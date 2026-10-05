Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 1-3)

We're already halfway through high school football season in Maryland, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 1-Oct. 3.

Suitland's Anthony Boyd totaled five touchdowns, Towson's Omari Rowell rushed for over 200 yards, and Decatur's Jaxon Archer broke a single-game receiving yards record.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Malachi Rice of Blair.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 11. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Anthony Boyd Jr., Suitland

Boyd, a junior quarterback, threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two scores in Suitland's 40-6 blowout victory over Eleanor Roosevelt.

Omari Rowell, Towson

Rowell, a senior running back, rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns in Towson's 37-6 win over Patapsco.

Jaxon Archer, Decatur

Archer, a senior wide receiver, set a single-game receiving-yards record with 229, along with six catches and three scores in Decatur's 56-14 blowout victory over Snow Hill.

Tyson Wallace, Lackey

Wallace, a senior defensive tackle, registered 12 tackles, six tackles for loss, and five sacks in Lackey's dominant 49-6 win over McDonough.

Christopher Quick, St. Charles

Quick, a senior, had 15 carries for 162 rushing yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 107 receiving yards and a score in St. Charles' 28-14 victory over Westlake.

Luca Cogliandolo, Good Counsel

Cogliandolo threw for 174 yards and four touchdowns in just the first half of Good Counsel's 42-0 shutout win over St. Mary's Ryken.

Malcom Smith Jr., SEED

Smith, a junior quarterback, went 12-of-18 for 163 passing yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 25 yards and two scores in SEED's 46-20 victory over St. John's Catholic Prep.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah stepped up on both sides of the ball in Paint Branch's 15-8 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase. The senior had 21 carries for 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on offense, along with two interceptions, a fumble recovery, and nine tackles on defense.

Michael Cutchember, Archbishop Curley

Cutchember had another stellar week with 13 carries for 268 rushing yards in Archbishop Curley's dominant 52-0 shutout victory over Annapolis Area Christian.

Terrance Grant Jr., DeMatha

Grant rushed for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in DeMatha's 42-6 blowout win over Mt. Zion Prep.

Carlos Ferguson, McDonogh

Ferguson, a senior wide receiver and Minnesota commit, hauled in nine catches for 104 receiving yards and a touchdown, along with an interception on defense in McDonogh's 24-10 victory over Calvert Hall.

Tyson Cleary, Williamsport

Cleary registered an impressive 19 tackles, nine solo stops, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in Williamsport's 27-7 win over Boonsboro.