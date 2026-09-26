Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 25
The 2026 Michigan high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 26
Full Michigan High School Football Scoreboard
Edison Academy 21, Voyageur Academy 18
Unity Christian 56, University Prep Science & Math 6
(#11) Cass Tech 20, (#3) King 7
Detroit Leadership Academy 16, Arts & Tech 0
Forest Park 29, North Dickinson 18
Redford Union 48, Annapolis 12
Thurston 53, Robichaud 18
Ishpeming 46, Bessemer 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 59, Bark River-Harris 14
Romulus 41, Melvindale 0
Negaunee 40, Hancock 0
Brimley 58, Forest Area 0
Shrine Catholic 49, Mt. Clemens 6
Ypsilanti 18, Pinckney 10
Port Huron 42, L'Anse Creuse 14
Lutheran North 35, North Branch 34
Oscoda 12, Kalkaska 0
Walled Lake Central 35, Walled Lake Northern 34
Benton Harbor 54, Oakland Christian 0
Springport 63, East Jackson 0
(#19) Davison 68, Saginaw United 6
Beal City 69, Houghton Lake 0
Union City 8, Stockbridge 0
St. Patrick 43, Flint Cultural Center Academy 0
Chandler Park Academy 6, Hamtramck 0
Britton Deerfield 68, Lenawee Christian 47
(#10) De La Salle Collegiate 17, St. Francis de Sales 2
Cabrini 38, Bishop Foley 0
Shepherd 14, Ogemaw Heights 12
New Lothrop 312, Mt. Morris 24
Mott 17, Southfield Arts & Tech 14
Rudyard 54, Stephenson 6
Forest Hills Eastern 37, Wayland 27
Bedford 49, Skyline 0
Frankenmuth 42, Freeland 7
(#16) Chelsea 21, Dexter 0
Meridian 36, Cranbrook Kingswood 29
Beecher 14, Flint Southwestern Academy 8
Ubly 48, Vassar 22
Brandon 43, Lake Fenton 42
(#17) Harper Woods 41, Groves 13
Reed City 40, Tri County Area 34
Holland 52, Calvin Christian 6
Seaholm 21, Oak Park 20
Forest Hills Central 42, Wyoming 6
Romeo 28, Grosse Pointe South 26
Catholic Central 28, East Grand Rapids 18
Big Rapids 29, Chippewa Hills 0
Vandercook Lake 21, Michigan Center 12
Leslie 41, Grass Lake 22
(#22) Mason 21, St. Johns 9
Tecumseh 28, Jackson 0
Fowler 23, Saranac 12
Utica Ford 29, Fraser 23
Flushing 13, Linden 7
Gaylord 45, Sault Area 0
Adrian 49, Lincoln 6
Rochester 37, Troy 3
Grand Ledge 56, Holt 32
Grant 32, Newaygo 18
Fitzgerald 74, Sterling Heights 0
Chesaning 28, Birch Run 22
Sexton 30, Charlotte 6
Roseville 46, Port Huron Northern 0
Sacred Heart Academy 56, Bridgman 28
Yale 12, Richmond 7
Traverse City West 36, Midland 7
Gladwin 14, Clare 13
Divine Child 35, Gabriel Richard 14
Paw Paw 42, Plainwell 14
Marquette 48, Escanaba 10
Portland 23, Lakewood 20
Fruitport 42, Kelloggsville 0
Allen Park 41, Lincoln Park 22
Swartz Creek 40, Kearsley 0
Fordson 14, Salem 7
Waverly 28, Everett 0
Algonac 48, Lincoln 0
St. Francis 42, Sacred Heart Academy 14
Northview 17, Holland Christian 13
Fenton 54, Holly 30
Decatur 38, Comstock 12
Farwell 40, Beaverton 8
Atherton 26, Genesee 18
Portage Central 43, Norrix 0
North Central 32, Summerfield 15
Farmington 29, Stevenson 7
Whiteford 58, Montpelier 6
Williamston 27, Haslett 21
Mendon 38, Colon 16
Grandville 32, West Ottawa 28
Adams 21, (#21) Lake Orion 17
(#2) Clarkston 31, (#6) Oxford 28
Litchfield 20, Camden-Frontier 20
Jefferson 28, Flat Rock 26
Clarenceville 26, University Prep 6
Maple Valley 35, Reading 14
Munising 30, Wright 0
Brown City 22, Bad Axe 0
Potterville 62, Tekonsha 12
Blissfield 21, Onsted 14
Martin 24, Eau Claire 16
Lawrence 76, Southfield Christian 19
Hopkins 19, Godwin Heights 7
(#15) Mona Shores 42, Reeths-Puffer 13
North Farmington 44, South Lyon 38
Bullock Creek 39, Standish-Sterling 0
(#13) Rockford 49, Grand Haven 12
South Lyon East 31, Franklin 14
Lakeshore 40, Mattawan 17
Whitmore Lake 43, Lutheran 21
Iron Mountain 25, Manistique 8
Hanover-Horton 49, Columbia Central 48
St. Mary Catholic Central 26, Airport 13
Woodhaven 34, Roosevelt 14
Kingston 46, Merritt Academy 16
Pine River Area 6, Evart 6
South Christian 19, Zeeland West 16
Clinton 50, Hillsdale 6
Belding 35, NorthPointe Christian 26
Corunna 28, Owosso 7
Valley Lutheran 42, Hemlock 0
Cedar Springs 52, Greenville 12
Whitehall 12, Montague 0
Pickford 46, Newberry 14
Bendle 42, Hamady 0
East Lansing 33, Okemos 12
St. Joseph 49, Central 19
McBain 28, Charlevoix 27
Ludington 35, Oakridge 14
Dearborn 31, Glenn 14
(#1) Catholic Central 36, St. John's Jesuit 3
Whittemore-Prescott 78, Alcona 18
Armada 14, Croswell-Lexington 6
Napoleon 50, Addison 6
Central Lake 54, Engadine 0
Cassopolis 47, Hartford 6
Hackett Catholic Prep 37, Parchment 14
Ovid-Elsie 30, Durand 27
(#12) Saline 42, Monroe 6
Huron 64, Riverview 56
Carlson 48, Taylor 22
Bloomfield Hills 28, West Bloomfield 20
Lamphere 14, Marysville 7
Nouvel Catholic Central 22, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21
(#5) East Kentwood 37, Jenison 6
Burr Oak 26, Waldron 16
Zeeland East 43, Garden City 7
Harbor Springs 27, Benzie Central 0
Brighton 41, Crestwood 14
Central Catholic 49, (#18) Lumen Christi Catholic 7
Forest Hills Northern 37, Union 0
L'Anse Creuse North 42, Cousino 0
University Liggett 20, Loyola 8
Galesburg-Augusta 12, Centreville 8
(#25) Grand Blanc 24, River Rouge 12
Manistee 12, Fremont 0
Lansing Catholic 26, Eaton Rapids 21
North Huron 44, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 8
Berrien Springs 74, Comstock Park 34
Memphis 42, Bentley 22
Edwardsburg 40, Otsego 28
Kenowa Hills 50, Allendale 0
Kingsley 42, Elk Rapids 22
Powers Catholic 21, Alpena 18
Marcellus 66, Muskegon Heights 0
Chippewa Valley 21, Sterling Heights Stevenson 5
Dryden 44, Deckerville 38
Kingsford 37, Calumet 19
Everest Collegiate 45, Muskegon Catholic Central 0
West Catholic 22, Hamilton 14
Frankfort 21, Mancelona 0
Spring Lake 23, Christian 22
Manchester 52, Jonesville 22
Boyne City 38, Grayling 13
Anchor Bay 41, Mott 3
Dakota 24, Utica Eisenhower 6
All Saints Central 12, Mio-Au Sable 6
Goodrich 49, Clio 7
Walled Lake Western 49, Lakeland 14
Harrison 46, St. Louis 14
Unionville-Sebewaing 44, Reese 0
Montrose 56, Lakeville 35
Kellogg 28, Allegan 3
Vicksburg 26, Three Rivers 21
Gobles 14, Saugatuck 14
Kent City 27, Lakeview 0
Harper Creek 50, Pennfield 14
Swan Valley 48, Alma 28
Garber 58, Bridgeport 0
Cadillac 22, Petoskey 20
Mt. Pleasant 55, Central 14
Berkley 28, Kettering 7
Glenn 75, South Lake 0
Morley Stanwood 22, White Cloud 6
(#20) Northville 49, Plymouth 14
Niles 48, Sturgis 20
Bay City Western 57, Carman-Ainsworth 22
(#9) Caledonia 13, (#14) Hudsonville 7
Millington 27, Cass City 7
Hartland 41, Novi 6
Caro 41, Laker 1
Lutheran Northwest 28, Parkway Christian 27
Schoolcraft 29, Coloma 13
Ferndale 74, Avondale 0
Bronson 14, Buchanan 0
Sparta 20, Marshall 14
North Muskegon 36, Hesperia 7
Imlay City 7, Almont 0
Portage Northern 42, Lakeview 26
Concord 28, Morenci 8
(#4) St. Mary's Prep 48, (#8) Brother Rice 20
Royal Oak 41, Pontiac 12
Orchard View 22, Hart 0
Detroit Country Day 3, University of Detroit Jesuit 0
Hudson 48, Dundee 3
Belleville 44, Canton 6
Grosse Pointe North 17, Lake Shore 0
(#24) Menominee 45, Houghton 16
Ida 41, Madison 20
Fulton 36, Morrice 34
Holton 28, Bear Lake 0
Ithaca 67, Carrollton 0
Onaway 52, Bellaire 12
Grosse Ile 40, Milan 21
Byron 35, Mayville 0
Madison 40, New Haven 16
Dow 30, Traverse City Central 27
Anderson 34, Edsel Ford 21
(#7) Byron Center 48, Muskegon 20
Thornapple Kellogg 63, Ottawa Hills 6
Mason County Central 39, Central Montcalm 8
East Jordan 56, Tawas Area 13
Perry 54, Bath 10
Coldwater 47, Northwest 27
Rogers City 37, Heston Academy 19
Breckenridge 36, St. Charles 29
Hastings 30, Western 22
Notre Dame Prep 31, Lincoln-King Academy 0
Pittsford 50, North Adams-Jerome 8
Montabella 57, Dansville 6
Glen Lake 34, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Marine City 57, St. Clair 36
Quincy 68, Homer 16
Clintondale 20, Warren Woods-Tower 6
Howell 43, Wayne Memorial 7
Milford 46, Churchill 10
St. Mary Cathedral 57, Cedarville 0
Coopersville 14, Lowell 6
Pioneer 34, Huron 20
Lakeview 29, Utica 28
Olivet 51, Ionia 26
Heritage 49, Lapeer 14
Ravenna 28, Shelby 14
(#23) DeWitt 49, Trenton 26
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917