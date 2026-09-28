Shawsheen Tech needed only seven points Saturday.

Its defense made sure of that.

The two-time defending Massachusetts Division 5 champion Rams held Bishop Feehan to minus-10 yards and did not allow a first down in a 7-0 victory, extending their winning streak to 30 consecutive football games.

The remarkable defensive performance came against a Bishop Feehan team that pushed three-time defending Division 1 champion Xaverian Brothers to overtime earlier this season.

Shawsheen improved to 3-0 after opening the season with victories over Bedford and Lynnfield.

Shawsheen Defense Completely Shuts Down Bishop Feehan

Neither offense had much room to operate in difficult weather conditions, but Shawsheen's defense took control of the game.

Bishop Feehan finished without a first down and was held to minus-10 yards as the Rams repeatedly prevented the Shamrocks from generating positive yardage.

Bishop Feehan quarterback Ty Cinelli and the rest of the Shamrocks' offense couldn't find an answer.

Shawsheen didn't generate much offense of its own, but the Rams didn't need to.

Quinn Carbone scored the game's only touchdown, and the defense made the lead stand.

Difficult Weather Turns Game Into Defensive Battle

The game was played amid difficult weather associated with a nor'easter affecting the region, limiting what either offense could do through the air.

That contributed to a game dominated by defense and field position.

Shawsheen adjusted well enough to produce the game's only touchdown while its defense prevented Bishop Feehan from sustaining a drive.

The result was the Rams' first shutout of the season and another victory for a program that hasn't lost a football game since 2023.

Rams Keep Winning After Sidney Tildsley's Departure

One of the biggest questions surrounding Shawsheen entering the season was how the Rams would replace Sidney Tildsley, the quarterback who helped lead the program through one of the most successful stretches in school history.

Tildsley finished his Shawsheen career with a 41-6 record as a starter, throwing for 5,275 yards and rushing for 2,230. He accounted for 125 touchdowns while also becoming a three-time New England wrestling champion.

Shawsheen has continued winning without him.

The Rams captured MIAA Division 5 championships in 2024 and 2025 and have now extended their winning streak to 30 games.

Carbone provided the only touchdown Saturday, but Shawsheen's defense was responsible for making it enough.

The Rams will try to extend their streak to 31 games when they face St. Mary's next week.