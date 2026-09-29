Tabor Academy vs. Milton Academy: Players to Watch, Matchup Breakdown

Tabor Academy entered the season with one of New England's most talented football rosters, but the Seawolves have already learned that talent alone won't make their schedule easy.

After splitting their first two games, Tabor travels to Milton Academy on Oct. 3 for another significant early-season test.

The matchup features Virginia Tech quarterback commit Peter Bourque and a Tabor roster loaded with college prospects against a Milton team that added several impact players during the offseason.

Tabor responded to a season-opening loss against Williston Northampton with a victory over Governor's Academy. Milton, meanwhile, opened its season with a 7-0 victory over St. Sebastian's.

Here's a closer look at the players and matchups that could determine Friday's game.

Peter Bourque Leads Tabor's Offense

Tabor's offense starts with Bourque.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Virginia Tech commit gives the Seawolves a quarterback capable of creating plays with both his arm and his legs.

Bourque was effective as a runner in Tabor's season-opening loss to Williston Northampton, but the Seawolves had difficulty generating consistent production through the air in the second half.

That's notable because Bourque has plenty of talent around him.

Anthony DiGiantommaso has emerged as one of his reliable targets early in the season, while Tabor's offensive line includes tackles Dominic Maser and Botond Varga.

The question against Milton will be whether Tabor can turn that individual talent into a more consistent passing attack.

Tabor's Defense Is Loaded With College Prospects

Tabor's defense made a significant impact in the victory over Governor's Academy, including producing two touchdowns.

Four-star linebacker Liam Conlon forced a fumble and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown, while Grayden Reid added an interception return for a score.

Those two are part of a defense featuring several highly recruited players.

Reid is rated among the top prospects nationally in the Class of 2028 by 247Sports, while Brady Scott is committed to Indiana. Simon Nuamah has received offers from several major college programs, and Mikey Landers is committed to Boston College.

That group presents a significant challenge for a Milton offense relying on several players who are still relatively new to the program.

Hudson Garrity Takes Over at Quarterback for Milton

One of Milton's biggest offseason additions was quarterback Hudson Garrity.

Garrity transferred from Archbishop Williams after throwing for 2,384 yards and 41 touchdowns as an eighth grader last season.

Now a freshman, Garrity has taken over the Milton offense.

His first start resulted in a 7-0 victory over St. Sebastian's, but Tabor's defense represents a different type of test because of the number of experienced and highly recruited players the Seawolves can put around the football.

How Garrity handles Tabor's pressure could be one of the game's most important factors.

Milton Adds More Weapons Around Garrity

Garrity wasn't Milton's only significant addition.

Jordan Barros arrived after playing at Catholic Memorial and reclassified into the Class of 2028. Barros provides versatility as a receiver and defensive back.

Jordan Toribio transferred from St. John's Prep after producing 1,400 yards as a junior. He can contribute at running back, receiver and cornerback.

Milton also returns Zahir Mitchell, a three-star receiver and team captain who should provide Garrity with an experienced target.

That collection of skill players gives Milton multiple options offensively, but they'll face a Tabor defense that has already demonstrated its ability to create game-changing plays.

The Matchup to Watch

The most important matchup could be Milton's young offense against Tabor's defense.

Garrity has significant potential, but a freshman quarterback facing a defense featuring Conlon, Reid, Scott, Nuamah and Landers presents an early test.

On the other side, Tabor needs more consistency from its offense.

Bourque's ability to extend plays with his legs gives the Seawolves another dimension when the passing game breaks down, but Tabor will want to establish more through the air than it did in the second half of its loss to Williston Northampton.

That makes Friday's game an intriguing test for both teams.

Tabor has an opportunity to build on its victory over Governor's Academy and show that its talented roster is beginning to come together.

Milton gets an opportunity to measure its rebuilt roster against one of the more talented teams on its schedule.

Game Information

Matchup: Tabor Academy at Milton Academy

When: Friday, Oct. 3

Where: Milton Academy, Milton, Massachusetts