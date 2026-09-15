Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 8-11)

High school girls flag football season continues in the state of Maryland, and there were more top performers in Week 2

Frederick's Da'Myra Wallace set a program-record for rushing yards, Thomas Johnson's McKenna Long threw three touchdown passes, and

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Amiyah Brown of Kenwood.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Sept. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Da'Myra Wallace, Frederick

Wallace stepped up once again by completing 16 of 26 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and ran for a career-high and program-record 115 yards and another score in Frederick's 37-19 victory over Oakdale.

McKenna Long, Thomas Johnson

Long, a sophomore quarterback, went 14-of-28 for 206 passing yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 107 yards on 15 carries in Thomas Johnson's 32-28 shootout win over Oakdale.

Payton Wallace, Damascus

Wallace, a junior quarterback, went 15-of-21 for 169 passing yards and four touchdowns in Damascus' dominant 54-0 shutout victory over Magruder.

June Tabron, Wise

Tabron, a senior quarterback, threw for three touchdowns and 60 yards, and rushed for two scores and 13 yards in Wise's 74-7 blowout win over Northwestern.

Mylee Hartman, Boonsboro

Hartman, a junior, stepped up on both sides of the ball with 95 rushing yards, 200 passing yards, and four passing TDs on offense, along with two interceptions, including a 60-yard pick-six, on defense in Boonsboro's 47-6 victory over Middletown.

Demi Owens, St. Charles

Owens, a sophomore linebacker, registered three interceptions on defense, including a pick-six, in St. Charles' 55-0 shutout win over Thomas Stone.

Amani Welch, Calvert

Welch, a junior, went 15-of-24 for 275 passing yards and eight touchdowns in Calvert's 53-13 victory over Patuxent.

Rileigh Romberger, Smithsburg

Romberger, a senior quarterback, completed 11 of 15 passes for 257 yards and six touchdowns, along with three conversions in Smithsburg's 50-12 win over Williamsport.

Katie Leader, Marriotts Ridge

Leader, a senior, looked impressive in both games in which Marriotts Ridge won. She passed for 522 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 245 yards and two scores. Leader even threw the game-winning touchdown against Oakland Mills with 14 seconds left in the game.

Mia Hinal, Eastern Tech

Hinal, a junior quarterback, delivered two full-field touchdown runs in the final four minutes of a 20-12 comeback victory over Perry Hall.

Camille Jackson, Gwynn Park

Jackson finished with four interceptions on defense in Gwynn Park's 20-14 win over Fairmont Heights.

Saemyriah Grimes, Clear Spring

Grimes had a team-high five sacks in Clear Spring's 36-0 victory over South Hagerstown.