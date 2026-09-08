Vote: Who Was the North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

Week 3 of the North Carolina high school football season produced standout performances on offense, defense and special teams. Here are the 15 nominees for the High School On SI North Carolina High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each candidate below, then cast your vote.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Perry Moore Jr. of Trinity Christian.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Davion Jones, Hough

Jones, a 6-foot, 175-pound South Carolina commit, recorded two interceptions, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and two sacks in Hough's 30-3 win over Providence Day. His second interception and forced fumble both led to Hough touchdowns.

Davis Beam, East Lincoln

Beam completed 23-of-39 passes for 379 yards and four TDs and added a rushing TD in East Lincoln's 35-0 win over Newton-Conover.

Drew Cohen, Cuthbertson

Cohen set a school single-game record with 356 rushing yards and three TDs on 33 carries in Cuthbertson's 51-37 win over Cox Mill.

Jamouri Nichols, Chambers

Nichols completed 12-of-21 passes for 185 yards and four TDs and rushed 10 times for 93 yards in Chambers' 54-14 win over Corvian.

Wilson London, South Point

London pulled double duty as South Point's starting left guard and kicker, making field goals of 38 and 22 yards in a 19-16 win over T.C. Roberson. His 22-yarder was the game-winner.

Andrew Boucher, Croatan

Boucher rushed 27 times for 271 yards and caught a TD pass in Croatan's 45-22 win over Southwest Onslow.

Gavyn Davis, Northside

Davis caught five passes for 197 yards and two TDs in Northside's 46-16 win over Topsail.

Caden Ingle, Erwin

Ingle completed 21-of-26 passes for 359 yards and five TDs and rushed four times for 56 yards and another score in Erwin's 49-7 win over Brevard.

Rylee Smith, Smoky Mountain

Smith rushed 16 times for 221 yards and four TDs in Smoky Mountain's 43-0 win over Forestview.

Lucas Tyner, Purnell Swett

Tyner threw two TD passes and rushed for another score in Purnell Swett's 55-14 win over Douglas Byrd.

Dallas Brinton, Asheboro

The Blue Comets' quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in a 42-0 win over Randleman. Brinton was 7-of-10 for 113 yards and had 82 yards rushing.

Braxton Bowling, Davie County

Bowling rushed 23 times for 261 yards and two TDs in Davie County's 42-29 win over Pinecrest.

J.J. Mackins, Hunter Huss

Mackins completed 13-of-19 passes for 140 yards and rushed for 120 yards, including the game-winning TD, in Hunter Huss' 12-6 win over North Mecklenburg.

Carson Grier, Crest

Grier kicked a 43-yard field goal and two extra points and recorded two touchbacks in Crest's 17-3 win over Asheville.

Ben Blackwell, Maiden

Blackwell completed 14-of-26 passes for 320 yards, four TDs and an interception and rushed nine times for 42 yards in Maiden's 34-20 win over North Lincoln.