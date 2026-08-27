Central Catholic Begins New Era With State Championship Coach and Loaded Roster

Central Catholic High School enters the 2026 football season with a new head coach, a veteran quarterback and little time to ease into a new era.

John Dubzinski takes over one of Massachusetts' established programs with a talented roster led by two-time Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year Caden Smith. But Dubzinski's first three games will provide an immediate test: Catholic Memorial, Boston College High and St. John's Prep.

Dubzinski, who previously won a state championship at North Andover, is tasked with leading Central Catholic back to the top after the Raiders reached the Division 1 semifinals last season.

John Dubzinski Takes Over at Central Catholic

Newly appointed head coach John Dubzinski has taken over as Central Catholic's head coach, the school announced in March. Dubzinski replaces John Sexton, who coached the Raiders last season.

Dubzinski will return to a coaching position after taking a year away from the game. His last stint was with North Andover where he spent 10 years. In his time with North Andover, he went 59-47, highlighted by a Division 2 state championship in 2018.

Dubzinski's father is a member of the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He won 181 games as Leominster High School head coach.

Dubzinski's career has taken him all around New England, but now he lands at Central Catholic, hoping to bring the school its first state title since 2013.

No Easy Introduction for Dubzinski

If there is a program built to test a first-year coach immediately, it would be Central Catholic. The Raiders open their season on the road against Catholic Memorial, one of the best teams in New England. After that, they return home to face Boston College High, a consensus top 25 team in the state, before a Week 3 matchup against St. Johns Prep, the same team that was one touchdown short of the 2025 Division 1 state title.

Dubzinski's start to his Central Catholic tenure will certainly be challenging. Three weeks into his tenure with Central, he will have faced three of the toughest teams in Massachusetts.

Caden Smith Leads a Talented Roster

If you're familiar with Central Catholic, you know they always have a talented roster. So, of course, they aren't heading into this season with no hope. Their roster is deep, and maybe the best it's been in a long time.

Under center will be Caden Smith, a Class of 2027 quarterback committed to Bentley University. The two-time MVC Player of the Year excelled in his junior season, establishing himself as an elite arm and runner. He threw for 1,214 yards and rushed for 1,120.

Smith helped lead the Raiders to the Division 1 semifinals last season.

They also have senior Drew O'Keefe, who plays both receiver and safety. He is committed to playing at Williams College and will be a huge piece this season.

First Three Games Will Tell Us Plenty

By the time the Raiders get to their bye week, we will already have a clear read on Dubzinski's first season.

The Raiders will face off against some of the toughest competition in the state, and their performances during that stretch should provide an early indication of what's to come in this new era of Central Catholic football.