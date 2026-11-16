The marquee game involving teams in the Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings didn’t disappoint, as No. 8 St. Joseph’s Prep was able to get its revenge on Catholic League rival Roman Catholic to win the 6A championship 10-7 and move on to the District 12 final this week.

Most of the rest of the Top 25 had a much easier time getting through to the next round, with only South Fayette falling out of the rankings. Taking its place is North Pocono ahead of its matchup with Dallas in this week’s 4A District 2 final — one of four games pairing ranked teams as we get deeper into the postseason.

Here are this week’s Pennsylvania High School Football Top 25 State Rankings.

High School On SI

PREVIOUS RANKINGS: Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11

Last week: 1 | Def. Hempfield Area 45-13

The 15th-ranked team in this week’s High School On SI Power 25 rankings reached its eighth straight district final.

Next up: vs. Canon-McMillan, Nov. 20

Last week: 2 | Def. McDowell 46-14

Rowan Walker rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns, while AJ Fry returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Next up: at Williamsport, Nov. 20

Last week: 3 | Idle

Next up: TBD, Nov. 27

Last week: 4 | Def. Mechanicsburg 42-8

Sebastian Williams threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns, with Zayden Smith and Jontai Quick each going over 100 receiving yards.

Next up: vs. Cedar Crest, Nov. 20

Last week: 5 | Def. Trinity 24-6

The Rams were without Nebraska commit Khalil Taylor, who was involved in a scuffle during their regular-season finale against Plum, but still dominated as QB Aaron Strader threw for 150 yards and ran for two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. North Hills, Nov. 20

Last week: 6 | Def. Armstrong 51-14

Josh Snyder was 11-for-12 for 194 yards and four touchdowns in the first half to lead the Panthers.

Next up: at No. 14 Penn-Trafford, Nov. 20

Last week: 8 | Def. Pocono Mountain East 26-20

The Spartans trailed 20-18 at halftime, but Cristino Romero’s third touchdown run of the game in the fourth quarter lifted them to victory.

1 yard touchdown by Romero (2pt good)



🏆DISTRICT XI 5A CHAMPIONSHIP🏆



Pocono Mountain East - 20

Southern Lehigh - 26@SLehighFootball @PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/VAF1HocGqm — Ryan Scipio (@ScipScip) November 14, 2026

Next up: at Abington Heights, Nov. 20

Last week: 9 | Def. No. 17 Roman Catholic 10-7

The Hawks avenged their regular-season defeat to the Cahillite, with Ohio State commit Jett Harrison’s one-handed catch against double coverage setting up Colin Stoner’s 25-yard field goal with 55 seconds left for the winning score.

Jett Harrison. 👀



This kid’s going to be an absolute menace.



Can’t wait to get him in the Scarlet & Gray.



We’re in good hands . pic.twitter.com/DhxUCRkF45 — AzBuckGuy (@AzBuckGuy) November 15, 2026

Next up: vs. Northeast, Nov. 21

Last week: 10 | Def. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy 45-10

The Friars ran the table to win the Inter-Ac Conference title, finishing it off by avenging their loss to SCHA from a year ago.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 11 | Def. Interboro 14-13

The Clippers overcame a slow start, erasing a 13-0 deficit as Mekhi Wyche’s 2-yard quarterback sneak with 9:06 left in the third quarter proved to be the winning score.

Next up: vs. Garnet Valley, Nov. 20

Last week: 12 | Def. Upper Perkiomen 22-17

TJ Valetti rushed for two second-quarter touchdowns, and the Cougars made the 22-10 halftime lead stand up.

Next up: vs. No. 22 Great Valley, Nov. 20

Last week: 13 | Def. Central Bucks East 44-21

Freshman Ethan Stoneback got the start behind center in place of injured senior Josh George and threw for 85 yards and a touchdown while rushing for another score.

Next up: vs. Council Rock South, Nov. 20

Last week: 14 | Def. Cocalico 42-0

The Raiders held Cocalico to 108 total yards and eight first downs while Gavan Foster was 16-of-17 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Exeter Township, Nov. 20

Last week: 15 | Def. Thomas Jefferson 30-0

Cody Yacamelli ran for 223 yards on 11 carries, including an 85-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter that helped seal the victory.

Next up: vs. No. 6 Upper St. Clair, Nov. 20

Last week: 16 | Def. Wilson 14-9

The Cougars picked off Wilson three times, including a go-ahead 48-yard pick-six by James Buckner midway through the third quarter.

Next up: at No. 23 Central York, Nov. 20

Last week: 18 | Def. Coatesville 30-27

Juelz Chiron-Robinson had touchdown runs of 74 and 77 yards in the second half, the latter coming on third-and-13 with three minutes left to seal the Cougars’ victory.

Next up: vs. Spring-Ford, Nov. 20

Last week: 7 | Lost to No. 8 St. Joseph’s Prep 10-7

The Cahillite ended a nearly three-decade losing streak to the Hawks during the regular season but couldn’t back it up in the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A title game.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 19 | Def. Wallenpaupack 14-6

RB Mark Saracinaj ran for one touchdown and caught a TD pass to lead the Mountaineers into the 4A District 2 final.

Next up: vs. No. 24 North Pocono, Nov. 20

Last week: 20 | Def. North Catholic 27-21

Vikings QB James Armstrong’s 5-yard touchdown run with 3:41 remaining broke a 21-21 tie.

Hopewell takes the lead back off the legs of their quarterback

Extra Point is No Good



Hopewell - 27

North Catholic - 21

3:41 4Q@PFNBackyard @PaFootballNews @Armstrong_Qb pic.twitter.com/s8hqWvmo0U — Nathan Jones (@NathanJones292) November 14, 2026

Next up: at Propel Braddock Hills, Nov. 20

Last week: 21 | Def. Conrad Weiser 44-0

Win No. 500 in the program’s history was put away early as the Bulldogs led 35-0 at halftime.

Next up: vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, Nov. 20

Last week: 22 | Def. Wyoming Area 50-7

The Cavaliers captured their sixth consecutive 3A District 2 title, with Braedon McPartland rushing for four touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Archbishop Wood, Nov. 20

Last week: 23 | Def. Unionville 20-17

Andrew Stanley threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns as the Patriots held off the upset-minded Longhorns.

Next up: at No. 11 Springfield, Nov. 20

Last week: 24 | Def. Cumberland Valley 42-7

Legend Johnson rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns, and the Panthers forced four turnovers, including Josh Bahr’s fumble return for a score.

Next up: vs. No. 15 Harrisburg, Nov. 20

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Valley View 42-0

Cole West ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Trojans advanced to the 4A District 2 championship game.

Next up: at No. 18 Dallas, Nov. 20

Last week: 25 | Def. Lehighton 46-14

Brody Foose set the tone with a 40-yard pick-six, and Cohen Kirby tossed two touchdown passes and ran for another score.

1024 q1

Brody Foose pick 6!@BMSDAthletics 6 0

2xp pass inc@PaFootballNews pic.twitter.com/UiTM9Fm3Wj — LSV Sports (@LSVSports) November 14, 2026

Next up: vs. Bethlehem Catholic, Nov. 20

Dropped Out

No. 17 South Fayette

Under Consideration

Avonworth

Bethlehem Catholic

Mount Carmel

Notre Dame-Green Pond

Northwestern Lehigh

Northern York

Parkland

Solanco

Southern Columbia