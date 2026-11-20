St. John's and Xaverian Brothers met Oct. 9, when St. John's traveled to Westwood and came away with a convincing 42-22 victory. They'll meet again Friday night with even more on the line as the winner will advance to the Massachusetts MIAA Division state championship game next week.

That earlier result gives the Pioneers a psychological edge, but Xaverian has made considerable progress since then. The Hawks will have an opportunity to demonstrate just how much they've improved while trying to extend their season against one of the state's top programs.

Refresh Regularly for Live Updates throughout the Game

Second Quarter - Xaverian Brothers 7, St. John's 0

The second quarter is under way with Xaverian on the move facing a fourth and 1 at the St. John's 44.

End of First Quarter - Xaverian Brothers 7, St. John's

Xaverian Brothers 7, St. John's 0

St. John's unable to answer, and Xaverian Brothers takes over on its own 34.

Xaverian Brothers strikes first on a 65-yard strike down the right sideline.

The drive stalls there, and on a fourth down, St. John's is unable to connect on a shot down the left sideline. Both teams have now turned the ball over deep in the other team's territory.

After a three and out by Xaverian Brothers, St. John's takes over and almost immediately makes a big play down to the Hawks' 32.

They appeared to convert the first down just past midfield, but they're called for holding. And now the Pioneers line up to punt on fourth and long.

A quarterback draw on a short third down is stuffed by the Hawks. The Pioneers are going for it.

St. John's runs for nine yards on first down looking to establish the ground game. A little swing pass to the left on second results in the Pioneers' initial first down of the contest.

The receiver was wide open and would have scored easily on a crossing pattern over the middle. But the pass is high and just a little behind the receiver. Would have been a tough catch, and the Hawks turn it over on downs at the St. John's 24.

The pocket collapses on third down, and the Hawks will go for it on fourth and 9.

Xaverian follows up that big opening play with two short runs. It's third and 7 from the St. John's 22.

The Hawks open in high-flying fashion. A pass on a sideline route is taken all the way down to the St. John's 25.

St. John's kicks the ball out of bounds to open the game. That sets the Xaverian up on its own 35 to open the game.

Kickoff is just moments away.

AccuWeather is reporting it's 60 degrees in Lynn with clear skies. That matches what we're seeing in the stadium, although the temperature is dropping.

Preview

Who: St. John's vs. Xaverian Brothers

When: 6 p.m. EST local

Where: Manning Field, Lynn, MA

St. John's has established itself as one of Massachusetts' most dangerous teams this season. The Pioneers enter Friday night's MIAA playoff matchup with a 9-1 record, having won four consecutive games since their lone regular-season setback against St. John's Prep. Xaverian Brothers, meanwhile, arrives at 6-4 and riding its own four-game winning streak, setting up an intriguing postseason rematch between two familiar Catholic Conference opponents.

St. John's has been particularly impressive offensively, averaging more than 40 points per game while accumulating 407 points through its first 10 contests. The Pioneers have also been difficult to score against, surrendering just 120 points all season. Their balance on both sides of the football has been a significant reason for their success.

Running back Liam Deso has been a major catalyst. He turned in one of his best performances of the season last week against Haverhill, rushing for 174 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries in a 42-6 victory. Deso's ability to generate explosive plays gives the Pioneers an important dimension, particularly when they can establish the running game early.

Quarterback and receiver Keegan Spaulding also gives St. John's a dangerous passing combination. Spaulding contributed 95 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Haverhill, while the Pioneers' defense continued to make life difficult for opposing offenses. Austin Zilla and Matthew P. Cammilleri combined for three sacks in that victory.

Xaverian will need a much more complete performance than it managed in the first meeting. The Hawks have shown signs of defensive improvement, allowing just 39 points over their last four games. Last week, they defeated Central Catholic 27-19 to advance.

The challenge now is containing Deso and keeping St. John's from controlling the tempo. Xaverian will also need to find ways to generate enough offense against a defense that has consistently limited opponents.

The Hawks have momentum, but St. John's has been the more consistent team throughout the season. With a postseason opportunity on the line, Xaverian will have its chance to turn the tables. The Pioneers, however, have every reason to believe they can deliver another statement victory.