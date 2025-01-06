Howell's Justin Jones voted High School on SI's Division 1 Michigan football Player of the Year
After fan voting, Howell's Justin Jones is High School on SI's 2024 Division 1 Michigan football Player of the Year.
Justin Jones, RB/DB, Howell
The senior ball carrier set school records this season with 1,735 yards and 27 touchdowns. Jones also led the team in receiving with 25 catches, 436 yards and five touchdowns. On defense he recorded 56 tackles (three for loss), two forced fumbles and an interception.
