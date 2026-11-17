The Maryland high school girls flag football season is almost over, and there were more top performers during the week of Nov. 10-11.

Clarksburg's Aysia Jones-Robinson went 22-of-33 for four touchdowns, Urbana's Emily Mitchel threw for 207 passing yards and a pair of scores, and Linganore's Makenna Roberts had 154 receiving yards and three TDs.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Makenna Roberts of Linganore.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 22. The winner will be announced next week.

Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg

Jones-Robinson completed 22 of 33 passes for four touchdowns and rushed for a score in Clarksburg's 32-26 victory over North Point in the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semifinals.

Emily Mitchel, Urbana

Mitchel went 23-of-36 for 207 passing yards and two touchdowns, and ran for 42 yards and a score in Urbana's 20-19 overtime win over Whitman in the MPSSAA 4A/3A state semifinals.

Makenna Roberts, Linganore

Roberts, the defending Player of the Week, hauled in nine catches for 154 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and recorded seven flag pulls on defense in Linganore's 46-6 blowout victory over Glenelg in the MPSSAA 3A/2A state semifinals.

Ryann Burch, Northern

Burch completed 31 of 47 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns, and rushed for a score in Northern's 41-14 blowout win over Poly in the MPSSAA 3A/2A state semifinals.

Asiah Freeland, Calvert

Freeland registered seven flag pulls, two interceptions, and two pass breakups in Calvert's 27-0 shutout victory over Dunbar in the MPSSAA 2A/1A state semifinals.

Lily Trexler, Middletown

Trexler went 16-of-26 for 227 passing yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for a score in Middletown's 56-12 blowout win over Forest Park in the MPSSAA 2A/1A state semifinals.