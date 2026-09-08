Vote: Who Is the West Virginia High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sep. 5)

High school football season continues in the state of West Virginia, and there were more top performers for Aug. 31-Sep. 5.

Morgantown's Lyric Blake scored five touchdowns in his season debut, Mingo Central's Peyton Parker registered 15 tackles and four sacks, and University's

Congratulations to last week's winner: Pax Myers of Independence.

They're among 12 candidates for High School On SI West Virginia High School Football Player of the Week.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Lyric Blake, Morgantown

Blake, a junior running back, made his season debut and rushed 25 times for 160 yards and five touchdowns in Morgantown's 42-0 shutout victory over Jefferson.

Peyton Parker, Mingo Central

Parker, a junior linebacker, stepped up on defense with 15 tackles and four sacks in Mingo Central's 41-6 blowout win over Westside.

Taegan Hackney, Mingo Central

Hackney, a senior, also helped on defense with an impressive 18 tackles (all solo) for the Miners.

Harrison Helbig, University

Helbig, a senior quarterback, threw 471 passing yards and five touchdowns while rushing for a pair of scores in University's 76-50 shootout victory over Parkersburg South.

Hayden George, University

In the same game, the senior wide receiver George hauled in four catches for 180 yards and four touchdowns for the Hawks.

Landyn Carpenter, Philip Barbour

Carpenter, a senior running back, rushed for 262 yards and three touchdowns in Philip Barbour's 35-7 win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

Talen Brown, Cameron

Brown came through on defense again with 12 tackles, three TFLs, one QB hurry, and one fumble recovery in Cameron's 48-6 victory over Valley.

Brian Dick, Martinsburg

Dick, a senior quarterback, completed 11 of 19 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 103 yards and a score in Martinsburg's 35-21 win over Bridgeport.

Brandon Davis, Doddridge County

Davis, a senior running back, had 11 carries for 163 rushing yards and four touchdowns in Doddridge County's 33-12 victory over Richie County.

Jake Belcher, Princeton

Belcher, a senior quarterback, went 24-of-26 for 227 passing yards and three touchdowns in Princeton's 32-30 win over Bluefield.

Max Hudgins, Montcalm

Hudgins, a junior, rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, forced two fumbles, intercepted two passes, and blocked a punt in Montcalm's 26-7 victory over Galax.

Isaiah Heflin, Robert C. Byrd

Heflin, a senior quarterback, threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 81 yards and a score in Robert C. Byrd's 26-21 win over Fairmont Senior.