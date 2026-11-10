Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 3-4)

The Maryland high school girls flag football state quarterfinal round has wrapped up, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 3-4.

Clarksburg's Aysia Jones-Robinson threw five touchdown passes, Urbana's Emily Mitchel totaled 144 all-purpose yards, and Linganore's Makenna Roberts had 12 catches for 136 receiving yards and two scores.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Priscilla Abdul-Wahhab of Mervo.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg

Jones-Robinson completed 10 of 14 passes for 107 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for 26 yards and a score in Clarksburg's 53-6 blowout victory over Parkdale in the MPSSAA 4A/3A State Quarterfinals.

Emily Mitchel, Urbana

Mitchel went 10-of-16 for 86 passing yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 58 yards on nine carries in Urbana's 13-7 win over Western in the MPSSAA 4A/3A State Quarterfinals.

Makenna Roberts, Linganore

Roberts hauled in 12 catches for 136 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense, and had a 25-yard pick-six on defense in Linganore's 38-13 victory over Sherwood in the MPSSAA 3A/2A State Quarterfinals.

Ella Schweighofer, Whitman

Schweighofer went 26-of-33 for 271 passing yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 34 yards and a score in Whitman's 48-13 blowout win over Blake in the MPSSAA 4A/3A State Quarterfinals.

Lily Trexler, Middletown

Trexler completed 17 of 27 passes for 302 yards and nine touchdowns in Middletown's 56-30 victory over Pikesville in the MPSSAA 2A/1A State Quarterfinals.

Kimora Brockington, Dunbar

Brockington registered 14 flag pulls on defense in Dunbar's 20-13 win over Long Reach in the MPSSAA 2A/1A State Quarterfinals.

Iyana Greenfield, Northern

Greenfield recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six, in Northern's 39-0 shutout victory over Milford Mill Academy in the MPSSAA 3A/2A State Quarterfinals.

Kennedy Burke, North Point

Burke compelted 8 of 9 passes for two touchdwons in North Point's dominant 43-0 shutout win over Perry Hall in the MPSSAA 4A/3A State Quarterfinals.