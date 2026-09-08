Georgia's football calendar just got a little more interesting.

Girls flag football practice opened Monday, Sept. 7, with the first regular-season games permitted Sept. 14. The GHSA will again crown champions across five divisions. This latest chapter in Georgia sports has expanded fast enough to put more than 300 Georgia high schools on the field last season.

Plenty will change between a first practice and an upcoming title game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But a few names are already worth knowing. And with several of Georgia's headline names from 2025 gone to graduation, there's room at the top for somebody to grab the crown.

Here is a preseason watchlist, not a ranking, of 10 Georgia high school girls flag football players to watch in 2026.

Addisen Odom, Greenbrier, QB, Junior

Taking over a two-time defending state champion as a sophomore is enough pressure for most players. Odom threw for 3,396 yards and 54 touchdowns, then delivered the go-ahead score in Greenbrier's 20-13 Division 2 win over Jenkins to finish off the three-peat.

Ava George, McEachern, QB, Senior

George threw for 4,161 yards and 56 touchdowns as a junior and completed 62% of her passes, guiding McEachern back to the Division 5 championship game. Pope denied the repeat, but George returns as one of the state's most accomplished quarterbacks.

Caroline Marshall, Milton, WR/DB, Senior

Good luck finding a returning receiver with a better résumé. Marshall caught 150 passes for 1,977 yards and 26 touchdowns as Milton reached the Division 4 championship game, and she's the piece the Eagles build around now that quarterback Audrey Jensen has graduated.

Emma Morgan, Whitewater, ATH, Junior

Morgan's 2025 line reads like somebody forgot to turn down the difficulty setting. As a sophomore, she caught 119 passes for 948 yards and 16 touchdowns, ran for 348 yards and seven more scores, led Whitewater with 96 tackles, and intercepted eight passes during the Wildcats' run to the Division 3 championship game.

I'Yarna Lee, Jenkins, QB/ATH, Senior

Lee took Jenkins to its first girls flag football state championship game and nearly won it. She threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 on the ground in the 20-13 title loss to Greenbrier, and she's back with a season to build on that run.

Jade Kitchens, Washington County, QB, Senior

Suppose you want a player who can take over a game in more than one way, start here. Kitchens went into last year's Division 1 championship game with 2,307 passing yards and 35 touchdowns to go with 1,563 rushing yards and 12 scores — nearly 3,900 total yards and 47 touchdowns for a team that reached the state final.

Kallie Mashburn, North Oconee, WR/DB, Junior

North Oconee graduated championship MVP, Catherine Cooper. It didn't graduate all the fireworks. Mashburn was a sophomore when she intercepted two passes and caught a 24-yard touchdown in the Titans' 31-6 Division 3 title win over Whitewater — a performance that played like a preview.

Kourtney Kalman, Pope, WR/S, Senior

Pope's three-peat was slipping away late in the Division 5 championship game until Kalman got involved. She scored the touchdown that tied McEachern with five seconds left, after running in an earlier extra point, and helped set up the decisive conversion in a 14-13 comeback. With several seniors gone from that roster, her role only grows.

Michala Butler, McEachern, ATH, Sophomore

One for the long game. Butler caught 68 passes for 772 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman on a state-finalist team, then scored on a 1-yard run against Pope in the final. If that was Year 1, the next few get interesting.

Page Stewart, Calvary Day, QB, Junior

Stewart has produced since her first year, when she threw 32 touchdown passes. As a sophomore, she averaged roughly 190 passing yards a game and had thrown for 3,687 yards and 46 touchdowns late in 2025, including a six-touchdown night against Johnson. All-state recognition followed.

Georgia's first regular-season games can begin Sept. 14, with the regular season running through Nov. 14. The GHSA state championships are set for Dec. 15-17 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And if last season taught us anything, this list won't look the same by then.