Four-Star 2028 Cornerback Grayden Reid Transfers to Tabor Academy

One of the nation's top cornerback prospects in the Class of 2028 is headed to New England.

Grayden Reid, a highly rated defensive back from Louisville, Kentucky, has transferred to Tabor Academy in Massachusetts and is expected to join a Sea Wolves team coming off a perfect season and its second consecutive NEPSAC Class B championship.

Reid played last season at Atherton High School in Louisville and already holds offers from programs including Miami, Georgia Tech, UCLA, Texas A&M, Florida State and Kentucky.

Tabor has emerged as one of New England's stronger prep-school programs under coach Jeff Moore. The Sea Wolves won NEPSAC championships in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

Tabor Adds Another Highly Rated Prospect

Tabor enters 2026 with high expectations after finishing 9-0 last season and winning its second consecutive NEPSAC Class B championship.

The Sea Wolves already return several Division I prospects, and Reid adds another highly recruited player to the roster. Class of 2028 cornerback Grayden Reid has transferred to Tabor and is expected to lace up for them this season.

Reid was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky, the No. 19 cornerback in the Class of 2028 by 247Sports and No. 7 cornerback in the country by On3. He is originally from Louisville.

The Rest of the Roster

Reid joins a roster already loaded with recruited talent on both sides of the ball.

Quarterback Peter Bourque, a four-star Virginia Tech commit, returns for his senior season after leading the Sea Wolves in 2025. BThe offense also includes three-star receivers Kaiden Drinkwater, a Holy Cross commit, and Xander Odenyo. Up front, Tabor features three three-star offensive linemen in Botond Varga, Dominic Maser and Grady Holmes.

On defense, things get turned up a notch. Tabor may have one of the most complete defenses in all of high school football, let alone New England, and Reid is just another layer to their security. They have Simon Nuamah, a four-star defensive lineman. They also have Liam Conlon, yet another four-star recruit, this time at linebacker. Quinn Vanneste, Conlon's partner, is a three-star linebacker, and Brady Scott is a three-star Indiana Football commit rounding out their defense

Tabor Enters 2026 With High Expectations

The defense also includes several highly rated prospects. Simon Nuamah is a four-star defensive lineman, while Liam Conlon is a four-star linebacker. Quinn Vanneste is a three-star linebacker, and Brady Scott is a three-star Indiana commit.

Heading into this season, they have lots of returning talent, and it raises the question: will anyone be able to take down Tabor?