Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 12-14)

We're already halfway through the Maryland high school football playoffs, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 12-14.

Churchill's Hunter Humphries threw for 244 yards and three touchdowns, Paint Branch's Alijah Bah totaled four scores, and Archbishop Spalding's Myles McAfee had 169 receiving yards and three TDs.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Tae'myj Boyce-Brown of Williamsport.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Hunter Humphries, Churchill

Humphries completed 24 of 30 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns in Churchill's 29-14 victory over Seneca Valley in the MPSSAA Class 4A Second Round.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah had 27 carries for 236 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with a receiving score, in Paint Branch's 33-19 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the MPSSAA Class 4A Second Round.

Myles McAfee, Archbishop Spalding

McAfee hauled in six catches for 169 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Archbishop Spalding's 28-14 victory over St. Mary's in the MIAA Class A Semifinals.

Jackson Herbert, McDonogh

Herbert went 18-of-33 for 214 passing yards and four touchdowns in McDonogh's 31-28 win over Calvert Hall in the MIAA Class A Semifinals.

Francis Carter, Lackey

Carter had 24 carries for 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Lackey's 42-18 victory over Kent Island in the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A Second Round.

Elijah Williams, SEED School

Williams hauled in eight catches for 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns in SEED's 20-0 shutout win over Francis Scott Key in the MPSSAA Class 1A Second Round.

A'Yar Reed-Wright, Guilford Park

Reed-Wright went 19-of-26 for 238 passing yards and three touchdowns in Guilford Park's 49-7 victory over Chesapeake in the MPSSAA Class 3A Semifinals.

Christopher Quick, St. Charles

Quick rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in St. Charles' dominant 42-0 shutout win over Decatur in the MPSSAA Class 3A Second Round.

Jayson Allen, Howard

Allen had 27 carries for 290 rushing yards and five touchdowns in Howard's 42-24 victory over River Hill in the MPSSAA Class 2A Second Round.

Tyler O'Callaghan, Huntingtown

O'Callaghan registered 28 tackles, a tackle for loss, and half a sack in Huntingtown's 35-16 win over Northern in the MPSSAA Class 2A Second Round.

Zayden Dwyer, Patuxent

Dwyer registered 11 tackles, seven solo stops, two tackles for loss, and a sack in Patuxent's 28-7 victory over Perryville in the MPSSAA Class 1A Second Round.

Blake Meyer, Linganore

Meyer returned a punt 86 yards for a touchdown, and had a 38-yard receiving score in Linganore's 49-13 win over Damascus in the MPSSAA Class 3A Second Round.