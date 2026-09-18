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Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

Follow the MHSAA action from around the state
Jack Butler|
Hamilton's Garner Hulst stiff-arms a Holland Christian defender on Friday, Sept. 11
Hamilton's Garner Hulst stiff-arms a Holland Christian defender on Friday, Sept. 11 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football season continues on Friday, and we have scoreboards for al 8 11-man divisions and two 8-man divisions.

Stay on High School On SI for coverage throughout the Michigan high school football season.

Michigan High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates - September 18

FRIDAY, SEPTEMEBER 18 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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