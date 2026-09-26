Skip to main content
High School

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25

Get results from Friday night's slate of games
Jack Butler|
King senior wide receiver De’Andre Williams (6) is tackled by Cass Tech junior athlete Marquell Evans Jr. (5) during the first quarter of a high school football game between Cass Tech and Detroit King at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026.
King senior wide receiver De’Andre Williams (6) is tackled by Cass Tech junior athlete Marquell Evans Jr. (5) during the first quarter of a high school football game between Cass Tech and Detroit King at Cass Technical High School in Detroit on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26

Full Michigan High School Football Scoreboard

Edison Academy 21, Voyageur Academy 18

Unity Christian 56, University Prep Science & Math 6

(#11) Cass Tech 20, (#3) King 7

Detroit Leadership Academy 16, Arts & Tech 0

Forest Park 29, North Dickinson 18

Redford Union 48, Annapolis 12

Thurston 53, Robichaud 18

Ishpeming 46, Bessemer 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Bark River-Harris 14

Romulus 41, Melvindale 0

Negaunee 40, Hancock 0

Brimley 58, Forest Area 0

Shrine Catholic 49, Mt. Clemens 6

Ypsilanti 18, Pinckney 10

Port Huron 42, L'Anse Creuse 14

Lutheran North 35, North Branch 34

Oscoda 12, Kalkaska 0

Walled Lake Central 35, Walled Lake Northern 34

Benton Harbor 54, Oakland Christian 0

Springport 63, East Jackson 0

(#19) Davison 68, Saginaw United 6

Beal City 69, Houghton Lake 0

Union City 8, Stockbridge 0

St. Patrick 43, Flint Cultural Center Academy 0

Chandler Park Academy 6, Hamtramck 0

Britton Deerfield 68, Lenawee Christian 47

(#10) De La Salle Collegiate 17, St. Francis de Sales 2

Cabrini 38, Bishop Foley 0

Shepherd 14, Ogemaw Heights 12

New Lothrop 312, Mt. Morris 24

Mott 17, Southfield Arts & Tech 14

Rudyard 54, Stephenson 6

Forest Hills Eastern 37, Wayland 27

Bedford 49, Skyline 0

Frankenmuth 42, Freeland 7

(#16) Chelsea 21, Dexter 0

Meridian 36, Cranbrook Kingswood 29

Beecher 14, Flint Southwestern Academy 8

Ubly 48, Vassar 22

Brandon 43, Lake Fenton 42

(#17) Harper Woods 41, Groves 13

Reed City 40, Tri County Area 34

Holland 52, Calvin Christian 6

Seaholm 21, Oak Park 20

Forest Hills Central 42, Wyoming 6

Romeo 28, Grosse Pointe South 26

Catholic Central 28, East Grand Rapids 18

Big Rapids 29, Chippewa Hills 0

Vandercook Lake 21, Michigan Center 12

Leslie 41, Grass Lake 22

(#22) Mason 21, St. Johns 9

Tecumseh 28, Jackson 0

Fowler 23, Saranac 12

Utica Ford 29, Fraser 23

Flushing 13, Linden 7

Gaylord 45, Sault Area 0

Adrian 49, Lincoln 6

Rochester 37, Troy 3

Grand Ledge 56, Holt 32

Grant 32, Newaygo 18

Fitzgerald 74, Sterling Heights 0

Chesaning 28, Birch Run 22

Sexton 30, Charlotte 6

Roseville 46, Port Huron Northern 0

Sacred Heart Academy 56, Bridgman 28

Yale 12, Richmond 7

Traverse City West 36, Midland 7

Gladwin 14, Clare 13

Divine Child 35, Gabriel Richard 14

Paw Paw 42, Plainwell 14

Marquette 48, Escanaba 10

Portland 23, Lakewood 20

Fruitport 42, Kelloggsville 0

Allen Park 41, Lincoln Park 22

Swartz Creek 40, Kearsley 0

Fordson 14, Salem 7

Waverly 28, Everett 0

Algonac 48, Lincoln 0

St. Francis 42, Sacred Heart Academy 14

Northview 17, Holland Christian 13

Fenton 54, Holly 30

Decatur 38, Comstock 12

Farwell 40, Beaverton 8

Atherton 26, Genesee 18

Portage Central 43, Norrix 0

North Central 32, Summerfield 15

Farmington 29, Stevenson 7

Whiteford 58, Montpelier 6

Williamston 27, Haslett 21

Mendon 38, Colon 16

Grandville 32, West Ottawa 28

Adams 21, (#21) Lake Orion 17

(#2) Clarkston 31, (#6) Oxford 28

Litchfield 20, Camden-Frontier 20

Jefferson 28, Flat Rock 26

Clarenceville 26, University Prep 6

Maple Valley 35, Reading 14

Munising 30, Wright 0

Brown City 22, Bad Axe 0

Potterville 62, Tekonsha 12

Blissfield 21, Onsted 14

Martin 24, Eau Claire 16

Lawrence 76, Southfield Christian 19

Hopkins 19, Godwin Heights 7

(#15) Mona Shores 42, Reeths-Puffer 13

North Farmington 44, South Lyon 38

Bullock Creek 39, Standish-Sterling 0

(#13) Rockford 49, Grand Haven 12

South Lyon East 31, Franklin 14

Lakeshore 40, Mattawan 17

Whitmore Lake 43, Lutheran 21

Iron Mountain 25, Manistique 8

Hanover-Horton 49, Columbia Central 48

St. Mary Catholic Central 26, Airport 13

Woodhaven 34, Roosevelt 14

Kingston 46, Merritt Academy 16

Pine River Area 6, Evart 6

South Christian 19, Zeeland West 16

Clinton 50, Hillsdale 6

Belding 35, NorthPointe Christian 26

Corunna 28, Owosso 7

Valley Lutheran 42, Hemlock 0

Cedar Springs 52, Greenville 12

Whitehall 12, Montague 0

Pickford 46, Newberry 14

Bendle 42, Hamady 0

East Lansing 33, Okemos 12

St. Joseph 49, Central 19

McBain 28, Charlevoix 27

Ludington 35, Oakridge 14

Dearborn 31, Glenn 14

(#1) Catholic Central 36, St. John's Jesuit 3

Whittemore-Prescott 78, Alcona 18

Armada 14, Croswell-Lexington 6

Napoleon 50, Addison 6

Central Lake 54, Engadine 0

Cassopolis 47, Hartford 6

Hackett Catholic Prep 37, Parchment 14

Ovid-Elsie 30, Durand 27

(#12) Saline 42, Monroe 6

Huron 64, Riverview 56

Carlson 48, Taylor 22

Bloomfield Hills 28, West Bloomfield 20

Lamphere 14, Marysville 7

Nouvel Catholic Central 22, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21

(#5) East Kentwood 37, Jenison 6

Burr Oak 26, Waldron 16

Zeeland East 43, Garden City 7

Harbor Springs 27, Benzie Central 0

Brighton 41, Crestwood 14

Central Catholic 49, (#18) Lumen Christi Catholic 7

Forest Hills Northern 37, Union 0

L'Anse Creuse North 42, Cousino 0

University Liggett 20, Loyola 8

Galesburg-Augusta 12, Centreville 8

(#25) Grand Blanc 24, River Rouge 12

Manistee 12, Fremont 0

Lansing Catholic 26, Eaton Rapids 21

North Huron 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 8

Berrien Springs 74, Comstock Park 34

Memphis 42, Bentley 22

Edwardsburg 40, Otsego 28

Kenowa Hills 50, Allendale 0

Kingsley 42, Elk Rapids 22

Powers Catholic 21, Alpena 18

Marcellus 66, Muskegon Heights 0

Chippewa Valley 21, Sterling Heights Stevenson 5

Dryden 44, Deckerville 38

Kingsford 37, Calumet 19

Everest Collegiate 45, Muskegon Catholic Central 0

West Catholic 22, Hamilton 14

Frankfort 21, Mancelona 0

Spring Lake 23, Christian 22

Manchester 52, Jonesville 22

Boyne City 38, Grayling 13

Anchor Bay 41, Mott 3

Dakota 24, Utica Eisenhower 6

All Saints Central 12, Mio-Au Sable 6

Goodrich 49, Clio 7

Walled Lake Western 49, Lakeland 14

Harrison 46, St. Louis 14

Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Reese 0

Montrose 56, Lakeville 35

Kellogg 28, Allegan 3

Vicksburg 26, Three Rivers 21

Gobles 14, Saugatuck 14

Kent City 27, Lakeview 0

Harper Creek 50, Pennfield 14

Swan Valley 48, Alma 28

Garber 58, Bridgeport 0

Cadillac 22, Petoskey 20

Mt. Pleasant 55, Central 14

Berkley 28, Kettering 7

Glenn 75, South Lake 0

Morley Stanwood 22, White Cloud 6

(#20) Northville 49, Plymouth 14

Niles 48, Sturgis 20

Bay City Western 57, Carman-Ainsworth 22

(#9) Caledonia 13, (#14) Hudsonville 7

Millington 27, Cass City 7

Hartland 41, Novi 6

Caro 41, Laker 1

Lutheran Northwest 28, Parkway Christian 27

Schoolcraft 29, Coloma 13

Ferndale 74, Avondale 0

Bronson 14, Buchanan 0

Sparta 20, Marshall 14

North Muskegon 36, Hesperia 7

Imlay City 7, Almont 0

Portage Northern 42, Lakeview 26

Concord 28, Morenci 8

(#4) St. Mary's Prep 48, (#8) Brother Rice 20

Royal Oak 41, Pontiac 12

Orchard View 22, Hart 0

Detroit Country Day 3, University of Detroit Jesuit 0

Hudson 48, Dundee 3

Belleville 44, Canton 6

Grosse Pointe North 17, Lake Shore 0

(#24) Menominee 45, Houghton 16

Ida 41, Madison 20

Fulton 36, Morrice 34

Holton 28, Bear Lake 0

Ithaca 67, Carrollton 0

Onaway 52, Bellaire 12

Grosse Ile 40, Milan 21

Byron 35, Mayville 0

Madison 40, New Haven 16

Dow 30, Traverse City Central 27

Anderson 34, Edsel Ford 21

(#7) Byron Center 48, Muskegon 20

Thornapple Kellogg 63, Ottawa Hills 6

Mason County Central 39, Central Montcalm 8

East Jordan 56, Tawas Area 13

Perry 54, Bath 10

Coldwater 47, Northwest 27

Rogers City 37, Heston Academy 19

Breckenridge 36, St. Charles 29

Hastings 30, Western 22

Notre Dame Prep 31, Lincoln-King Academy 0

Pittsford 50, North Adams-Jerome 8

Montabella 57, Dansville 6

Glen Lake 34, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Marine City 57, St. Clair 36

Quincy 68, Homer 16

Clintondale 20, Warren Woods-Tower 6

Howell 43, Wayne Memorial 7

Milford 46, Churchill 10

St. Mary Cathedral 57, Cedarville 0

Coopersville 14, Lowell 6

Pioneer 34, Huron 20

Lakeview 29, Utica 28

Olivet 51, Ionia 26

Heritage 49, Lapeer 14

Ravenna 28, Shelby 14

(#23) DeWitt 49, Trenton 26

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Michigan