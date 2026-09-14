Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

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The biggest game in Indiana last week turned into a runaway, leaving no doubt about which team remains the standard in the Hoosier State.

No. 1 Brownsburg scored 42 unanswered points before halftime against No. 4 Avon, putting the game out of reach quickly. It's a sign that the defending champion won't take anybody lightly, including Friday night at Fishers, a team that started the season in the top 10 but is currently mired in a four-game losing streak to open the 2026 campaign.

The top of the rankings remains loaded, with Westfield and Warren Central still undefeated in the next two positions. Center Grove takes the No. 4 spot previously held by Avon with only a six-point loss to No. 3 Warren Central on its ledger.

This week its No. 5 Lawrence North and No. 6 Carmel in the spotlight, however, as the two heavyweights prepare to meet at the former's home stadium to settle their differences. The outcome of that game isn't likely to lead to many major shakeups — perhaps a change in positions if Carmel wins — but there's plenty of other action on tap that could cause a realignment in next week's list.

Here are the latest High School On SI Indiana high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Brownsburg

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 49, Avon 7

Loss(es): None

So much for the game of the week in Indiana. The top-ranked Bulldogs scored three touchdowns in each of the first two quarters to build an overwhelming 42-0 halftime lead against Avon, erasing any doubt about their ability to continue their dominant reign atop the Hoosier State's prep football ranks. They'll visit a reeling Fishers squad Friday night that is 0-4 to start the season.

2. Westfield

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Westfield 39, Noblesville 7

Loss(es): None

Westfield had no problem dispatching No. 25 Noblesville, racing out to a 20-0 halftime lead before nearly matching that output in the second half of a 39-7 win. The Shamrocks will have to avoid looking ahead to their Sept. 25 matchup with No. 1 Brownsburg when No. 17 Hamilton Southeastern pays a visit Friday night.

3. Warren Central

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Warren Central 47, Lawrence Central 7

Loss(es): None

Warren Central cruised to a 47-7 win over Lawrence Central last Friday night, and next up is a Friday home date with No. 13 Ben Davis.

4. Center Grove

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Center Grove 21, Ben Davis 10

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14

Center Grove will face a pesky North Central team that gave Warren Central a fight two weeks ago in a 45-42 loss. That's the same Warren Central team responsible for the Trojans' only loss so far, and they'll have to take the Panthers seriously Friday night to avoid an upset.

5. Lawrence North

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Lawrence North 56, North Central 21

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25

The heavyweights just keep squaring off, and this week's game of the week in Hoosierland is a clash between No. 5 Lawrence North and No. 6 Carmel. The Wildcats have home-field advantage, which could prove crucial in a matchup featuring two of the state's top programs.

6. Carmel

Record: 2-2

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Carmel 37, Pike 14

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34

Two losses by a total of six points to two teams currently ranked in the Indiana top four are the reason the Greyhounds remain ranked this high despite a 2-2 record. Eventually, they need to take advantage of one of these opportunities against the state's best to maintain their position, and they get another chance against No. 5 Lawrence North on Friday night.

7. Avon

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Brownsburg 49, Avon 7

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7

Ouch. The Orioles were knocked off their undefeated perch last week, and they'll have to regroup Friday night at home against an unranked Franklin Central squad that remains on the fringe of the top 25.

8. Carroll

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Carroll 49, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 29

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll knocked off previously unbeaten Bishop Dwenger, and they re-enter the Top 10 with a relative breather Friday at home against Fort Wayne Snider.

9. East Central

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: East Central 63, Franklin County 7

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7

East Central bounced back from their big loss at Cincinnati Elder last weekend by taking out their frustration on Franklin County. They host an undefeated Batesville eleven that will likely feel more of the Trojans' wrath Friday night.

10. New Palestine

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: New Palestine 49, Mt. Vernon 0

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6

New Palestine is back in the top 10 fresh off a 49-0 rout of Mt. Vernon. The Dragons will visit a Pendleton Heights squad eager to make some noise Friday night.

11. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Carroll 49, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 29

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Bishop Dwenger faces its first week of practice coming off a loss, and the Saints will have to refocus quickly with a dangerous trip to Homestead Friday night.

12. Decatur Central

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Decatur Central 37, Martinsville 0

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

Decatur Central breezed past Martinsville and should find relatively smooth sailing Friday at home against Mooresville.

13. Ben Davis

Record: 2-2

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Center Grove 21, Ben Davis 10

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10

With two losses already on the ledger, Ben Davis will have to dig deep to avoid a third in a Friday trek to No. 3 Warren Central.

14. Cathedral

Record: 2-2

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Cathedral 16, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 14

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19

Cathedral is another two-loss squad needing to string together some wins, and Friday's two-point victory over then-No. 13 Bishop Chatard marked the beginning of a streak that now stands at two games. The Irish shouldn't face much resistance in pursuit of win No. 3 at Southport Friday night.

15. Bloomington South

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Bloomington South 45, Muncie Central 21

Loss(es): None

In a loaded Hoosier State, Bloomington South has flown under the radar a bit without being involved in the kind of high-profile matchups that the state's top 10 have encountered. The Panthers will get another week to build their résumé out of the spotlight at Greenfield-Central on Friday, but substantial tests are lurking, including current top 25 members Columbus North and Center Grove.

16. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Cathedral 16, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 14

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14

Bishop Chatard came up short in a 16-14 setback to Cathedral, but it's back to business for the Trojans Friday night at Brebeuf Jesuit. It's a talented Braves team that has matched Cathedral's 3-1 start to date.

17. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 2-2

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Hamilton Southeastern 49, Fishers 35

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7

It's been an up-and-down affair for Hamilton Southeastern, with two losses each followed by a win, including last week's 49-35 result against Fishers. There's no better time than the present to break that pattern with its first winning streak of the season, but to do it, the Royals will have to win at No. 2 Westfield.

18. Crown Point

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Crown Point 49, Lake Central 0

Loss(es): None

Crown Point has reeled off four straight wins to start the season, and there really aren't any high-profile opponents remaining to derail the Bulldogs' fast-moving train. That also means there aren't many games that will allow them to make a big impression here in the top 25, but avoiding any pitfalls, including Friday's home game against Portage, will be a good enough outcome until the postseason arrives and things heat up again.

19. Penn

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Penn 57, South Bend Washington 0

Loss(es): None

Like Crown Point above them, Penn crosses the midpoint of the season Friday night with a chance to remain unbeaten. Like the Bulldogs, the Kingsmen don't really have many opportunities to make a big statement down the stretch. Slow and steady does it for this squad until the playoffs kick off late next month.

20. Merrillville

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Merrillville 57, Portage 23

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

Merrillville bounced back from a hard-fought loss to current No. 18 Crown Point two weeks ago by running over Portage last week. They'll host Michigan City Friday night, a team that could meet the same fate.

21. Roncalli

Record: 2-2

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Roncalli 27, Columbus North 15

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

Roncalli earned a 2-2 split against a brutal schedule in which the Rebels faced four straight ranked opponents to start the season. They finally get some relief Friday night against unranked Guerin Catholic, but the Golden Eagles are still a top-100 program that can't be taken lightly.

22. Zionsville

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: Zionsville 30, Franklin Central 26

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7

Zionsville's only loss to date is to current No. 2 Westfield, but things are about to get real. Friday's home date with No. 25 Noblesville is the first of four straight games against ranked opponents that will test the mettle of this Eagles team.

23. Warsaw

Record: 4-0

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Warsaw 43, Mishawaka 7

Loss(es): None

Warsaw opened the season with three wins by a cumulative total of nine points before unleashing its full potential on Mishawaka in a 43-7 rout last weekend. It was enough to earn the Tigers a spot in the top 25, and they make their debut Friday night on a trip to Wawasee that figures to provide another opportunity to add a "W" as Warsaw crosses the midpoint of the season.

24. Columbus North

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Roncalli 27, Columbus North 15

Loss(es): Roncalli, 27-15

Roncalli tossed some cold water on Columbus North's hot start, and now the Bull Dogs face their first adversity of the season against a top-40 Yorktown squad Friday night at home. Columbus North will look to get back in the win column and prevent one loss from becoming the start of a slide.

25. Fort Wayne Northrop

Record: 2-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Fort Wayne Northrop 28, Homestead 16

Loss(es): Warsaw, 29-28

Northrop joins the rest of the Fort Wayne contingent here, which includes Carroll and Bishop Dwenger, two teams the Bruins will face in the coming weeks. Whether they'll face either of them as a ranked team depends on their ability to avoid an upset Friday night against another Fort Wayne squad in Concordia Lutheran.

Final Analysis

With the regular season approaching its midpoint, the picture at the top of Indiana high school football is beginning to take shape, but there is still plenty of time for the rankings to change. Brownsburg has established itself as the team to beat, while Westfield, Warren Central, Center Grove, Lawrence North and Carmel remain firmly in contention for the top spot. With several ranked matchups still ahead and the postseason drawing closer, the next few weeks should go a long way toward separating the contenders from the pretenders in the Hoosier State.