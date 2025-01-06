High School

Howell's Justin Jones voted High School on SI's Division 1 Michigan football Player of the Year

Jones wins the fan vote after a fantastic 2024 season

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Howell's Justin Jones (5) stiff-arms Hudsonville's Trenton Nabor Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
Howell's Justin Jones (5) stiff-arms Hudsonville's Trenton Nabor Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. / Timothy Arrick/For the Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After fan voting, Howell's Justin Jones is High School on SI's 2024 Division 1 Michigan football Player of the Year.

Poll results and nominees.

Justin Jones, RB/DB, Howell

The senior ball carrier set school records this season with 1,735 yards and 27 touchdowns. Jones also led the team in receiving with 25 catches, 436 yards and five touchdowns. On defense he recorded 56 tackles (three for loss), two forced fumbles and an interception. 

More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI

Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Michigan