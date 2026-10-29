Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 22-24)

New England high school football's regular season is reaching its most consequential stretch, and the latest round of games delivered plenty of individual performances worth highlighting.

From explosive offensive outings to defensive playmakers who changed the course of a game, players across the six-state region gave fans plenty of reasons to take notice during games played Oct. 22-24.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Noah Hambley of South Hadley (MA).

Now it's your turn to weigh in.

High School On SI is asking readers to choose the New England High School Football Player of the Week from our ballot of 12 standout performers from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Matteo Anderson, QB/RB, North Branford (CT)

Anderson accounted for six touchdowns in a 62-6 win over Cromwell/Portland, rushing for 163 yards and three scores while completing 9 of 10 passes for 200 yards and three more touchdowns.

Max Brito, QB, Seymour (CT)

Brito threw for 266 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and two scores in Seymour's 45-7 win over Watertown. His seven-touchdown effort is one of the top performances of the entire season in New England.

Romaine Cohen, RB, Bullard-Havens (CT)

Cohen broke loose for 206 yards and three touchdowns on only four carries in a 31-14 victory over ATI. His scoring runs covered 86, 79 and 39 yards.

Cooper Coleman, RB, Kennett (NH)

Coleman rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kennett to a 27-15 victory over Trinity.

Stephen Connolly, RB, Yarmouth (ME)

Connolly ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 carries as Yarmouth completed an unbeaten regular season with a 68-0 win over Gray-New Gloucester.

Grayson Foley, RB/DB, Scituate (MA)

Rushed 38 times for 347 yards and six touchdowns and added three interceptions in a 42-28 win over North Quincy.

Dae'Sean Graves, WR/DB, Holy Cross (CT)

Graves caught eight passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 39 yards for another score in a 52-13 win over Crosby. He also broke Connecticut's career touchdown record, reaching 51.

Owen Kelvey, RB/DB, Spruce Mountain (ME)

Kelvey amassed 225 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 60-6 win over Maranacook. He also intercepted two passes, broke up two more and recovered a fumble.

Logan LeBlanc, WR/KR, Thornton Academy (ME)

LeBlanc caught six passes for 129 yards and three touchdowns and returned a kickoff 90 yards for another score in Thornton Academy's 49-14 win over Bonny Eagle.

Sawyer Mason, Chariho (RI)

Mason scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes in Chariho's 57-6 win over Mount Pleasant, making an impact on both sides of the ball.

Dean Porter, RB, Kingswood (NH)

Porter sparked a comeback in Kingswood's 34-20 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas, rushing for 234 yards and scoring four touchdowns, including a fumble-return score. Three of his touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

Eli Showerda, QB, Maloney (CT)

Showerda completed 23 of 27 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns, then added a rushing score in Maloney's 42-25 victory over South Windsor.