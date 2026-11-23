The Maryland high school football season has already crowned some state champions, with six more to be determined in two weeks. Once again, there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 20-21.

Archbishop Spalding's Brian Snowden Jr. totaled four touchdowns in the MIAA A Championship, Guilford Park's Tyler Lee rushed for 227 yards and three scores, and Elkton's Ziel Cleveland went off for 507 passing yards and eight TDs.

Those were just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Blake Meyer of Linganore.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 29. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Brian Snowden Jr., Archbishop Spalding

Snowden completed 18 of 22 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 42 yards and a pair of scores in Archbishop Spalding's 34-28 victory over McDonogh for the team's fifth consecutive MIAA A Conference Championship.

Tyler Lee, Guilford Park

Lee had 17 carries for 227 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Guilford Park's 38-6 blowout win over Westminster in the MPSSAA Class 3A Quarterfinals

Ziel Cleveland, Elkton

Cleveland went off for 507 yards and eight touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing in Elkton's 64-23 victory over Hereford in the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A Quarterfinals.

Hunter Humphries, Churchill

Humphries went 18-of-25 for 304 passing yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 23 yards and three scores in Churchill's 34-13 win over Annapolis in the MPSSAA Class 4A Quarterfinals.

Christopher Quick, St. Charles

Quick had 12 carries for 241 rushing yards and two touchdowns in St. Charles' 35-6 blowout victory over Milford Mill Academy in the MPSSAA Class 3A Quarterfinals.

Malcom Smith Jr., SEED

Smith went 10-of-14 for 287 passing yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, in SEED's dominant 62-6 blowout win over Douglass-BAL in the MPSSAA Class 1A Quarterfinals.

Blake Meyer, Linganore

Meyer hauled in two touchdown passes on offense and an interception on defense in Linganore's 21-20 victory over City College in the MPSSAA Class 3A Quarterfinals.

Jamie White Jr., Quince Orchard

White had a touchdown run on offense and a pick-six on defense in Quince Orchard's 48-10 win over Blake in the MPSSAA Class 4A Quarterfinals.

Nick Reisinger, St. Mary's Ryken

Reisinger totaled four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, in St. Mary's Ryken's 34-20 victory over Archbishop Carroll (DC) for the team's second consecutive WCAC Metro Championship.

Dylan James, Bel Air

James had 14 carries for 176 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Bel Air's 56-33 victory over Wicomico in the MPSSAA Class 2A Quarterfinals.

Matthew Larsen, Sherwood

Larsen completed 14 of 24 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in Sherwood's 31-17 victory over Urbana in the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A Quarterfinals.

Jayden Paugh, Boonsboro

Paugh registered 13 tackles, nine solo stops, and two tackles for loss in Boonsboro's 47-14 win over Snow Hill in the MPSSAA Class 1A Quarterfinals.