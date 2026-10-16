Cass Tech vs. Detroit King: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Football PSL Blue Championship - Oct. 16
The No. 2 Detroit Cass Tech Technicians (7-0) play the No. 6 Detroit King Crusaders (7-0) in the PSL Blue Division Championship on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.
The Technicians defeated the Crusaders 20-7 on September 25. Both defenses contained the other teams' offenses in the first game, but Cass Tech junior running back Julian Taylor ran for a 48-yard touchdown and a 7-yard touchdown in the second half to win the game.
Cass Tech is the winner of four consecutive PSL championships against Detroit King, and it has won four games in a row against the Crusaders.
Detroit King leads the all-time series 39-38.
Recruits to Watch
Cass Tech
- Antijuan Wilkes Jr. - Jr., OT - 5* Uncommitted
- Donald Tabron III - Jr., QB - 4* Texas A&M
- Mylan Griggs - Jr., WR - 4* Uncommitted
- LaMarcus Army - Jr., S - 3* Uncommitted
- Julian Taylor - Jr., RB - 3* Uncommitted
- Jemir Lynum - Jr., WR - 3* Uncommitted
Detroit King
- Jameer Henry - Sr., OL - 3* Uncommitted
- Don Spillers - Sr., ATH - 3* Michigan State
- Darryl Flemister - Sr., ATH - 3* Illinois
- Jordan Henry - Jr., OL - 3* Uncomitted
Cass Tech vs. Detroit King: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Football PSL Blue Championship - Oct. 16
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917