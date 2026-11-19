The high school football postseason is heating up across New England, and the games played Nov. 12-14 featured plenty of standout individual efforts, including outstanding performances in the Maine playoff semifinals and a 458-yard passing showcase in Connecticut.

Whether it was running backs dominating on the ground, quarterbacks putting together record-setting nights through the air, or two-way playmakers making an impact in multiple phases, the region's top performers gave us plenty to consider.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Devin Cook of Fitch (CT).

This week's Player of the Week candidates include a Maine quarterback who threw for six touchdowns in a state semifinal victory, a Connecticut quarterback who accounted for six touchdowns and 546 yards of total offense, and several other players who came through with outstanding performances in important games.

In all, 12 players from Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts have earned consideration for this week's poll.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Isaac Bulger, RB, Winslow (ME)

Bulger delivered an outstanding performance on both sides of the ball in Winslow's 36-20 victory over John Bapst in the Class D North championship game. He rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while also recording an interception on defense to help the Black Raiders capture the regional title.

Thomas Cahill, WR, Daniel Hand (CT)

Cahill found the end zone three times through the air in Daniel Hand's 41-0 victory over Sheehan. The wide receiver caught three touchdown passes from quarterback Jake Rusher, covering 125 yards combined, as the Tigers continued their undefeated season.

Stephen Connolly, RB, Yarmouth (ME)

Connolly put together a championship performance, rushing for 166 yards and four touchdowns on just 16 carries in Yarmouth's 72-26 victory over Old Town in the eight-man Large School state championship. The junior helped power an explosive Clippers offense that finished with 559 total yards.

Rory Funke, QB, Dexter Southfield (MA)

Funke was nearly perfect in Dexter Southfield's 27-3 victory over St. Paul's, completing all nine of his pass attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback also added 70 rushing yards on seven carries, putting together an efficient all-around performance in the NEPSAC Class A matchup.

Luke Gagnon, RB, Newtown (CT)

Gagnon gave Newtown's offense a tremendous boost in a 34-0 victory over Brookfield. He rushed for 236 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, averaging nearly 16 yards per attempt as the Nighthawks recorded a shutout victory.

Lucas Klehn, QB, Bonny Eagle (ME)

Klehn delivered another impressive dual-threat performance, leading Bonny Eagle to a 35-28 victory over Thornton Academy in the Class A South championship game. He rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries while completing 5 of 9 passes for 79 yards and two more scores through the air.

Michael Kimmelmann, RB, Xaverian Brothers (MA)

Kimmelmann powered Xaverian Brothers to a 27-19 victory over Central Catholic in a Division 1 quarterfinal, rushing for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a six-yard touchdown pass, accounting for three scores as the Hawks rallied to keep their championship hopes alive.

Iggy McGrath, QB, Yarmouth (ME)

McGrath put together one of the region's biggest passing performances, completing 15 of 18 attempts for 371 yards and six touchdowns in Yarmouth's 72-26 victory over Old Town in the eight-man Large School state championship. The senior quarterback helped lead an offense that piled up 559 total yards in the title-clinching performance.

Keegan Ridley, RB, Oxford Hills (ME)

Ridley was a difference-maker in Oxford Hills' 42-33 victory over Windham in the Class A North championship game. He rushed for 161 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries and also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, giving him four total scores in the regional championship victory.

Braeden Siano, QB, Simsbury (CT)

Siano put together a spectacular performance in Simsbury's 39-28 victory over E.O. Smith, completing 24 of 32 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 88 yards and another score, finishing with 546 yards of total offense and six touchdowns.

Nick Sloboda, RB, Nashoba Valley Tech (MA)

Sloboda helped Nashoba Valley Tech advance with a strong performance in a 33-12 Division 8 quarterfinal victory over Blackstone-Millville. The senior running back rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns, spearheading the Vikings' ground attack in the postseason win.

Bryant Tarczali, WR/DB, Notre Dame Prep (CT)

Tarczali made his presence felt in all three phases of the game during Notre Dame Prep's 45-0 victory over Bassick. He caught a touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 71 yards for another score and took a punt back 51 yards for a third touchdown. He also contributed three tackles for loss, including a sack, in an outstanding all-around performance.