Everything To Know About St. John's Prep High School Football

St. John's Prep enters the 2026 season with Massachusetts first ever five-star quarterback, Chris Vargas Jr. The man under center and the rest of the team make up one of the best rosters in Massachusetts, but the question remains. Can the Eagles take it to the next level and win the Division 1 state championship?

Vargas' Journey

Vargas is ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2028. The 6-foot-5 205 pound signal caller recently committed to Ohio State, over schools like Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, and Georgia. He is widely viewed as a top-ten recruit in high school football and is just entering his junior season. This makes Vargas the highest-ranked recruit to ever come out of Massachusetts.

Last season, Vargas put together an impressive resume statistically. He threw for a little over 2,000 yards with a 75 percent completion rate and 24 touchdowns, with just three interceptions. His mechanics are second to none, throws a tight spiral and can easily pinpoint his receivers 50+ yards downfield.

Gunning For the State Championship

St. John's Prep will head into this season with one goal on their mind. To win the state championship. Although they're looking ahead to week one, they all have the same goal. Last year, their season ended as runner-ups, falling to Xaverian Brothers 41-35 at Gillette Stadium. This was the second time in three years these two teams played in the title game, and the second time Xaverian got the best of St. John's.

Vargas was electric in that loss, even after missing two games during the playoff run due to an injury. St. John's should feel extremely confident with Vargas back for another two years, especially considering the talent surrounding him.

The Supporting Cast

To begin, it's not just Vargas that makes this team so elite. Their coaching staff and development have turned this roster into a powerhouse. On offense, they have players like Riley Selvais, a wide receiver with 10 Division 1 offers. As a sophomore, Selvais had 71 receptions for 1,231 yards and 15 touchdowns. He and Vargas are one of the scariest quarterback/receiver duos in the country, and they still have two more years together.

Out of the backfield, they have Maxwell Parent, who had 173 rushing attempts for 1,403 yards and 26 touchdowns. On defense, he also had 46 tackles and two interceptions. Rounding out their offense is George Patoku, a 6-foot-3 225 pound tight end. Patoku is both an excellent blocker and has great hands co

The skill doesn't stop on the offense. St. John's has an impressive defensive unit as well. Will Seaha is a 6-foot-1 245 pound defensive lineman who has been elected captain alongside Parent and Connor Quigley. Quigley is a vicious linebacker with great instincts and speed.

They also have Leo Turosky and Vinny Graziani on the line with Dayvian Sullivan, Yemi Onamade, and DJ Graham as defensive backs.

Super 8 Rule

This is a talented, hungry team with one thing on their mind. Their path to a state championship runs through the new MIAA Super 8 structure,c meant to balance the playing field in Massachusetts high school football.

Now every regular-season game matters, so St. John's will be giving it their all every Friday night. With their season starting against Springfield Central and moving right to Central Catholic, they will be put to the test early. Despite these tough opponents, there should be no doubt that St. John's Prep can capture their tenth Massachusetts Division 1 state title.