Once Told He'd Never Be a Quarterback, Ben Travers Jr. Earns U.S. Army Bowl Opportunity

There was a time when Ben Travers Jr. was told he would never be a quarterback.

Now, the Archbishop Williams High School sophomore is preparing to show what he can do on a national stage.

Travers has been invited to participate in the 2026 U.S. Army Bowl All-American National Combine in Frisco, Texas, the latest step in an unlikely football journey that began with him playing outside linebacker while dreaming of taking snaps under center.

“Coming from where I started, I would never have imagined that I would be invited to an event like this,” Travers said. “I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I'm going to work my butt off to make sure I'm ready.”

Growing up in Stoughton, Massachusetts, Travers had an obvious example of why someone else's evaluation doesn't have to define a quarterback.

Six quarterbacks were selected before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft. The 199th pick went on to win seven Super Bowls and become the standard for the position, turning one of football's most famous oversights into a reminder that an early evaluation is not a final verdict.

Travers grew up watching Brady transform from an overlooked draft pick into a New England icon. Then a coach told Travers that he would never be a quarterback.

Travers kept throwing.

Refusing to Give Up on Quarterback

Travers' story began with flag football in Stoughton before he moved into tackle football with the Easton Tigers in 2023. He wanted to play quarterback but was placed at outside linebacker, where his lack of size and experience made the transition difficult.

“I was nervous about getting hit, and often got ‘blown up’ in games,” Travers said. “Nevertheless, I still lined up for every snap.”

Travers' real ambition was to become a quarterback. He admired Brady not only for his ability, but also for the mindset that carried him beyond other people's expectations.

When Travers competed for the job, however, a coach dismissed the possibility.

“When my coach told me that I would never be a quarterback, I was upset and confused because I believed I had potential,” Travers said.

Instead of abandoning the goal, he continued studying the position and even threw on the sidelines during games, all while playing linebacker.

His advice to players in a similar situation reflects his own approach.

“I would say to someone who currently is caught in the same circumstance, act, think, and study the position you want to be,” Travers said.

Travers tried again after joining the STOYAC Raiders in 2024. Coaches initially referred to him as “QB1,” but he gradually lost repetitions because his playing style did not fit the offense.

“This was extremely humbling for me,” he said.

As the opportunity shrank, Travers learned to stay ready by remaining useful. He redirected his attention toward supporting his teammates and fulfilling his responsibilities as a captain, eventually earning the team's Leadership Excellence Award.

“The recognition meant a lot to me because it showed that people noticed the little things I did to make sure my team was confident and ready to deal with adversity,” he said.

One Response Changes Travers' Path

His parents continued believing in his ability, and his father contacted several quarterback coaches in search of additional training.

Mike Frawley of the New England Quarterback Academy was the only coach who responded.

One response changed Travers' path.

Frawley helped him improve his accuracy, mechanics and throwing distance while teaching him how to remain composed. Travers also drew strength from his family's support.

“Having them with me, especially during tough days, makes me realize that I'm not alone,” he said.

In November 2024, Frawley contacted the family about Archbishop Williams High School, which was looking for a young quarterback.

“When we saw the text messages from Coach Frawley, we were stoked,” Travers said.

After touring the school, he felt he belonged there.

Winning the Starting Job at Archbishop Williams

Travers joined Archbishop Williams in August 2025 and competed against three other quarterbacks. He accomplished the two goals he had shared with his father: becoming a captain and winning the starting job for the freshman team.

He finished the season with 1,019 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and a 63% completion rate while seeing action on both the freshman and JV teams.

One play solidified for Travers that he belonged at quarterback.

It came against Holbrook High School, when he connected with Michael Boyle for a 43-yard touchdown.

“It was our second game of the season, and we were playing Holbrook High School,” Travers said. “Mikey ran a go-route, and I launched the ball. It was perfectly placed on his back shoulder in stride with one defender on him.”

A varsity coach had just walked over as Travers' pass traveled through the air. He arrived in time to see the ball land for the score.

Outside of football, Travers maintains a 3.91 GPA and participates in Students for Heroes and Students for Alzheimer's, two school organizations that support veterans and families affected by illness or financial hardship.

He also enjoys spending time with friends, working out and attending church. With an interest in science and the medical field, Travers hopes to follow in his parents' footsteps and pursue a career helping others.

“I wanted to become involved in these organizations because I like to help people and it brings me joy to see when people are happy,” he said.

A U.S. Army Bowl Opportunity Awaits

Travers has continued developing through private instruction, camps and national showcases. Each setting brings another evaluation and another opportunity to demonstrate how far he has come.

Coach Odell Jones of the U.S. Military Bowl nominated Travers to compete at the National Summer Showcase in Williamsburg, Virginia, in July, an opportunity Travers credits as an important step in his journey.

“I hope I made Odell proud in Williamsburg,” Travers said.

Travers later received an invitation to participate in the 2026 U.S. Army Bowl All-American National Combine in Frisco.

“Coming from where I started, I would never have imagined that I would be invited to an event like this,” he said. “I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I'm going to work my butt off to make sure I'm ready.”

The invitation gives Travers a larger stage on which to keep making his case. The player who once threw passes on the sideline while being told quarterback wasn't in his future has moved from linebacker to the starting job and from local competition to a national combine invitation.

‘Never Give Up’

The one thing Travers wants people to take away from his story is perseverance.

“Never give up,” Travers said. “Never giving up can have a huge impact on your journey, and it will teach you many things along the way about yourself that you might not discover. Sticking it out during difficult times can also help you appreciate success when all is said and done.”

Travers is still early in that journey. He has plenty of football ahead of him and plenty more evaluations to come.

The next one will come on a national stage at the U.S. Army Bowl All-American National Combine.

For a kid who once was told he would never be a quarterback, simply getting there already says something about how far he's come.