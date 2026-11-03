Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 26-31)

The Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs have already crowned regional champions, with the state playoffs soon to begin. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 26-31.

Clarksburg's Aysia Jones-Robinson totaled seven touchdowns, Sherwood's Cara Farr threw four TD passes, and Mervo's Priscilla Abdul-Wahhab registered 12 flag pulls.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Emily Mitchel of Urbana.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 8. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg

Jones-Robinson totaled seven touchdowns, 274 passing yards, and 153 rushing yards in Clarksburg's 46-12 victory over Quince Orchard in the MPSSAA 4A/3A Regional Finals.

Cara Farr, Sherwood

Farr completed 27 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns in Sherwood's 28-0 shutout win over Poolesville in the MPSSAA 3A/2A Regional Finals.

Priscilla Abdul-Wahhab, Mervo

Abdul-Wahhab, a freshman, registered 12 flag pulls on defense in Mervo's dominant 58-0 shutout victory over High Point in the MPSSAA 4A/3A Regional Semifinals.

Kelly Campbell, Quince Orchard

Campbell threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in Quince Orchard's 40-7 blowout win over Northwest in the MPSSAA 4A/3A Regional Semifinals.

Saniyah Watson, Blake

Watson went 19-of-33 for 209 passing yards and three touchdowns in Blake's 26-25 victory over Paint Branch in the MPSSAA 4A/3A Regional Finals.

London Allen, Forest Park

Allen had 120 all-purpose yards and one touchdown in Forest Park's 34-0 shutout win over Edmondson-Westside in the MPSSAA 2A/1A Regional Finals.