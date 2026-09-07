High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings –– Sept. 6, 2026

There wasn’t a lot of movement at the top of this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

The top nine teams remained the same, with only No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) surviving a scare from fellow Power 25 rival Columbus (FL) before pulling out a 31-24 victory.

IMG Academy (FL) and St. Frances Academy (MD) remained Nos. 1 and 2 with decisive wins. The Panthers have a tricky matchup this week at Bryant, with the two-time Arkansas 7A defending state champion Hornets now 0-2 after losing at Alexandria (LA) 44-20 and ready to take their frustration out on SFA.

Allen (TX) continued to climb the rankings after a second consecutive win over a Power 25 rival from the Lone Star State, this time dumping DeSoto out of the rankings with a commanding 50-6 victory. The Eagles soared to No. 13 this week.

Also falling out of the Power 25 this week were Corner Canyon (UT) and Duncanville (TX).

Newcomers are North Shore (TX), Central Catholic (PA) and Hamilton (AZ). North Shore and Central Catholic face big in-state tests this week that will either solidify their spots in the Power 25 or could send them tumbling out of the rankings as quickly as they arrived.

Here are this week’s High School On SI Power 25 National High School Football Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS WEEKS: PRESEASON | WK 1 | WK2 | WK3 |

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. St. Louis (Honolulu) 41-0

Next up: at Palmetto (FL), Sept. 11

An efficient game from junior QB Jayden Wade (13-of-15, 228 yards, four TDs), who found Eric McFarland III seven times for 131 yards and three scores, led to the easy win.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Vero Beach (FL) 38-6

Next up: at Bryant (AR), Sept. 11

Vero Beach was without Notre Dame commit Wonderful “Champ” Minds IV at quarterback due to an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, and the Panthers defense feasted, holding their hosts to 102 total yards.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. No. 22 Columbus (FL) 31-24

Next up: at Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, FL), Sept. 10

Senior Tyler Reid, a Pitt commit, ran for a pair of 80-yard touchdowns as part of a 324-yard, three-touchdown performance, and he also caught a 2-yard TD pass.

4. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) (3-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Highland (Palmdale, CA) 55-7

Next up: vs. Inkerdum (Sacramento, CA), Sept. 11

Three-star DL Kingston Jimmerson had three tackles for loss and a sack for the Eagles.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC) 41-7

Next up: vs. Miami Central (FL), Sept. 11

The Wolves scored four defensive touchdowns, including two scoop-and-scores by senior Jameer Cantrell, and led 34-7 at halftime.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (NC) 51-33

Next up: at Trinity (Louisville, KY), Sept. 11

Senior QB Keegan Croucher tossed three first-half touchdown passes and hit Braxton Rein on a 77-yard gain to set up a 1-yard TD run by David Gabriel Georges before exiting the game at halftime for undisclosed reasons.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Lone Peak (Highland, UT) 38-14

Next up: at No. 10 Mater Dei, Sept. 18

The Gaels bounced back from their loss at the Broward National Showcase, holding the Knights to 121 total yards and forcing four turnovers.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. Pittsburg (CA) 26-14

Next up: vs. Kahuku (HI), Sept. 11

The Braves erased an early 14-0 deficit as Maliq Allen scored two touchdowns and an injury-depleted defense stiffened in the second half.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. St. Louis (Honolulu), Sept. 10

The Trailblazers had the week off.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Valor Christian (Highlands Ranch, CO) 38-22

Next up: vs. No. 14 Centennial, Sept. 10

The Monarchs took control in the second quarter with their ground game, rushing for 252 yards as junior Russell Sekona had a game-high 86 on 11 carries with a touchdown.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA) 61-27

Next up: vs. Hapeville Charter (Atlanta), Sept. 11

The Trojans exploded for 27 points in the second quarter, with sophomores QB CJ Cypher (26-of-34, 358 yards, five TDs) and RB Zachary Watts (15 carries for 161 yards and three TDs) leading the way.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. Vestavia Hills (AL) 49-0

Next up: at Spain Park (Hoover, AL), Sept. 11

Senior Trent Seaborn broke the state’s all-time career passing record in the third quarter as he led the Warriors to a third straight impressive win to open the season.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Def. then-No. 24 DeSoto (TX) 50-6

Next up: at Southlake Carroll (TX), Sept. 11

The Eagles shoot up the rankings again this week after overwhelming another in-state power with former legend Kyler Murray on hand to watch.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Idle

Next up: at No. 10 Mater Dei (CA), Sept. 10

The Huskies got an extra week to prepare for their showdown with the Monarchs.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia) 38-14

Next up: at Pope John Paul XXIII (Sparta, NJ), Sept. 12

The Ironmen led 38-0 after three quarters as junior QB Carson Schoen threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Franklin Central (Indianapolis) 48-0

Next up: vs. Avon (IN), Sept. 11

Senior QB Omar Frye misfired only once in 10 pass attempts for 190 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Lost 23-17 to Orange Lutheran (CA)

Next up: at Pinnacle (Phoenix), Sept. 11

The Bears went out of state and fell victim to a Lancers team that moved up to No. 6 in this week’s High School On SI CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Providence Day (Charlotte, NC) 30-3

Next up: at Mooresville (NC), Sept. 11

The Huskies defense rose to the occasion, holding Providence Day to 110 total yards and sacking Chargers quarterbacks seven times.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, LA) 27-17

Next up: vs. South Oak Cliff (Dallas), Sept. 12

Jemarkeus Houston’s 14-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left sealed the Mustangs’ win over a team ranked No. 3 in High School On SI’s Louisiana Preseason Top 25 rankings.

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Idle

Next up: vs. Lithonia (GA), Sept. 11

The Yellow Jackets had the week off.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Stillwater (OK) 56-28

Next up: vs. Jenks (OK), Sept. 11

The Spartans spread the wealth in racking up 488 total yards, with Isaiah Butcher IV and Jack Gill each scoring two touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost 31-24 to No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

Next up: at Palmetto (Miami, FL), Sept. 10

The Explorers, coming off their upset of Bishop Gorman a week ago, tied the game at 24 with just under seven minutes left before giving up an 80-yard touchdown by Tyler Reid that was the game-winner.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Imhotep Charter (Philadelphia) 21-20

Next up: vs. Roman Catholic (Philadelphia), Sept. 11

The Stags needed two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to erase a 20-7 deficit and escape with their 23-game win streak intact.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Woodland Hills (Pittsburgh, PA) 45-0

Next up: vs. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, PA), Sept. 11

The Vikings took control in the third quarter, blowing the game open after leading 17-0 at halftime.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Arbor View (Las Vegas) 44-0

Next up: vs. Perry (Gilbert, AZ), Sept. 11

Senior LB Dylan Linder had three of the Huskies’ nine sacks and also had a pick-six.

Dropped Out

21. Corner Canyon (Draper, UT)

24. DeSoto (TX)

25. Duncanville (TX)

Under Consideration

Bishop Watterson (Columbus, OH)

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL)

De La Salle (Concord, CA)

East St. Louis (IL)

Edna Karr (New Orleans)

Folsom (CA)

Kahuku (HI)

Miami Central (FL)

Mount Carmel (Chicago)

Randle (Richmond, TX)

West Boca Raton (FL)