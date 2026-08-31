10 Must-See New England High School Football Games to Open the 2026 Season

New England's 2026 high school football schedule features traditional rivalries, championship contenders, nationally recruited prospects and several intriguing interstate matchups.

From Massachusetts powers meeting in marquee showdowns to top prep programs crossing state lines, the schedule offers plenty of games with regional significance. Here are 10 of the most compelling matchups during the opening weeks of the New England high school football season.

Bedford (N.H.) vs Nashua South (N.H.) – Sept. 4

Although Bedford will be without New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year Bennett Matthews this season, its roster is still talented. They are led by 2027 wide receiver Brycen D'Urso on offense and have a strong offensive line. CJ Goss takes over at quarterback for Nashua South after an impressive junior season.

Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) vs. Chaminade (N.Y.) — Sept. 5

Bishop Hendricken enters 2026 as Rhode Island's three-time defending state champion and has won 20 state titles in program history. The Hawks cross state lines to face Chaminade of New York on Sept. 5, with 2027 linebackers Giulio Broccoli and Xavier Calderon and safety Jeremiah Jenyo leading the defense.

Tewksbury (MA) vs Leominster (MA) – Sept. 5

Tewksbury and Leominster will meet for the first time in program history on Sept. 5. Tewksbury quarterback Will Harrison will be one of the players to watch, while Leominster begins a new era without three-star quarterback Osiris Lopez.

Dexter Southfield (MA) vs Buckingham Browne and Nichols (MA) – Sept. 10

Dexter Southfield won NEPSAC Bowl championships in 2018 and 2021. Its roster is highlighted by four-star recruit Jeremiah Figaro and three-star quarterback Rory Funke. BB&N is led by 2024 New England Coach of the Year Mike Willey. These two private schools in the Boston area will make for a great matchup on September 10.

Catholic Memorial (MA) vs Andover (MA) – Sept. 10

On September 10, Catholic Memorial will take on Andover to open both teams' seasons. The Knights of Catholic Memorial are led by Ramar Thomas, a Boston College commit, Christian Simmons, a three-star recruit, and Kennedy Hurte-Jones, a four-star defensive tackle. Andover is led by John Stadler, a 2028 quarterback.

Bridgeport Central (CT) vs Greenwich (CT) – Sept. 10

Greenwich enters the season seeking its third straight state championship. They will be led by Philip Tarantino, a rising junior quarterback who totaled over 2,000 yards of offense last year. Bridgeport Central counters with junior quarterback Joel McCulley as it attempts to knock off the defending champions.

New Canaan (CT) vs Trumbull (CT) – Sept. 10

New Canaan comes off a perfect 13-0 season, capturing their fourth straight CIAC Class L state championship. On September 10, the Rams face Trumbull, which will have new quarterback Brayden Jagoe under center.

Springfield Central (MA) vs St. John's Prep (MA) – Sept. 11

Springfield Central is led by Jareth Staine Jr., the class of 2027 quarterback, who has four-star running back Isaiah Rogers out of his backfield. St. John's Prep is led by Massachusetts' first-ever five-star quarterback, Christopher Vargas Jr., who recently committed to Ohio State. These two will play each other on September 11.

Xaverian Brothers (MA) vs Bishop Feehan (MA) – Sept. 11

Three-time defending state champion Xaverian Brothers opens its season behind four-star Penn State quarterback commit Will Wood. Bishop Feehan counters with sophomore quarterback Brady Hogan.

Avon Old Farms (CT) vs Tabor Academy (MA) – Sept. 12

Two of New England's top quarterback prospects headline this prep showdown. Tabor Academy features four-star Peter Bourque, while Avon Old Farms counters with three-star James Madison commit Matthew Baer.

Phillips Exeter Academy (N.H.) vs Choate Rosemary Hall (CT) – Sept. 12

Although Choate plays Suffield on September 12th, it is considered just a scrimmage. On September 19th, they have its first regular-season game against three-star quarterback Jackson Failla and Phillips Exeter. Choate has a young offense led by Breydon Evans and Quincy Reynolds, two 2029 receivers.