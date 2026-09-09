Vote: Who Was the Southern California High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)
Quarterbacks delivered some of the biggest performances of Week 2 in Southern California high school football, but standout efforts also came from running backs, receivers and two-way players.
Here are the High School On SI Southern California High School Football Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 3-5. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ca'ron Williams of Santa Margarita
Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Seth Solorio, QB, San Pedro
Solorio, an All-City Section quarterback last season, threw seven TD passes as San Pedro improved to 3-0 with a 63-12 win over Westchester.
AJ McBean, RB, Gardena Serra
McBean rushed for 179 yards and three TDs in Gardena Serra's 34-23 comeback win over Los Alamitos. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Serra's first three games.
Ryan Rakowski, QB, Palos Verdes
Rakowski, a Nevada commit, accounted for five TDs in Palos Verdes' 35-20 win over Carson, rushing for three and passing for two. He finished with 156 passing yards and 70 rushing yards.
Star Thomas, QB, Orange
Thomas, a junior with offers from Syracuse and Arkansas among others, threw for 416 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score in Orange's 40-9 win over Elsinore.
Hayden Koo, WR, Tustin
The standout wide receiver was asked to play a different role in the Tillers' 16-13 win over Long Beach Poly. Koo stepped in at quarterback, a team issue so far, and performed admirably to help his team get revenge for last season's loss to the Jackrabbits.
Grady Long, QB, La Serna
Long is a major reason why La Serna has started the season with a 3-0 record. And he showed it again last Friday by accruing 217 yards passing and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns as the Lancers surpassed 50 points for the third straight time.
Kane Casani, RB/LB, Loyola
Casani, whose father Drew was a standout defensive player for Loyola four decades ago and is now the Cubs' head coach, showed he's a chip off the old block by tallying double-digit tackles and three sacks in Loyola's win over Mira Costa.
George Hastings, ATH, Agoura
The did a little bit of everything in the Chargers' win over Thousand Oaks. He had 10 carries for 55 yards, six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, six tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Ryan Christianson, RB, Orange Lutheran
Christianson helped the Lancers pick up their second win by rushing for 165 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown against Basha (AZ). Only a sophomore, Christianson is Orange Lutheran's leading rusher this season with 285 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryce Johnson, QB, South East
Johnson helped the Jaguars improve to 3-0 this season by for 223 yards and added 94 yards with his legs to score three total touchdowns in a 46-6 win over Fremont.
Justin Clinton, RB, Bishop Amat
Clinton was the workhorse in the Lancers' easy win over Valencie. The senior ran for 165 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown to help his team improve to 3-0.
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Aram Tolegian has worked in sports media since 2001, covering everything from multiple Rose Bowls to the Breeders' Cup to more high school championships than he can remember. His work has been featured across several FOX Sports platforms in addition to major daily newspapers like the LA Daily News and Orange County Register. Aram can be seen regularly as co-host of the Fattal Factor on YouTube. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow ChemicalAT