McDonald's All-America Games spotlight; Chavez, Boozer shine: Top national high school sports stories (3/31/2025)
1. Chavez the sharpshooter at McDonald's
It didn't take long for Texas phenom scorer Aaliyah Chavez to show off her shooting prowess at the McDonald's All-American Game. The 5-foot-11 point guard, who scored nearly 5,000 points at Lubbock Monterey High School drilled eight quick three-pointers (see video above from High School on SI's Myckena Guerrero) to qualify for the Monday's final of the skills competition. Chavez was hard on herself: "(It) wasn't my best shooting buit I made it to the final Monday!" she wrote on Twitter. Chavez made a remarkable 639 threes in high school. Earlier last week she announced her college commiment to Oklahoma. She'll partake in the three-point shootout 7:15 (EST) on Monday and in Tuesday's game scheduled 6:30 p.m. (EST) on ESPN2 at the Barclays Center.
2. Boozer Twins, Yessoufou, big heart at McDonald's
Playing amongst the best basketball players in the land, on national TV in an NBA arena is a big deal, but most McDonald's All American will say at the end of the experience, a visit to the Ronald McDonald House is the most memorable moment. The Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, a pair of Duke signees, California's all-time leader scorer Tounde Yessoufou and others told Guerrero already they loved Saturday'sexperience at the Hyde House Park in New York Metro.
3. Cameron Boozer, Sienna Betts Wootten winners
In conjunction with the McDonald's All America Games, the longtime event announces their top award winner for the season, the Morgan Wotteen National Players of the Year. On Sunday, Cameron Boozer (boys) and Sienna Betts (girls) were name the big winners. Boozer, a 6-10 forward from Columbus (Miami, Fla.) headed to Duke, averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 30 games for the Xplorers. Betts, a 6-4 post from Grandview (Aurora, Colo), averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game her senior season. Both led their teams to state titles.
4. Knox full of McGrace at McDonald's
Some kids just got 'it.' Grace Knox, a senior at Etiwanda, has whatever that ‘it’ factor is. a tremendous gift of authenticity, likability along with being a really good basketball player, which helps. Guerrero reports from New Jersey that the 6-2 senior headed to LSU carries an energy that is "electric," one that draws teammates and young kids toward her.
5. Brayden Burries to announce
Yet another McDonald's All American, Roosevelt senior Brayden Burries is the only boys player from the 24-man roster who has yet to announce his college plans or sign his letter of intent. Accordin to ESPN's Paul Biancardi, Burries will announce that decision within a "week or two." His finalists: Arizona, Oregon, Alabama, Tennessee and USC. Two weeks ago, Burries dropped a California Open Division championship record 44 points in an 80-60 win over Riordan. On Sunday, he was named the High School on SI California Player of the Year.