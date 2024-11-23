Michigan (MHSAA) high school football playoff semifinal scores, live updates (11/23/2024)
The 2024 Michigan high school football playoffs continue with the semifinals. High School on SI has scores from every Michigan high school football playoff game.
High School on SI also has brackets for each division of the MHSAA playoffs.
- Michigan (MHSAA) high school football 2024 playoff brackets, semifinal matchups, game times (11/20/2024)
Here is your score guide to the second round of the Michigan high school football playoffs on Saturday, November 23.
Michigan (MHSAA) High School Football Scores
STATEWIDE MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD
DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD
8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD | 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD
2024 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X