Vote: Who is the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 5-7)

The Maryland high school football playoffs have already begun for the public schools, while the private schools begin postseason play next week. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 5-7.

Good Counsel's Luca Cogliandolo threw three touchdowns in an OT thriller, Paint Branch's Alijah Bah rushed for 311 yards and five TDs, and Frederick's Savant Dorsey had three TD catches.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jackson Herbert of McDonagh

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 15. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Luca Cogliandolo, Good Counsel

Cogliandolo threw three touchdown passes in Good Counsel's 28-21 overtime victory over Bishop McNamara.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah went off for 311 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in Paint Branch's 48-7 blowout win over Blair in the MPSSAA 4A First Round.

Savant Dorsey, Frederick

Dorsey, a senior wide receiver, finished with three touchdown catches in Frederick's 31-21 victory over Tuscarora in the MPSSAA 4A/3A First Round.

Brayden Nyce, Bullis

Nyce went 14-of-23 for 301 passing yards and four touchdowns in Bullis' 35-0 shutout win over St. Albans (DC).

Joshua Davies, Saint James

Davies had 21 carries for 267 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Saint James' 49-34 victory over Maret (DC).

Chase Helfenbein, Kent Island

Helfenbein, a senior wide receiver, hauled in five catches for 124 receiving yards and four touchdowns in Kent Island's 56-0 shutout win over Southern-AA in the MPSSAA 2A First Round.

Tae'myj Boyce-Brown, Williamsport

Boyce-Brown, a senior running back, stepped in at quarterback and went 9-of-14 for 162 passing yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 156 yards and four scores on 25 carries in Williamsport's 46-30 victory over Liberty in the MPSSAA 2A/1A First Round.

David Akinsuroju, Eastern Tech

Akinsuroju, a senior running back, had 42 carries for 269 rushing yards and six touchdowns in Eastern Tech's 43-32 win over North Harford in the MPSSAA 2A First Round.

Jayden Rumley, Meade

Rumley had 11 carries for 188 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Meade's 59-22 victory over Bowie in the MPSSAA 4A First Round.

Antoine Robinson Jr., Quince Orchard

Robinson, a senior, returned the opening kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown, and later had a 58-yard punt return score in Quince Orchard's 72-0 shutout win over Richard Montgomery in the MPSSAA 4A First Round.

Donald Rivers, North Hagerstown

Rivers registered 17 tackles, seven solo stops, two tackles for loss, and a sack in North Hagerstown's 48-0 shutout victory over Northwood in the MPSSAA 3A First Round.

Zion Liburd, Lackey

Liburd, a junior, recorded 14 tackles, 10 solo stops, three tackles for loss, and a sack in Lackey's 35-0 shutout win over Hammond in the MPSSAA 2A/1A First Round.