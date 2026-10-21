Two Winless Massachusetts high school football team forfeited their upcoming games this Friday due to what the school's administration described as 'safety concerns and roster availability.'

Saugus High School, which has started the season 0-6 in Division 5 of the MIAA, playing in the Northeastern League, is forfeiting its upcoming match against the Gloucester Fishermen. The school's administration decided their current roster wasn't equipped to face off against the 5-1 Fishermen, who ranked third in the most recent MIAA rankings.

The Fisherman Catch Another Win

The Fishermen will receive a win, improving their record to 6-0. As of the score, it will be marked as a 14-0 victory. This score is intended for MIAA power ranking purposes. It will give the Fishermen the winning-margin threshold needed to boost in the average margin of victory portion of the ranking system.

This win officially clinches the Northeast Conference Lynch Division Title for the Gloucester Fishermen, moving up to 4-0 in league play. They now sit at 6-1 and will receive an unofficial bye week as they prepare for their next matchup against the Beverly Panthers on Halloween.

These types of concerns have been raised all across Massachusetts, and Saugus was not the only team to forfeit a game this week.

Lexington Is Forfeiting Two Games, But Hopes to Play Its Finale

The 0-6 Lexington Minutemen have forfeited their next two matchups against Winchester and Arlington. A decision on their final game against Concord Carlisle, which would be played on Thanksgiving for the 103rd time, is not yet final. Last season, the two met at Fenway Park during the holiday for their matchup.

Lexington, which plays in the Middlesex League and competes in Division 1 of the MIAA, forfeited its next two games due to the number of eligible players being in the single digits.

“This has been a hard day, but there is relief,” Lexington athletic director Naomi Martin said. “We have had honest conversations with the league on a week by week basis, and we can not put a varsity team on the field this week.”

Lexington has been a combined 7-36 over its last four seasons. They have given up 35+ points in all their matchups, have been shut out four times, and have scored just 14 points all season. Their most recent game resulted in a 62-0 loss against Reading Memorial.

The Minutemen were planning to hold their senior day this week, but due to the cancellation, their seniors will now be honored Thursday before a sub-varsity matchup.

Both Saugas and Lexington will look to see how this problem can be solved for the future.