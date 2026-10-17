The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 16, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.

Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.

Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 16

Abingdon/Avon 27, Astoria/VIT 14

Annawan-Wethersfield 22, ROWVA/Williamsfield 0

Antioch 21, Wauconda 0

Athens 62, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 8

Auburn 54, Pittsfield 22

Aurora Christian 31, Marian Central Catholic 14

Barrington 70, Schaumburg 0

Bartlett 43, Streamwood 36

Batavia 27, Wheaton-Warrenville South 24

Belleville East 41, Mascoutah 21

BHRA (CO-OP) 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6

Bishop McNamara 41, St. Edward 1

Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 30

Brother Rice 49, Marist 6

Brown County 32, Calhoun/Brussels 31

Buffalo Grove 42, Wheeling 6

Bushnell-Prairie City 62, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 12

Byron 64, Lutheran 6

Camp Point Central 57, North Greene 0

Carbondale 28, Columbia 14

Carrollton 41, TMCV (CO-OP) 0

Carterville 56, Anna-Jonesboro 6

Central 35, Crystal Lake Central 18

Central A & M 38, Ridgeview/Lexington 14

Cerro Gordo/Bement 50, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12

Champaign Central 49, Centennial 21

Chicago Christian 24, Chicago Hope Academy 8

Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Loyola Academy 21

Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 45, Edwards County 6

Clifton Central 53, Iroquois West 14

Coal City 14, Wilmington 0

Collins 1, Foreman 0

DeKalb 13, Rochelle 44

DePaul College Prep 7, St. Laurence 10

Downers Grove North 58, Proviso East 0

Downers Grove South 47, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 7

Dunlap 37, Pekin 21

DuQuoin 96, Murphysboro 99

Durand/Pecatonica 18, Dixon 0

Dwight 28, Walther Christian Academy 14

East Peoria 43, Limestone 30

East St. Louis 35, Naperville North 8

Edwardsville 37, Collinsville 7

Elk Grove 20, Rolling Meadows 19

El Paso-Gridley 1, Clinton 0

Elgin 62, Larkin 14

Evergreen Park 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 7

Fairfield 42, Hamilton County 14

Fairbanks 45, Triad 10

Farmington 44, Hamilton/Warsaw 14

Fenwick 28, Carmel 7

Freeburg 45, Red Bud 7

Freeport 20, Jefferson 10

Fulton 34, Galena 14

Geneva 42, St. Charles East 21

Geneseo 46, Quincy 22

Genoa-Kingston 42, Rock Falls 6

Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 6

Grant Community 28, Grayslake Central 20

Greenville 27, Staunton/Bunker Hill 20

Guilford 27, Rockford East 6

Harlem 41, Boylan Catholic 0

Hersey 48, Prospect 35

Heyworth 53, Tuscola 0

Highland 42, Waterloo 13

Highland Park 28, Niles West 12

Hillcrest 35, Thornton Fractional South 8

Hillsboro 21, Southwestern 0

Hinsdale South 14, Leyden 6

Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Andrew 7

Hononegah 38, Belvidere North 15

Hoffman Estates 24, Conant 7

Huntley 51, McHenry 0

IC Catholic Prep 6, Joliet Catholic 0

Illinois Valley Central 48, Rantoul 6

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 31, Elder 21

ITW David Speer Academy 25, The Noble Academy 0

Jacksonville 21, MacArthur 6

Jacobs 56, Crystal Lake South 21

Jersey 31, Granite City 0

Johnsburg 49, Sandwich 8

Johnston City 40, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 8

Joliet West 40, Plainfield Central 14

Kankakee 45, Thornridge 0

Kaneland 34, Metea Valley 7

Lake Forest 28, Mundelein 24

Lake Zurich 23, Warren Township 21

Lakes 29, Grayslake North 14

LaSalle-Peru 12, Marquette 7

Lemont 38, Oak Lawn 26

Lena-Winslow 60, Dakota 6

LeRoy 34, Seneca 14

Lincoln-Way Central 43, Stagg 12

Lincoln-Way East 37, Lincoln-Way West 14

Lockport 35, Waubonsie Valley 0

Longwood 38, Rowe-Clark 6

Macomb 42, Elmwood/Brimfield 6

Mahomet-Seymour 57, Bloomington 21

Maine West 41, Vernon Hills 0

Manteno 48, Streator 22

Marion 42, Mattoon 0

Marmion 14, Niles Notre Dame 50

Martinsville 30, Oblong 28

Marquette 12, LaSalle-Peru 7

Milford/Cissna Park 32, Galva 26

Minooka 32, Bolingbrook 14

Moline 49, Galesburg 20

Momence 21, Aurora Central Catholic 14

Monmouth United 28, Havana 54

Montini Catholic 28, St. Francis 24

Morris 46, Cahokia 19

Morton 35, Metamora 7

Mt. Carmel 46, Lawrenceville 0

Mt. Zion 40, Mater Dei 0

Nashville 24, Chester 7

Naperville Central 21, Neuqua Valley 17

New Trier 42, Evanston 28

Newman Central Catholic 42, Mendota 8

Newton 62, Marshall 6

Niles North 27, Maine East 6

Normal Community 42, Normal West 15

North Mac 28, Gillespie 2

Oak Forest 66, Bremen 0

Oakwood 41, Salt Fork 28

O'Fallon 47, Alton 14

Orion 40, Monmouth-Roseville 16

Oswego 35, Oswego East 18

Paris 41, Casey-Westfield 13

Pearl City-Eastland 49, Morrison 3

Peoria Notre Dame 72, Peoria 22

Peotone 59, Herscher 6

Plainfield North 10, Yorkville 0

Plainfield South 63, Joliet Central 6

Plano 35, Marengo 20

Polo 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

Prairie Ridge 25, Dundee-Crown 21

Princeton 16, Rockridge 21

Prosser 38, Chicago Sullivan 0

Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 25

Rich Township 54, Ottawa 0

Richards 46, Argo 14

Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock 0

Ridgewood 16, Elmwood Park 14

Riverdale 35, Kewanee 13

Riverton 26, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 23

Rochester 42, Quincy Notre Dame 7

Roxana 48, Vienna/Goreville 16

Rushville-Industry 46, LCSRV (CO-OP) 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Glenwood 0

Saint Ignatius College Prep 53, Providence Catholic 33

Salem 35, Charleston 16

Sandburg 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 19

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 38, Argenta-Oreana 7

Shelbyville 28, Eureka 20

South Shore International 18, Hyde Park 8

St. Charles North 49, Lake Park 13

St. Francis 24, Montini Catholic 28

St. Patrick 33, Benet Academy 26

St. Rita 17, Nazareth Academy 14

Sterling 49, Rock Island 7

Stevenson 41, Waukegan 6

Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7

Stockton 28, Forreston 14

Sullivan 35, Villa Grove/Heritage 28

Sycamore 49, Althoff Catholic 0

Taylorville 25, Civic Memorial 24

TC (CO-OP) 30, Arcola 22

Thornton Fractional North 20, Tinley Park 17

Tolono Unity 68, Mt. Vernon 36

Tremont 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22

Tri-Valley 34, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Triad 42, Belleville West 14

UPBUPE (CO-OP) 22, Chicago Vocational 0

Vandalia 48, Lanphier 0

Washington 49, Canton 24

WC (CO-OP) 34, Beardstown 12

Wesclin 43, Madison 8

West Aurora 41, Aurora East 0

West Chicago 42, Fenton 14

Wheaton North 14, Glenbard North 7

Williamsville 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7

Winnebago 42, Oregon 21

Woodstock North 46, Harvard 0

York 16, Lyons 14

Scores Not Reported

AHOLSHA (CO-OP) vs. Milledgeville

Belvidere vs. Rockford Auburn

Bogan vs. UADVAA (CO-OP)

Cary-Grove vs. Hampshire

Clemente vs. Solorio

CLKCD (CO-OP) vs. River Ridge

Eldorado vs. Carmi-White County

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Hall/Putnam County

Frankfort vs. Sparta/Steeleville

Hiawatha vs. West Carroll

Hoopeston/Armstrong vs. Westville

Hutsonville/Palestine vs. Metro-East Lutheran

Lincoln vs. Springfield Southeast

Maine South vs. Glenbrook South

Marquette Catholic vs. Carlyle

Massac County vs. Pinckneyville

Mercer County vs. Sherrard

Peoria Heights vs. Schlarman

Plainfield East vs. Romeoville

Pleasant Plains vs. Olympia

Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] vs. Flanagan/Woodland

Saint Viator vs. De La Salle

Shepard vs. Reavis

South Elgin vs. Glenbard East

Thornwood vs. Thornton

Unity/Seymour vs. Greenfield/Northwestern

Varsity Opponent vs. St. Anne/Donovan

West Prairie/Southeastern vs. Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio

Wheaton Academy vs. Christ the King

Zion-Benton vs. Libertyville

Rochelle 44, DeKalb 13

St. Laurence 10, DePaul College Prep 7

Murphysboro 99, DuQuoin 96

Niles Notre Dame 50, Marmion 14

Havana 54, Monmouth United 28

Rockridge 21, Princeton 16

Montini Catholic 28, St. Francis 24

LaSalle-Peru 12, Marquette 7

View full Illinois high school football scoreboard