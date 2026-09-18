Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18
Follow the MHSAA action from around the state
The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for al 8 11-man divisions and two 8-man divisions.
Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.
Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18
FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917