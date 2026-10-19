Vote: Who should be the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

The Maryland high school football regular season is almost over, which means the playoffs are right around the corner. Once again, there were more top performers the week of Oct. 16-18.

Calvert's Lyndon Johnson threw for 409 yards and totaled five touchdowns, Magruder's Caleb Smallwood had nearly 300 rushing yards, and Concordia Prep's Elijah Glass registered 11 tackles.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Logan Boyle of Huntingtown.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 25. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Lyndon Johnson, Calvert

Johnson, a sophomore quarterback, passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns, and rushed for the game-winning score in Calvert's 34-30 victory over Northern.

Caleb Smallwood, Magruder

Smallwood, a junior running back, had 33 carries for 295 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Magruder's 50-38 win over Kennedy.

Elijah Glass, Concordia Prep

Glass, a sophomore linebacker, registered 11 tackles, eight solo stops, and two tackles for loss in Concordia Prep's 17-14 victory over Calvert Hall.

Jackson Herbert, McDonogh

Herbert, a sophomore quarterback, went 21-of-29 for 243 passing yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for a score in McDonogh's 56-19 blowout win over Loyola Blakefield.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah had 11 carries for 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns, along with two catches for 94 receiving yards and a score, along with an interception on defense in Paint Branch's 41-6 blowout victory over Whitman.

Malachi Milburn, St. Mary's Ryken

Milburn ran for 269 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in St. Mary's Ryken's 62-27 win over Bishop O'Connell.

Tyler Lee, Guilford Park

Lee haad 12 carries for 208 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Guilford Park's 32-0 shutout victory over Glenelg.

Kaileb Tilghman, Wicomico

Tilghman, a junior wide receiver, had over 200 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner, in Wicomico's 26-21 win over Kent Island.

Jamier Copper, Easton

Copper, a junior running back, had 21 carries for 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Easton's 55-37 victory over Decatur.

Malachi Rice, Blair

Rice, a previous Player of the Week winner, went 10-of-13 for 153 passing yards and three touchdowns, along with a short rushing score in Blair's dominant 43-0 shutout win over Springbrook.

Kwame Ofori-Baabu, Boonsboro

Ofori-Babbu, a senior cornerback, had a 100-yard pick-six in Boonsboro's dominant 76-0 victory over Clear Spring.

Jaden Wooten, Lackey

Wooten, a junior defensive lineman, recorded 10 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks in Lackey's 43-6 win over La Plata.