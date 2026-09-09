Michael Mayo, a longtime Prince George’s County football and track and field coach who led Forestville to a state championship and later became the first head football coach at Charles Herbert Flowers, died Aug. 3. He was 70.

Mayo spent more than three decades coaching in Prince George’s County Public Schools, with stops at Forestville, Bowie, Charles Herbert Flowers and Laurel.

A Championship Legacy at Forestville

Mayo began coaching in Prince George’s County in 1990. He helped Forestville’s track and field program win state championships in 1994 and 1995 before leading the school’s football team to a Class 1A state title in 1999.

Among those who knew Mayo well was former Eleanor Roosevelt coach Rick Houchens.

“He played and won before me,” Houchens said. “Then we hugged and celebrated before my game started.”

Forestville and Eleanor Roosevelt made Prince George’s County history that night in November 1999, becoming the first two county teams to win state football championships on the same day.

Forestville and Eleanor Roosevelt High Schools made history in November 1999, becoming the first two football teams from Prince George's County (PGCPS) to capture state championships on the same night and year.

Mayo was a founding member of the Prince George’s County Football Association and later served several years as its president. The Hampton University graduate was also named Prince George’s County Coach of the Year multiple times, received a Coach of the Year honor from Washington’s NFL franchise and was selected to coach in several postseason all-star games.

Building Flowers Football From the Ground Up

In 2000, Mayo became the first head football coach at newly opened Charles Herbert Flowers High School and helped build the Jaguars’ program from its beginning.

In 2005, Mayo was a member of the Flowers coaching staff that helped guide the Jaguars to their first indoor state track and field championship.

During Mayo's tenure as Flowers head coach, the Jaguars never had a losing season on the gridiron.

The Jaguars averaged eight wins per season from 2000 through 2014 and registered two undefeated regular seasons. Flowers also reached the regional final six times and became a consistent postseason contender on Mayo's watch. In 2011, Flowers captured the regional championship and advanced to the state semifinals.

Mayo also mentored numerous athletes who went on to compete at the NCAA and professional levels, while several former players and assistants later entered coaching themselves.

A Lasting Impact Across Prince George’s County

“Coach Mayo was more than a football coach,” said Devon Mason, a longtime Prince George’s County high school coach who competed against Mayo. “He was a mentor, a leader and a valued fixture in the Flowers community.

“His presence, impact and influence not only helped shape generations of Jaguars on the field, it also touched the lives of countless athletes he coached, encouraged, guided and believed in. Because of this, the legacy he built will forever be woven into Charles Herbert Flowers High School and Prince George’s County football.”