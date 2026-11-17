The latest High School On SI New England Top 25 Regional Rankings feature a familiar name at the top, but there's plenty of movement throughout the list after another weekend of significant postseason results and late-season matchups.

St. John's Prep continued its impressive run with a 55-26 victory over Andover, while St. John's and Springfield Central also advanced with convincing wins in the Massachusetts playoffs. Hand, meanwhile, remained unbeaten with a shutout of Sheehan, and St. Joseph held off Greenwich in a much tighter Connecticut showdown.

One of the weekend's biggest surprises came in Maine, where Bonny Eagle knocked off previously unbeaten Thornton Academy 35-28, avenging an earlier loss to the Trojans. The victory gives the Scots a ticket back into the regional rankings while sending the Trojans tumbling from No. 12 to No. 25.

Vermont also crowned a state champion, with Burr & Burton defeating St. Johnsbury Academy 35-14 to finish its season unbeaten.

Here is the latest High School On SI New England Football Top 25 Regional Rankings.

1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 55, Andover 26

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep continued its dominant campaign with a 55-26 victory over Andover, advancing to the Division 1 semifinals while keeping its unbeaten record intact. The Eagles remain the region's top-ranked team and will face Springfield Central next in a matchup featuring two of Massachusetts' premier programs.

2. St. John's (MA)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: St. John's 42, Haverhill 6

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 43-20

St. John's delivered another commanding postseason performance, overwhelming Haverhill 42-6 to secure its place in the Division 1 semifinals. The Pioneers will face Xaverian Brothers next, setting up another important test as they continue their championship pursuit.

3. Central (MA)

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Central 48, Wachusett Regional 32

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14

Springfield Central knocked off previously unbeaten Wachusett Regional 48-32, producing another impressive offensive performance to advance in the Division 1 tournament. The Golden Eagles now face the region's top-ranked St. John's Prep in what should be one of next week's most intriguing matchups.

4. Hand (CT)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Hand 41, Sheehan 0

Loss(es): None

Hand continued its remarkable unbeaten season with a convincing 41-0 shutout of Sheehan, adding another impressive defensive performance to its résumé. The Tigers remain Connecticut's highest-ranked representative in the regional Top 25 and will look to finish their regular-season schedule on a high note.

5. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Catholic Memorial 34, Bishop Feehan 0

Loss(es): St. John's, 34-7; St. John's Prep, 42-35

Catholic Memorial bounced back from its earlier setbacks with a dominant 34-0 shutout of Bishop Feehan, advancing to the Division 2 semifinals. The Knights will face Chelmsford next as they continue another deep postseason run.

6. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: St. Joseph 24, Greenwich 21

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph survived another difficult challenge, holding off Greenwich 24-21 to preserve its unbeaten record and strengthen its standing among Connecticut's elite programs. The Cadets have continued to find ways to win in close contests and remain one of the region's most dangerous teams.

7. Ludlowe (CT)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Ludlowe 28, Staples 7

Loss(es): None

Ludlowe continued its outstanding season with a 21-point victory over Staples, maintaining its perfect record and reinforcing its position among Connecticut's top programs. The Falcons have consistently handled their biggest challenges and remain firmly in the conversation for regional honors.

8. Scituate (MA)

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Scituate 49, Grafton 7

Loss(es): None

Scituate delivered another emphatic postseason performance, rolling past Grafton 49-7 to advance to the Division 4 semifinals. The unbeaten Sailors will face Walpole next as they continue their pursuit of another Massachusetts championship.

9. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 34, Cranston West 7

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken opened its postseason with a convincing 34-7 victory over Cranston West, showing why the Hawks remain one of Rhode Island's most formidable programs. A much bigger challenge awaits next, with a semifinal showdown against La Salle Academy on the schedule.

10. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: New Canaan 16, Wilton 12

Loss(es): Ludlowe, 34-31; St. Joseph, 21-14

New Canaan returned to the win column with a hard-fought 16-12 victory over Wilton, giving the Rams another important result as the Connecticut regular season winds down. The Rams have endured a challenging stretch against some of the state's top competition but remain just inside the regional Top 10.

11. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: La Salle Academy 40, North Kingstown 22

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35; Bishop Hendricken, 24-13

La Salle Academy delivered an impressive 40-22 victory over North Kingstown, adding another significant win to its résumé and setting up a major postseason opportunity. The Rams now prepare for a semifinal meeting with Bishop Hendricken in a matchup between two of Rhode Island's strongest programs.

12. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Bishop Guertin 38, Bedford 20

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin reached the 10-win mark with a convincing 38-20 victory over Bedford, continuing its unbeaten march through the New Hampshire postseason. The Cardinals remain one of the region's most consistent programs and will look to keep their perfect record intact as the playoffs continue.

13. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Burr & Burton 35, St. Johnsbury Academy 14

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton capped an outstanding season by defeating St. Johnsbury Academy 35-14 to capture the Vermont state championship and finish unbeaten. The Bulldogs put together an impressive run from start to finish and earn a significant jump in this week's regional rankings.

14. Staples (CT)

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Ludlowe 28, Staples 7

Loss(es): Danbury, 17-10; Ludlowe, 28-7

Staples couldn't overcome Ludlowe, falling 28-7 in a difficult matchup against one of Connecticut's unbeaten contenders. The Wreckers have put together a strong season overall, but the loss likely ends their climb up the ranks of the Connecticut contingent here.

15. Wachusett Regional (MA)

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Central 48, Wachusett Regional 32

Loss(es): Central, 48-32

Wachusett Regional saw its unbeaten season come to an end in a 48-32 loss to Springfield Central, despite putting together another productive offensive performance. The Mountaineers showed they could compete with the region's best, but Springfield Central proved to be too much in the Division 1 quarterfinal.

16. Mansfield (MA)

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Mansfield 31, Milton 0

Loss(es): North Attleborough, 28-27

Mansfield continued its impressive postseason run with a dominant 31-0 shutout of Milton, adding another convincing victory to an already strong résumé. The Hornets advance to the Division 3 semifinals, where they will meet King Philip in another important Massachusetts showdown.

17. Londonderry (NH)

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Londonderry 21, Pinkerton 14

Loss(es): Pinkerton, 27-14

Londonderry avenged an earlier loss to Pinkerton with a 21-14 victory, delivering one of the weekend's most important results in New Hampshire. The Lancers will have another significant challenge next week when they take on Windham in the Division I semifinals.

18. Xaverian Brothers (MA)

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Xaverian Brothers 27, Central Catholic 19

Loss(es): Central, 21-14; Central Catholic, 52-51; St. John's, 42-22; Catholic Memorial, 42-21

Xaverian Brothers makes its return to the regional rankings after knocking off Central Catholic 27-19 in a Division 1 quarterfinal matchup. The Hawks have put together an impressive postseason run and now face St. John's in a semifinal showdown that will give them another opportunity to rewrite the ending to a season that went off the rails early but suddenly appears to be back on track.

19. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Shawsheen Valley Tech 41, St. Mary's 22

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech continued its unbeaten season with a 41-22 victory over St. Mary's, advancing another step in the Massachusetts postseason. The Rams have quietly assembled one of the region's more impressive records and will face Swampscott next in the Division 5 semifinals.

20. Marshfield (MA)

Record: 8-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Marshfield 32, North Attleborough 15

Loss(es): Mansfield, 24-8

Marshfield makes its way into the regional Top 25 after a convincing 32-15 victory over North Attleborough, advancing to the Division 3 semifinals. The Rams will face Barnstable next, giving them another opportunity to extend their postseason run.

21. Bonny Eagle (ME)

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Bonny Eagle 35, Thornton Academy 28

Loss(es): Thornton Academy, 42-14

Bonny Eagle delivered one of the biggest upsets of the weekend, knocking off previously unbeaten Thornton Academy 35-28 to earn a spot in the regional rankings. The Scots avenged their earlier loss to the Trojans in emphatic fashion and have suddenly become one of the most interesting teams in the region.

22. Windham (NH)

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Windham 20, Concord 13

Loss(es): Londonderry, 14-0

Windham continued its impressive late-season surge with a 20-13 victory over Concord, extending its winning streak and advancing in the New Hampshire playoffs. The Jaguars now get a chance to avenge their only loss of the season when they meet Londonderry in the Division I semifinals.

23. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Xaverian Brothers 27, Central Catholic 19

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17; Bishop Hendricken, 28-12; Londonderry, 28-27; Xaverian Brothers, 27-19

Central Catholic saw its postseason run come to an end with a 27-19 loss to Xaverian Brothers in a Division 1 quarterfinal matchup. The Raiders had an opportunity to extend their season but couldn't overcome the Hawks in a competitive contest between two familiar opponents.

24. New Britain (CT)

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: New Britain 27, Manchester 0

Loss(es): Greenwich, 35-7; New Canaan, 47-14

New Britain continued its late-season momentum with a convincing 27-0 shutout of Manchester, adding another impressive result to its résumé. The Golden Hurricanes have put together a strong finish to their regular season and remain a sturdy presence in the regional Top 25.

25. Thornton Academy (ME)

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Bonny Eagle 35, Thornton Academy 28

Loss(es): Bonny Eagle, 35-28

Thornton Academy suffered one of the most surprising defeats of the weekend, falling 35-28 to Bonny Eagle in a matchup that ended the Trojans' unbeaten season. The loss creates a major shakeup in the Maine rankings and sends Thornton tumbling 13 positions in the regional Top 25.

Final Analysis

This week's rankings feature a familiar top three, but several important developments have reshaped the regional picture heading into the next round of postseason action.

St. John's Prep, St. John's and Springfield Central remain the region's top three teams, with Hand and Catholic Memorial rounding out the top five. St. Joseph and Ludlowe continue to represent Connecticut exceptionally well, while Scituate of Massachusetts remains unbeaten and firmly in the championship conversation.

The biggest storylines come further down the rankings. Burr & Burton climbs five positions after capturing Vermont's state championship, Mansfield makes a significant move from No. 22 to No. 16, and Xaverian Brothers returns to the Top 25 after its victory over Central Catholic. Marshfield and Bonny Eagle also enter the rankings, with the latter earning its place after an impressive upset of Thornton Academy.

And that brings us to the biggest fall of the week. Thornton Academy drops from No. 12 to No. 25 after seeing its unbeaten season come to an end against Bonny Eagle. With several Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island championship opportunities still ahead, there's plenty more football to be played before the regional picture is settled.