why not learn from people who already got a taste of that?"

Chillious, known as "Coach Chills," joined Utah in 2025 after working as a personnel evaluator with the Memphis Grizzlies.

A veteran college coach and recruiter, Chillious has helped develop numerous players who advanced to the NBA.

His coaching background includes working with 17 future NBA players, including 10 first-round draft picks and four lottery selections.

Chillious also helped recruit Markelle Fultz to the University of Washington. Fultz, another Prince George's County native and former DeMatha standout, became the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NBA draft.

That connection to Maryland basketball, combined with the staff's professional experience, helped make Utah an attractive destination for McKnight.

From DeMatha to Long Island Lutheran and Iowa United Prep

McKnight's high school basketball journey has taken him through three programs.

He spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland, competing in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, one of the nation's most competitive high school basketball leagues.

He transferred to Long Island Lutheran in Brookville, New York, for his junior season before moving to Iowa United Prep in Des Moines ahead of his senior year.

Throughout that journey, McKnight continued attracting interest from major college programs.

His father, Jamaal McKnight Sr., told High School On SI that his son received his first Division I scholarship offer from Tennessee while he was still in eighth grade.

Other programs that recruited McKnight included Maryland, Mississippi, Pepperdine and East Carolina.

Before announcing his commitment, McKnight made official visits to UNLV, Boise State, Kansas and Utah.

Basketball Has Always Been a Family Affair

McKnight's development began long before he became a nationally recruited prospect.

His father coached his youth basketball team from first through eighth grade, helping him build the foundation for his high school career.

"We had a lot of success," McKnight Sr. said. "There was a lot of tradition on that team."

"I was blessed to have parents that were serious about the game," he added.

McKnight Sr. also grew up playing sports in Prince George's County.

He competed in football at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt and basketball at Frederick Douglass High School in Upper Marlboro.

His son initially followed a similar path, playing both football and basketball as a youngster.

But by the time McKnight Jr. entered high school, basketball had become his primary focus.

"He had more resources in basketball and it worked out for him," McKnight Sr. said.

That decision eventually led him to DeMatha, where he began competing in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

The league's tradition of producing college and professional talent gave McKnight an opportunity to develop against high-level competition early in his prep career.

McKnight Plans to Sign With Utah in November

McKnight's commitment is expected to become official during the November signing period.

In an exclusive interview with High School On SI, McKnight Sr. said his son plans to sign with Utah during the early signing window, scheduled for Nov. 11-18.

For McKnight, the decision represents the next step in a basketball journey that began in Prince George's County and has taken him through some of the nation's most competitive high school and grassroots programs.

Now, the four-star guard is preparing to continue that journey in the Big 12, playing for a coaching staff he believes can help him pursue his ultimate goal of reaching the NBA.