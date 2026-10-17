Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 16
The 2026 Illinois high school football season continued on Friday, October 16, with another full slate of action, and High School On SI has final scores from around the Prairie State.
Here are the final Illinois high school football scores from Friday, October 16, 2026.
Illinois High School Football Final Scores - October 16
Abingdon/Avon 27, Astoria/VIT 14
Annawan-Wethersfield 22, ROWVA/Williamsfield 0
Antioch 21, Wauconda 0
Athens 62, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly 8
Auburn 54, Pittsfield 22
Aurora Christian 31, Marian Central Catholic 14
Barrington 70, Schaumburg 0
Bartlett 43, Streamwood 36
Batavia 27, Wheaton-Warrenville South 24
Belleville East 41, Mascoutah 21
BHRA (CO-OP) 41, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6
Bishop McNamara 41, St. Edward 1
Bloomington Central Catholic 41, Prairie Central 30
Brother Rice 49, Marist 6
Brown County 32, Calhoun/Brussels 31
Buffalo Grove 42, Wheeling 6
Bushnell-Prairie City 62, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 12
Byron 64, Lutheran 6
Camp Point Central 57, North Greene 0
Carbondale 28, Columbia 14
Carrollton 41, TMCV (CO-OP) 0
Carterville 56, Anna-Jonesboro 6
Central 35, Crystal Lake Central 18
Central A & M 38, Ridgeview/Lexington 14
Cerro Gordo/Bement 50, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 12
Champaign Central 49, Centennial 21
Chicago Christian 24, Chicago Hope Academy 8
Chicago Mt. Carmel 38, Loyola Academy 21
Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton 45, Edwards County 6
Clifton Central 53, Iroquois West 14
Coal City 14, Wilmington 0
Collins 1, Foreman 0
DeKalb 13, Rochelle 44
DePaul College Prep 7, St. Laurence 10
Downers Grove North 58, Proviso East 0
Downers Grove South 47, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 7
Dunlap 37, Pekin 21
DuQuoin 96, Murphysboro 99
Durand/Pecatonica 18, Dixon 0
Dwight 28, Walther Christian Academy 14
East Peoria 43, Limestone 30
East St. Louis 35, Naperville North 8
Edwardsville 37, Collinsville 7
Elk Grove 20, Rolling Meadows 19
El Paso-Gridley 1, Clinton 0
Elgin 62, Larkin 14
Evergreen Park 34, Blue Island Eisenhower 7
Fairfield 42, Hamilton County 14
Fairbanks 45, Triad 10
Farmington 44, Hamilton/Warsaw 14
Fenwick 28, Carmel 7
Freeburg 45, Red Bud 7
Freeport 20, Jefferson 10
Fulton 34, Galena 14
Geneva 42, St. Charles East 21
Geneseo 46, Quincy 22
Genoa-Kingston 42, Rock Falls 6
Glenbard West 56, Proviso West 6
Grant Community 28, Grayslake Central 20
Greenville 27, Staunton/Bunker Hill 20
Guilford 27, Rockford East 6
Harlem 41, Boylan Catholic 0
Hersey 48, Prospect 35
Heyworth 53, Tuscola 0
Highland 42, Waterloo 13
Highland Park 28, Niles West 12
Hillcrest 35, Thornton Fractional South 8
Hillsboro 21, Southwestern 0
Hinsdale South 14, Leyden 6
Homewood-Flossmoor 49, Andrew 7
Hononegah 38, Belvidere North 15
Hoffman Estates 24, Conant 7
Huntley 51, McHenry 0
IC Catholic Prep 6, Joliet Catholic 0
Illinois Valley Central 48, Rantoul 6
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 31, Elder 21
ITW David Speer Academy 25, The Noble Academy 0
Jacksonville 21, MacArthur 6
Jacobs 56, Crystal Lake South 21
Jersey 31, Granite City 0
Johnsburg 49, Sandwich 8
Johnston City 40, Sesser-Valier/Waltonville 8
Joliet West 40, Plainfield Central 14
Kankakee 45, Thornridge 0
Kaneland 34, Metea Valley 7
Lake Forest 28, Mundelein 24
Lake Zurich 23, Warren Township 21
Lakes 29, Grayslake North 14
LaSalle-Peru 12, Marquette 7
Lemont 38, Oak Lawn 26
Lena-Winslow 60, Dakota 6
LeRoy 34, Seneca 14
Lincoln-Way Central 43, Stagg 12
Lincoln-Way East 37, Lincoln-Way West 14
Lockport 35, Waubonsie Valley 0
Longwood 38, Rowe-Clark 6
Macomb 42, Elmwood/Brimfield 6
Mahomet-Seymour 57, Bloomington 21
Maine West 41, Vernon Hills 0
Manteno 48, Streator 22
Marion 42, Mattoon 0
Marmion 14, Niles Notre Dame 50
Martinsville 30, Oblong 28
Marquette 12, LaSalle-Peru 7
Milford/Cissna Park 32, Galva 26
Minooka 32, Bolingbrook 14
Moline 49, Galesburg 20
Momence 21, Aurora Central Catholic 14
Monmouth United 28, Havana 54
Montini Catholic 28, St. Francis 24
Morris 46, Cahokia 19
Morton 35, Metamora 7
Mt. Carmel 46, Lawrenceville 0
Mt. Zion 40, Mater Dei 0
Nashville 24, Chester 7
Naperville Central 21, Neuqua Valley 17
New Trier 42, Evanston 28
Newman Central Catholic 42, Mendota 8
Newton 62, Marshall 6
Niles North 27, Maine East 6
Normal Community 42, Normal West 15
North Mac 28, Gillespie 2
Oak Forest 66, Bremen 0
Oakwood 41, Salt Fork 28
O'Fallon 47, Alton 14
Orion 40, Monmouth-Roseville 16
Oswego 35, Oswego East 18
Paris 41, Casey-Westfield 13
Pearl City-Eastland 49, Morrison 3
Peoria Notre Dame 72, Peoria 22
Peotone 59, Herscher 6
Plainfield North 10, Yorkville 0
Plainfield South 63, Joliet Central 6
Plano 35, Marengo 20
Polo 66, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
Prairie Ridge 25, Dundee-Crown 21
Princeton 16, Rockridge 21
Prosser 38, Chicago Sullivan 0
Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 25
Rich Township 54, Ottawa 0
Richards 46, Argo 14
Richmond-Burton 49, Woodstock 0
Ridgewood 16, Elmwood Park 14
Riverdale 35, Kewanee 13
Riverton 26, PORTAACCG (CO-OP) 23
Rochester 42, Quincy Notre Dame 7
Roxana 48, Vienna/Goreville 16
Rushville-Industry 46, LCSRV (CO-OP) 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 48, Glenwood 0
Saint Ignatius College Prep 53, Providence Catholic 33
Salem 35, Charleston 16
Sandburg 35, Bradley-Bourbonnais 19
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City 38, Argenta-Oreana 7
Shelbyville 28, Eureka 20
South Shore International 18, Hyde Park 8
St. Charles North 49, Lake Park 13
St. Francis 24, Montini Catholic 28
St. Patrick 33, Benet Academy 26
St. Rita 17, Nazareth Academy 14
Sterling 49, Rock Island 7
Stevenson 41, Waukegan 6
Stillman Valley 21, North Boone 7
Stockton 28, Forreston 14
Sullivan 35, Villa Grove/Heritage 28
Sycamore 49, Althoff Catholic 0
Taylorville 25, Civic Memorial 24
TC (CO-OP) 30, Arcola 22
Thornton Fractional North 20, Tinley Park 17
Tolono Unity 68, Mt. Vernon 36
Tremont 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 22
Tri-Valley 34, Warrensburg-Latham 0
Triad 42, Belleville West 14
UPBUPE (CO-OP) 22, Chicago Vocational 0
Vandalia 48, Lanphier 0
Washington 49, Canton 24
WC (CO-OP) 34, Beardstown 12
Wesclin 43, Madison 8
West Aurora 41, Aurora East 0
West Chicago 42, Fenton 14
Wheaton North 14, Glenbard North 7
Williamsville 14, Maroa-Forsyth 7
Winnebago 42, Oregon 21
Woodstock North 46, Harvard 0
York 16, Lyons 14
Scores Not Reported
AHOLSHA (CO-OP) vs. Milledgeville
Belvidere vs. Rockford Auburn
Bogan vs. UADVAA (CO-OP)
Cary-Grove vs. Hampshire
Clemente vs. Solorio
CLKCD (CO-OP) vs. River Ridge
Eldorado vs. Carmi-White County
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Hall/Putnam County
Frankfort vs. Sparta/Steeleville
Hiawatha vs. West Carroll
Hoopeston/Armstrong vs. Westville
Hutsonville/Palestine vs. Metro-East Lutheran
Lincoln vs. Springfield Southeast
Maine South vs. Glenbrook South
Marquette Catholic vs. Carlyle
Massac County vs. Pinckneyville
Mercer County vs. Sherrard
Peoria Heights vs. Schlarman
Plainfield East vs. Romeoville
Pleasant Plains vs. Olympia
Ridgewood [AlWood/Cambridge] vs. Flanagan/Woodland
Saint Viator vs. De La Salle
Shepard vs. Reavis
South Elgin vs. Glenbard East
Thornwood vs. Thornton
Unity/Seymour vs. Greenfield/Northwestern
Varsity Opponent vs. St. Anne/Donovan
West Prairie/Southeastern vs. Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio
Wheaton Academy vs. Christ the King
Zion-Benton vs. Libertyville
Rochelle 44, DeKalb 13
St. Laurence 10, DePaul College Prep 7
Murphysboro 99, DuQuoin 96
Niles Notre Dame 50, Marmion 14
Havana 54, Monmouth United 28
Rockridge 21, Princeton 16
Montini Catholic 28, St. Francis 24
LaSalle-Peru 12, Marquette 7
View full Illinois high school football scoreboard
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.