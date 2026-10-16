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Cass Tech vs. Detroit King: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Football PSL Blue Championship - Oct. 16

The Technicians and Crusaders play in another PSL title game
Jack Butler|
King senior wide receiver De’Andre Williams (6) is tackled by Cass Tech junior athlete Marquell Evans Jr. (5) during the first quarter of a high school football game between Cass Tech and Detroit King at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
King senior wide receiver De’Andre Williams (6) is tackled by Cass Tech junior athlete Marquell Evans Jr. (5) during the first quarter of a high school football game between Cass Tech and Detroit King at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 2 Detroit Cass Tech Technicians (7-0) play the No. 6 Detroit King Crusaders (7-0) in the PSL Blue Division Championship on Friday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

The Technicians defeated the Crusaders 20-7 on September 25. Both defenses contained the other teams' offenses in the first game, but Cass Tech junior running back Julian Taylor ran for a 48-yard touchdown and a 7-yard touchdown in the second half to win the game.

Cass Tech is the winner of four consecutive PSL championships against Detroit King, and it has won four games in a row against the Crusaders.

Detroit King leads the all-time series 39-38.

Recruits to Watch

Cass Tech

  • Antijuan Wilkes Jr. - Jr., OT - 5* Uncommitted
  • Donald Tabron III - Jr., QB - 4* Texas A&M
  • Mylan Griggs - Jr., WR - 4* Uncommitted
  • LaMarcus Army - Jr., S - 3* Uncommitted
  • Julian Taylor - Jr., RB - 3* Uncommitted
  • Jemir Lynum - Jr., WR - 3* Uncommitted

Detroit King

  • Jameer Henry - Sr., OL - 3* Uncommitted
  • Don Spillers - Sr., ATH - 3* Michigan State
  • Darryl Flemister - Sr., ATH - 3* Illinois
  • Jordan Henry - Jr., OL - 3* Uncomitted

Cass Tech vs. Detroit King: Live Score Updates of Michigan High School Football PSL Blue Championship - Oct. 16

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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