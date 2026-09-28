Why Xaverian's Loss to Springfield Central Doesn't Have to Define Its Season

Xaverian Brothers has been here before.

The three-time defending Massachusetts Division 1 football champion Hawks suffered their first loss of the season against Springfield Central this past weekend, struggling to consistently generate offense against a talented Golden Eagles defense.

It's a disappointing result for Xaverian, but hardly a reason to write off the Hawks.

A year ago, Springfield Central also defeated Xaverian during the regular season. The Hawks recovered, made another postseason run and ultimately captured their third consecutive Division 1 state championship.

Whether Xaverian can follow the same path in 2026 remains to be seen. But recent history provides a pretty good reason not to draw sweeping conclusions from one September loss.

Springfield Central's Playmakers Made the Difference

Springfield Central entered the matchup without starting quarterback Jareth Staine, who has been sidelined since suffering an injury in Week 1.

Sophomore Jahir Charles has stepped into the quarterback role and continued to produce for the Golden Eagles.

Charles has thrown for 551 yards and five touchdowns in approximately two-and-a-half games, helping Springfield Central remain dangerous offensively despite losing its starter.

But some of the Golden Eagles' biggest plays against Xaverian came from their established stars.

Notre Dame running back commit Isaiah Rogers opened the scoring by taking a screen pass 21 yards for a touchdown.

Rogers struck again to begin the second half, breaking free down the sideline for an 86-yard touchdown.

Will Davis Jr. later scored on a 33-yard touchdown that proved decisive.

Xaverian quarterback and Penn State commit Will Wood provided one of the Hawks' offensive highlights, escaping pressure and scrambling 19 yards for a touchdown.

Sargent Chizmadia supplied another explosive play with an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but Xaverian couldn't generate enough offense to overcome Springfield Central.

Springfield Central's Defense Disrupts Xaverian

The Golden Eagles' defense presented problems for Xaverian throughout the game.

Wake Forest commit McCoy Richardson helped lead the effort up front, consistently putting pressure on Wood and making it difficult for the Hawks to establish an offensive rhythm.

Springfield Central also limited Xaverian's opportunities downfield.

Xavier Thomas and Lucas Robert helped anchor a secondary that prevented the Hawks from generating the explosive passing plays needed to erase the deficit.

It was the type of defensive performance Springfield Central needed while playing without its starting quarterback.

Xaverian Has Recovered From This Before

One loss doesn't erase what Xaverian has accomplished.

The Hawks have won three consecutive Division 1 state championships and have repeatedly replaced major contributors without falling from the top tier of Massachusetts high school football.

More importantly, Xaverian faced a remarkably similar situation last season.

Springfield Central handed the Hawks a regular-season defeat in 2025, only for Xaverian to regroup and eventually finish the season as Division 1 champion.

That doesn't guarantee another championship run.

It does demonstrate that a September loss to Springfield Central isn't necessarily fatal to Xaverian's season.

The Golden Eagles deserve credit for beating the defending champions and exposing areas Xaverian will need to improve. Springfield Central made explosive plays offensively, pressured Wood and kept the Hawks from establishing the consistency they wanted on offense.

Now comes Xaverian's response.

The Hawks face Central Catholic next, providing an immediate opportunity to rebound from their first loss.

Springfield Central, meanwhile, travels to Westfield looking to build on one of its biggest victories of the season.