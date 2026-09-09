Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 4-Sept. 5)

High school girls flag football season is underway in Maryland, and it's the first season as an officially state-sanctioned sport.

Frederick's Da'Myra Wallace had two impressive performances, Clarksburg's Aysia Jones-Robinson looks on track to lead her team to a three-peat, and Kylie Duehring helped contribute to La Plata's 48-0 win.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick

Wallace, a senior quarterback, completed 23 of 42 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 67 yards and a score in Frederick's 33-0 shutout victory over Brunswick. She then went 14-of-22 for 148 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Cadets' 28-12 win over Thomas Johnson.

Rylie Huskey, Frederick

Huskey, a sophomore, caught a touchdown pass from Wallace and led the defense with nine flag pulls and two pass deflections for Frederick against Brunswick.

Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg

Jones-Robinson, a senior quarterback, picked up where she left off last year passing for 340 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 80 yards and a score in Clarksburg's 35-6 win over last year's runners-up, Whitman.

Rianna Prather, Clarksburg

In the same game, the senior Prather hauled in four catches for 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense, while registering an interception and nine flag pulls on defense.

Kylie Duehring, La Plata

Duehring, a junior quarterback, went 14-of-23 for 208 passing yards and three touchdowns in La Plata's 48-0 shutout victory over Thomas Stone.

Annamay Straniero, Poolesville

Straniero registered seven receptions for 147 yards and a trio of touchdowns in Poolesville's 34-0 shutout win over Gaithersburg.

Abby Wollschlager, Kenwood

Wollschlager, a junior, contributed to Kenwood's dominant 63-0 shutout victory over Patapsco with three touchdowns, three flag pulls, and an interception.

Amiyah Brown, Kenwood

Brown, a sophomore, also stepped up for the Bluebirds with two touchdowns, one extra point, and three flag pulls.