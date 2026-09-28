Vote: Who Was the Maryland High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 24-26)

High school football season continues in the state of Maryland, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 24-26.

Quince Orchard's Carter Dailey threw five touchdowns, Churchill's Saahir Lester recorded 13 tackles and two sacks, and Wise's Jacorey Harris had 167 receiving yards.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: MJ Sullivan of Damascus.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 4. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Carter Dailey, Quince Orchard

Dailey, a junior quarterback, threw for 210 passing yards and five touchdowns in Quince Orchard's 35-0 shutout victory over Seneca Valley.

Saahir Lester, Churchill

Lester, a senior defensive end, registered 13 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, and a forced fumble in Churchill's 35-14 win over Whitman.

Jacorey Harris, Wise

Harris, a junior wide receiver, hauled in three catches for 167 receiving yards and a touchdown in Wise's dominant 51-0 shutout victory over Bowie.

Carlos Spencer, Loyola Blakefield

Spencer stepped up once again by going 21-of-30 for 364 passing yards and four touchdowns in Loyola Blakefield's 25-14 win over Bullis.

Alijah Bah, Paint Branch

Bah finished with 28 carries for 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Paint Branch's 28-14 victory over Northwest.

Michael Cutchember, Archbishop Curley

Cutchember, a senior running back, rushed for 249 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in Archbishop Curley's 41-0 shutout win over Pallotti.

Dylan Ohm, Oakdale

Ohm threw for 276 passing yards and three touchdowns in Oakdale's 30-3 blowout victory over Damascus.

Dominic Rivera, Northern

Rivera, a junior wide receiver, hauled in six catches for 130 receiving yards in Northern's 41-7 win over McDonough.

Colin Wilson, Concordia Prep

Wilson, a senior, registered 15 tackles, nine solo stops, five tackles for loss, and four quarterback hurries in Concordia Prep's 13-7 victory over Mount St. Joseph.

Jadon King, Boonsboro

King, a senior running back, had nine carries for 139 rushing yards and three touchdowns in Boonsboro's 55-7 blowout win over Catoctin.

Malachi Rice, Blair

Rice, a senior quarterback, went a perfect 6-for-6 for 181 passing yards and four touchdowns, along with two rushes for 14 yards and a score in Blair's dominant 62-6 victory over Einstein.

Arnell Bland, St. Charles

Bland registered eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in St. Charles' 41-0 shutout win over Chopticon.