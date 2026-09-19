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Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 18

See final scores from around Michigan
Jack Butler|
Dakota senior running back Jeremiah Aaron (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter during a high school football game at Dakota High School in Macomb on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.
Dakota senior running back Jeremiah Aaron (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter during a high school football game at Dakota High School in Macomb on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Lincoln-King Academy 48, University Prep 0

Deckerville 58, Merritt Academy 6

Robichaud 34, University Prep Science & Math 0

Central 55, Pershing 0

Denby 12, Cody 6

Renaissance 51, Western International 32

Southeastern 6, East English Village Prep 0

Detroit Leadership Academy 44, Academy for Business & Tech 42

Iron Mountain 42, L'Anse 22

Ishpeming 14, Forest Park 14

North Central 18, Munising 8

Manistique 32, West Iron County 6

Garden City 28, Romulus 20

Kingsford 14, Negaunee 9

Okemos 20, Everett 14

Shrine Catholic 15, Bishop Foley 14

Gladwin 38, Shepherd 20

Athens 35, Troy 0

(#1) Catholic Central 53, (#9) De La Salle Collegiate 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 40, Gabriel Richard 10

Divine Child 34, Lincoln Park 8

Manton 42, Houghton Lake 7

Manchester 46, Grass Lake 0

L'Anse Creuse North 49, L'Anse Creuse 6

Imlay City 17, North Branch 14

Berrien Springs 30, Buchanan 20

North Farmington 72, Walled Lake Central 14

(#12) Caledonia 27, Jenison 20

Beal City 35, McBain 16

Stockbridge 58, East Jackson 8

Oscoda 8, Benzie Central 0

Ogemaw Heights 35, Bullock Creek 0

Westwood 38, Houghton 26

Lapeer 35, Carman-Ainsworth 26

Madison 21, Hudson 12

New Standard Academy 38, Atherton 7

New Lothrop 28, Birch Run 21

Goodrich 42, Lake Fenton 7

South Lyon East 34, Churchill 0

(#22) Mason 42, Eastern 6

(#21) Grand Blanc 54, Traverse City West 22

Saranac 21, Laingsburg 0

Hale 50, Pellston 8

Chippewa Hills 36, Grant 12

Oak Park 20, Mott 10

St. Francis 39, Glen Lake 20

Tri County Area 42, Newaygo 6

Lake Orion 42, West Bloomfield 0

Leslie 34, Michigan Center 32

Groves 14, Seaholm 13

Midland 28, Central 7

Port Huron 56, Utica Ford 14

Adrian 44, Pinckney 27

Holland 26, Kelloggsville 14

(#20) Harper Woods 61, Southfield Arts & Tech 0

Clare 27, Standish-Sterling 0

Linden 49, Holly 35

(#11) Oxford 42, Rochester 0

Bridgman 36, Martin 32

Litchfield 52, Burr Oak 32

Anchor Bay 41, Port Huron Northern 14

(#19) Chelsea 42, Tecumseh 6

Reading 36, Carson City-Crystal 6

Saugatuck 38, Hartford 13

Rudyard 26, Central Lake 6

Jackson 27, Ypsilanti 8

Sault Area 49, Charlevoix 18

Big Rapids 27, Reed City 7

Swan Valley 15, Whitehall 14

Dryden 30, Mayville 0

Mt. Clemens 32, Beecher 8

Fenton 56, Swartz Creek 14

Cass City 38, Sandusky 20

Catholic Central 23, Northview 7

St. Mary Cathedral 60, Bellaire 0

Hillman 36, Alcona 6

St. Johns 28, Williamston 14

Hopkins 69, Calvin Christian 0

Madison 28, Lincoln 6

Montpelier 34, Summerfield 0

Algonac 58, Clawson 13

Springport 21, Maple Valley 14

Farwell 58, Pinconning 0

Muskegon 45, Reeths-Puffer 14

Bad Axe 66, Memphis 54

Walled Lake Western 7, Farmington 6

Flushing 54, Kearsley 7

Lakeview 20, Morley Stanwood 6

Haslett 38, Fowlerville 14

Pine River Area 48, Lake City 33

Marcellus 34, Sacred Heart Academy 26

(#16) Rockford 29, West Ottawa 14

Grosse Pointe South 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0

Franklin 37, Stevenson 22

Valley Lutheran 31, Nouvel Catholic Central 28

Portage Northern 46, Princeton 8

Portage Central 42, Kalamazoo Central 12

Flat Rock 35, Airport 0

Kingsley 65, Grayling 20

(#8) Brother Rice 35, University of Detroit Jesuit 0

Clinton 74, Onsted 0

(#4) Clarkston 45, (#14) Adams 0

Durand 56, Lakeville 30

Garber 16, Alma 14

Meridian 56, St. Louis 0

Summit Academy 48, Hamtramck 0

Hanover-Horton 45, Napoleon 14

Cabrini 42, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 7

Whitmore Lake 30, Lutheran Northwest 14

Everest Collegiate 56, Loyola 6

Bedford 24, Monroe 7

Bronson 38, Homer 0

Grosse Pointe North 20, Fitzgerald 13

Summit Academy North 50, Hamtramck 0

Voyageur Academy 23, Chandler Park Academy 8

St. Joseph 43, Mattawan 0

Portland 56, Ionia 13

Lawrence 28, Eau Claire 16

Brandon 34, Corunna 14

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 42, New Buffalo 30

Concord 60, Britton Deerfield 48

Onekama 20, Newberry 14

Ubly 22, Reese 0

Godwin Heights 39, NorthPointe Christian 3

Allen Park 13, Woodhaven 12

Marlette 36, Brown City 26

(#18) Mona Shores 57, Union 0

Lakeshore 42, Central 20

(#25) Grand Ledge 49, East Lansing 25

Huron 51, Milan 14

Potterville 7, Fulton 5

Northville 52, Novi 7

Kenowa Hills 42, Sparta 7

Colon 32, Climax-Scotts 8

Addison 36, Vandercook Lake 27

Lawton 32, Allegan 8

Engadine 36, Cedarville 18

(#7) Romeo 36, Dakota 26

Columbia Central 31, Jonesville 14

Hartland 36, Brighton 21

(#15) Saline 58, Dexter 0

Lakeview 62, Mott 14

Carlson 21, Trenton 14

Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Bath 0

Montrose 41, Chesaning 14

Lowell 57, Greenville 7

Berkley 21, Pontiac 0

East Jordan 48, Mancelona 0

Northwest 26, Western 14

South Haven 27, Coloma 6

South Lyon 49, Milford 18

Montabella 65, Coleman 7

(#13) Byron Center 56, Forest Hills Northern 17

Morenci 36, Waldron 0

(#17) Coopersville 42, Cedar Springs 33

Harrison 24, Centreville 14

Hazel Park 35, South Lake 20

Unionville-Sebewaing 30, Harbor Beach 6

Vicksburg 49, Sturgis 7

Freeland 7, Glenn 7

(#5) East Kentwood 63, Grand Haven 23

Walled Lake Northern 8, Lakeland 7

Lutheran North 21, Armada 0

Stoney Creek 56, Bloomfield Hills 0

Muskegon Catholic Central 27, Hesperia 7

Boyne City 14, Kalkaska 6

Ovid-Elsie 56, Mt. Morris 0

Ravenna 21, Kent City 20

Dowagiac 12, Pennfield 0

Cassopolis 14, Brandywine 0

Gaylord 30, Alpena 22

Petoskey 34, Escanaba 0

Belding 41, Comstock Park 35

Marysville 35, Sterling Heights 0

Central Catholic 45, St. John's Jesuit 14

Menominee 22, Calumet 8

Ithaca 47, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6

Edwardsburg 21, Paw Paw 14

Niles 48, Otsego 26

Fruitport 21, Allendale 3

Hamilton 28, Spring Lake 7

West Catholic 42, Forest Hills Eastern 34

Forest Hills Central 34, Zeeland East 6

Parchment 63, Watervliet 7

Frankenmuth 66, Bridgeport 0

Mt. Pleasant 35, Traverse City Central 20

Decatur 43, Gobles 0

Jefferson 22, Riverview 18

Owosso 8, Clio 7

Ludington 42, Fremont 28

Union City 22, Quincy 18

Lenawee Christian 62, Southfield Christian 19

Notre Dame Prep 20, Benton Harbor 0

(#24) South Christian 34, Unity Christian 33

Kingston 44, Byron 18

Lamphere 59, Lake Shore 8

Holton 83, Brethren 3

Oakridge 41, Hart 0

Dow 28, Bay City Western 14

Thornapple Kellogg 26, Holland Christian 7

(#10) Hudsonville 33, Grandville 15

Almont 35, Yale 20

Lakeview 26, Norrix 14

Belleville 34, Salem 9

Ontonagon 8, Wright 0

St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Grosse Ile 21

(#23) DeWitt 58, Waverly 6

Howell 50, Glenn 6

Montague 17, Orchard View 16

Utica 12, Roseville 8

Hemlock 14, Carrollton 14

Ferndale 50, Kettering 0

New Haven 58, Eastpointe 20

Laker 36, Vassar 0

Millington 48, Caro 7

Plymouth 24, Canton 20

Marine City 44, Center Line 20

Detroit Country Day 16, Holt 6

St. Francis DeSales 27, River Rouge 14

Davison 49, Heritage 20

Anderson 22, Roosevelt 19

Charlotte 28, Lansing Catholic 10

Three Rivers 20, Plainwell 7

Marshall 28, Harper Creek 26

East Grand Rapids 54, Ottawa Hills 8

Central Montcalm 36, White Cloud 0

Hackett Catholic Prep 42, Kellogg 0

Inland Lakes 31, Brimley 8

Bark River-Harris 32, Gladstone 14

Croswell-Lexington 20, Richmond 14

Onaway 49, Forest Area 12

Olivet 21, Sexton 20

Huron 28, Skyline 10

Edsel Ford 22, Taylor 15

Manistee 43, Shelby 15

Fowler 40, Perry 0

Pioneer 61, Lincoln 14

Genesee 16, International Academy 6

Pittsford 66, Camden-Frontier 30

North Muskegon 42, Mason County Central 19

Harbor Springs 34, Tawas Area 6

Rogers City 30, Whittemore-Prescott 24

Whiteford 70, North Central 22

Hastings 42, Coldwater 6

Parkway Civic Christian 21, Our Lady of the Lakes 20

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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