Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 18
The 2026 Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Lincoln-King Academy 48, University Prep 0
Deckerville 58, Merritt Academy 6
Robichaud 34, University Prep Science & Math 0
Central 55, Pershing 0
Denby 12, Cody 6
Renaissance 51, Western International 32
Southeastern 6, East English Village Prep 0
Detroit Leadership Academy 44, Academy for Business & Tech 42
Iron Mountain 42, L'Anse 22
Ishpeming 14, Forest Park 14
North Central 18, Munising 8
Manistique 32, West Iron County 6
Garden City 28, Romulus 20
Kingsford 14, Negaunee 9
Okemos 20, Everett 14
Shrine Catholic 15, Bishop Foley 14
Gladwin 38, Shepherd 20
Athens 35, Troy 0
(#1) Catholic Central 53, (#9) De La Salle Collegiate 0
Lumen Christi Catholic 40, Gabriel Richard 10
Divine Child 34, Lincoln Park 8
Manton 42, Houghton Lake 7
Manchester 46, Grass Lake 0
L'Anse Creuse North 49, L'Anse Creuse 6
Imlay City 17, North Branch 14
Berrien Springs 30, Buchanan 20
North Farmington 72, Walled Lake Central 14
(#12) Caledonia 27, Jenison 20
Beal City 35, McBain 16
Stockbridge 58, East Jackson 8
Oscoda 8, Benzie Central 0
Ogemaw Heights 35, Bullock Creek 0
Westwood 38, Houghton 26
Lapeer 35, Carman-Ainsworth 26
Madison 21, Hudson 12
New Standard Academy 38, Atherton 7
New Lothrop 28, Birch Run 21
Goodrich 42, Lake Fenton 7
South Lyon East 34, Churchill 0
(#22) Mason 42, Eastern 6
(#21) Grand Blanc 54, Traverse City West 22
Saranac 21, Laingsburg 0
Hale 50, Pellston 8
Chippewa Hills 36, Grant 12
Oak Park 20, Mott 10
St. Francis 39, Glen Lake 20
Tri County Area 42, Newaygo 6
Lake Orion 42, West Bloomfield 0
Leslie 34, Michigan Center 32
Groves 14, Seaholm 13
Midland 28, Central 7
Port Huron 56, Utica Ford 14
Adrian 44, Pinckney 27
Holland 26, Kelloggsville 14
(#20) Harper Woods 61, Southfield Arts & Tech 0
Clare 27, Standish-Sterling 0
Linden 49, Holly 35
(#11) Oxford 42, Rochester 0
Bridgman 36, Martin 32
Litchfield 52, Burr Oak 32
Anchor Bay 41, Port Huron Northern 14
(#19) Chelsea 42, Tecumseh 6
Reading 36, Carson City-Crystal 6
Saugatuck 38, Hartford 13
Rudyard 26, Central Lake 6
Jackson 27, Ypsilanti 8
Sault Area 49, Charlevoix 18
Big Rapids 27, Reed City 7
Swan Valley 15, Whitehall 14
Dryden 30, Mayville 0
Mt. Clemens 32, Beecher 8
Fenton 56, Swartz Creek 14
Cass City 38, Sandusky 20
Catholic Central 23, Northview 7
St. Mary Cathedral 60, Bellaire 0
Hillman 36, Alcona 6
St. Johns 28, Williamston 14
Hopkins 69, Calvin Christian 0
Madison 28, Lincoln 6
Montpelier 34, Summerfield 0
Algonac 58, Clawson 13
Springport 21, Maple Valley 14
Farwell 58, Pinconning 0
Muskegon 45, Reeths-Puffer 14
Bad Axe 66, Memphis 54
Walled Lake Western 7, Farmington 6
Flushing 54, Kearsley 7
Lakeview 20, Morley Stanwood 6
Haslett 38, Fowlerville 14
Pine River Area 48, Lake City 33
Marcellus 34, Sacred Heart Academy 26
(#16) Rockford 29, West Ottawa 14
Grosse Pointe South 38, Sterling Heights Stevenson 0
Franklin 37, Stevenson 22
Valley Lutheran 31, Nouvel Catholic Central 28
Portage Northern 46, Princeton 8
Portage Central 42, Kalamazoo Central 12
Flat Rock 35, Airport 0
Kingsley 65, Grayling 20
(#8) Brother Rice 35, University of Detroit Jesuit 0
Clinton 74, Onsted 0
(#4) Clarkston 45, (#14) Adams 0
Durand 56, Lakeville 30
Garber 16, Alma 14
Meridian 56, St. Louis 0
Summit Academy 48, Hamtramck 0
Hanover-Horton 45, Napoleon 14
Cabrini 42, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 7
Whitmore Lake 30, Lutheran Northwest 14
Everest Collegiate 56, Loyola 6
Bedford 24, Monroe 7
Bronson 38, Homer 0
Grosse Pointe North 20, Fitzgerald 13
Summit Academy North 50, Hamtramck 0
Voyageur Academy 23, Chandler Park Academy 8
St. Joseph 43, Mattawan 0
Portland 56, Ionia 13
Lawrence 28, Eau Claire 16
Brandon 34, Corunna 14
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 42, New Buffalo 30
Concord 60, Britton Deerfield 48
Onekama 20, Newberry 14
Ubly 22, Reese 0
Godwin Heights 39, NorthPointe Christian 3
Allen Park 13, Woodhaven 12
Marlette 36, Brown City 26
(#18) Mona Shores 57, Union 0
Lakeshore 42, Central 20
(#25) Grand Ledge 49, East Lansing 25
Huron 51, Milan 14
Potterville 7, Fulton 5
Northville 52, Novi 7
Kenowa Hills 42, Sparta 7
Colon 32, Climax-Scotts 8
Addison 36, Vandercook Lake 27
Lawton 32, Allegan 8
Engadine 36, Cedarville 18
(#7) Romeo 36, Dakota 26
Columbia Central 31, Jonesville 14
Hartland 36, Brighton 21
(#15) Saline 58, Dexter 0
Lakeview 62, Mott 14
Carlson 21, Trenton 14
Pewamo-Westphalia 45, Bath 0
Montrose 41, Chesaning 14
Lowell 57, Greenville 7
Berkley 21, Pontiac 0
East Jordan 48, Mancelona 0
Northwest 26, Western 14
South Haven 27, Coloma 6
South Lyon 49, Milford 18
Montabella 65, Coleman 7
(#13) Byron Center 56, Forest Hills Northern 17
Morenci 36, Waldron 0
(#17) Coopersville 42, Cedar Springs 33
Harrison 24, Centreville 14
Hazel Park 35, South Lake 20
Unionville-Sebewaing 30, Harbor Beach 6
Vicksburg 49, Sturgis 7
Freeland 7, Glenn 7
(#5) East Kentwood 63, Grand Haven 23
Walled Lake Northern 8, Lakeland 7
Lutheran North 21, Armada 0
Stoney Creek 56, Bloomfield Hills 0
Muskegon Catholic Central 27, Hesperia 7
Boyne City 14, Kalkaska 6
Ovid-Elsie 56, Mt. Morris 0
Ravenna 21, Kent City 20
Dowagiac 12, Pennfield 0
Cassopolis 14, Brandywine 0
Gaylord 30, Alpena 22
Petoskey 34, Escanaba 0
Belding 41, Comstock Park 35
Marysville 35, Sterling Heights 0
Central Catholic 45, St. John's Jesuit 14
Menominee 22, Calumet 8
Ithaca 47, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 6
Edwardsburg 21, Paw Paw 14
Niles 48, Otsego 26
Fruitport 21, Allendale 3
Hamilton 28, Spring Lake 7
West Catholic 42, Forest Hills Eastern 34
Forest Hills Central 34, Zeeland East 6
Parchment 63, Watervliet 7
Frankenmuth 66, Bridgeport 0
Mt. Pleasant 35, Traverse City Central 20
Decatur 43, Gobles 0
Jefferson 22, Riverview 18
Owosso 8, Clio 7
Ludington 42, Fremont 28
Union City 22, Quincy 18
Lenawee Christian 62, Southfield Christian 19
Notre Dame Prep 20, Benton Harbor 0
(#24) South Christian 34, Unity Christian 33
Kingston 44, Byron 18
Lamphere 59, Lake Shore 8
Holton 83, Brethren 3
Oakridge 41, Hart 0
Dow 28, Bay City Western 14
Thornapple Kellogg 26, Holland Christian 7
(#10) Hudsonville 33, Grandville 15
Almont 35, Yale 20
Lakeview 26, Norrix 14
Belleville 34, Salem 9
Ontonagon 8, Wright 0
St. Mary Catholic Central 28, Grosse Ile 21
(#23) DeWitt 58, Waverly 6
Howell 50, Glenn 6
Montague 17, Orchard View 16
Utica 12, Roseville 8
Hemlock 14, Carrollton 14
Ferndale 50, Kettering 0
New Haven 58, Eastpointe 20
Laker 36, Vassar 0
Millington 48, Caro 7
Plymouth 24, Canton 20
Marine City 44, Center Line 20
Detroit Country Day 16, Holt 6
St. Francis DeSales 27, River Rouge 14
Davison 49, Heritage 20
Anderson 22, Roosevelt 19
Charlotte 28, Lansing Catholic 10
Three Rivers 20, Plainwell 7
Marshall 28, Harper Creek 26
East Grand Rapids 54, Ottawa Hills 8
Central Montcalm 36, White Cloud 0
Hackett Catholic Prep 42, Kellogg 0
Inland Lakes 31, Brimley 8
Bark River-Harris 32, Gladstone 14
Croswell-Lexington 20, Richmond 14
Onaway 49, Forest Area 12
Olivet 21, Sexton 20
Huron 28, Skyline 10
Edsel Ford 22, Taylor 15
Manistee 43, Shelby 15
Fowler 40, Perry 0
Pioneer 61, Lincoln 14
Genesee 16, International Academy 6
Pittsford 66, Camden-Frontier 30
North Muskegon 42, Mason County Central 19
Harbor Springs 34, Tawas Area 6
Rogers City 30, Whittemore-Prescott 24
Whiteford 70, North Central 22
Hastings 42, Coldwater 6
Parkway Civic Christian 21, Our Lady of the Lakes 20
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917