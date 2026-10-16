The No. 2 Detroit Cass Tech Technicians (7-0) play the No. 6 Detroit King Crusaders (7-0) in the PSL Blue Division Championship on Friday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The Technicians defeated the Crusaders 20-7 on September 25. Both defenses contained the other teams' offenses in the first game, but Cass Tech junior running back Julian Taylor ran for a 48-yard touchdown and a 7-yard touchdown in the second half to win the game.

Cass Tech is the winner of four consecutive PSL championships against Detroit King, and it has won four games in a row against the Crusaders.

Detroit King leads the all-time series 39-38.

Recruits to Watch

Cass Tech

Antijuan Wilkes Jr. - Jr., OT - 5* Uncommitted

Donald Tabron III - Jr., QB - 4* Texas A&M

Mylan Griggs - Jr., WR - 4* Uncommitted

LaMarcus Army - Jr., S - 3* Uncommitted

Julian Taylor - Jr., RB - 3* Uncommitted

Jemir Lynum - Jr., WR - 3* Uncommitted

Detroit King

Jameer Henry - Sr., OL - 3* Uncommitted

Don Spillers - Sr., ATH - 3* Michigan State

Darryl Flemister - Sr., ATH - 3* Illinois

Jordan Henry - Jr., OL - 3* Uncomitted

Cass Tech vs. Detroit King: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Football PSL Blue Championship - Oct. 16

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