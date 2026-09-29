Vote: Who Was the Massachusetts High School Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 22-26)

Massachusetts high school football kicked off across the state with several notable performances in Week 1, including five-TD games, a game-winning field goal as time expired, and quarterbacks who went above and beyond in Week 4.

High School On SI has selected 11 of the top performances from the opening week. Read about each candidate below, then make your pick for the best Week 4 performance in Massachusetts high school football.

Voting ends on Oct. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Jalen Morris, Rivers School

Morris had an exceptional day out of the backfield for Rivers. The Marist Football commit took 23 carries for 172 yards and five touchdowns in the team's victory over St. George's, accounting for all the team's scores.

Connor Swanson, Newton North

Swanson has been an eye-opener for a rising Newton North team. The 6-foot 2028 quarterback went 12-of-19 against Weymouth for 126 passing yards. He also rushed for two touchdowns, giving them a 14-12 victory.

Mikey Appel, Marshfield

Not many times does a kicker crack the list, but in this case it was a must. Mikey Appel took the field against Bridgewater-Raynham, all tied up at 15, and exited the field having kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal.

Aidan Moran, Catholic Memorial

Catholic Memorial hosted Viera (FL) over the weekend and showed them what it was like to battle in the northeast. They won 42-12, which was backed by Moran's four-touchdown, 81-yard performance out of the backfield.

Marcus DeJesus, Andover

DeJesus had quite an impressive yards per carry in the matchup against Haverhill. He had nine carries for 132 yards and four total touchdowns in their 49-13 victory.

Isaiah Rogers, Springfield Central

Rogers' counting stats may not have been popping off the page, but the plays he made were the difference-maker against Xaverian. He had two total touchdowns, one of them being an 86-yard sprint to the house in their 21-14 victory.

Sylar Pimentel, Bedford

Pimentel was the play caller for Bedford in their 50-0 victory over Lexington. The senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two as well. He had 69 rushing yards and 86 passing yards.

Patrick Cahill, Williston Northampton

Cahill has been off to a hot start to begin the season. First, a victory in Week 1 over Tabor Academy, now a 48-24 victory over Philips Academy. In this game, Cahill threw for 465 yards and three touchdowns on 26-of-32 attempts.

Ryan Louis, Somerville

Louis has been exceptional as a two-way player all season long. In Somerville's 30-3 victory over Groton-Dunstable, Louis had two touchdowns to go along with five carries for 179 yards. He also had a two-point conversion as well as three tackles and pass breakups.

Andrew Kiricoples, Bishop Fenwick

Kiricoples was elite as Fenwick's quarterback in their 36-28 victory over Bishop Stang. On 23-of-31 passing, he totaled 262 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a forty-yard bomb.

Grayson Foley, Scituate

Foley is coming off a great junior season for Scituate, and hasn't missed a beat here in his senior season. He had 18 carries against Marblehead for 223 yards and three touchdowns, all over 20 yards long.