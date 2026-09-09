Vote: Who Was the Southern California High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 3-5)

Quarterbacks delivered some of the biggest performances of Week 2 in Southern California high school football, but standout efforts also came from running backs, receivers and two-way players.

Here are the High School On SI Southern California High School Football Player of the Week nominees for games played Sept. 3-5. Read about the nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ca'ron Williams of Santa Margarita

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Seth Solorio, QB, San Pedro

Solorio, an All-City Section quarterback last season, threw seven TD passes as San Pedro improved to 3-0 with a 63-12 win over Westchester.

AJ McBean, RB, Gardena Serra

McBean rushed for 179 yards and three TDs in Gardena Serra's 34-23 comeback win over Los Alamitos. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of Serra's first three games.

Ryan Rakowski, QB, Palos Verdes

Rakowski, a Nevada commit, accounted for five TDs in Palos Verdes' 35-20 win over Carson, rushing for three and passing for two. He finished with 156 passing yards and 70 rushing yards.

Star Thomas, QB, Orange

Thomas, a junior with offers from Syracuse and Arkansas among others, threw for 416 yards and three TDs and rushed for another score in Orange's 40-9 win over Elsinore.

Hayden Koo, WR, Tustin

The standout wide receiver was asked to play a different role in the Tillers' 16-13 win over Long Beach Poly. Koo stepped in at quarterback, a team issue so far, and performed admirably to help his team get revenge for last season's loss to the Jackrabbits.

Hayden Koo moved from WR to QB and got Tustin a win | Kendell Hollowell

Grady Long, QB, La Serna

Long is a major reason why La Serna has started the season with a 3-0 record. And he showed it again last Friday by accruing 217 yards passing and a touchdown. He also ran for two touchdowns as the Lancers surpassed 50 points for the third straight time.

Kane Casani, RB/LB, Loyola

Casani, whose father Drew was a standout defensive player for Loyola four decades ago and is now the Cubs' head coach, showed he's a chip off the old block by tallying double-digit tackles and three sacks in Loyola's win over Mira Costa.

George Hastings, ATH, Agoura

The did a little bit of everything in the Chargers' win over Thousand Oaks. He had 10 carries for 55 yards, six receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, six tackles, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.

Ryan Christianson, RB, Orange Lutheran

Christianson helped the Lancers pick up their second win by rushing for 165 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown against Basha (AZ). Only a sophomore, Christianson is Orange Lutheran's leading rusher this season with 285 yards and four touchdowns.

Bryce Johnson, QB, South East

Johnson helped the Jaguars improve to 3-0 this season by for 223 yards and added 94 yards with his legs to score three total touchdowns in a 46-6 win over Fremont.

Justin Clinton, RB, Bishop Amat

Clinton was the workhorse in the Lancers' easy win over Valencie. The senior ran for 165 yards on 32 carries with a touchdown to help his team improve to 3-0.