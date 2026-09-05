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Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 4

Get results from Friday night's action
Jack Butler|
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s players stand along the sideline before the game against Detroit King at St. Mary’s Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s players stand along the sideline before the game against Detroit King at St. Mary’s Preparatory High School in Orchard Lake on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Michigan high school football season continues, and High School On SI has final scores from September 4.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 4

University Liggett 14, Mt. Clemens 0

Port Huron 35, Marysville 8

Memphis 30, Merritt Academy 23

North Muskegon 19, Iron Mountain 14

Edison Academy 30, Michigan Collegiate 18

Bradford Academy 30, Pershing 0

Pickford 55, Rudyard 6

Cody 52, University Prep 0

Lake Linden-Hubbell 44, Wright 14

Hancock 58, West Iron County 0

Redford Union 14, Romulus 0

Communication Media Arts 46, Western International 6

Oak Park 48, Kettering 0

Lumen Christi Catholic 43, Harvest Prep 22

Ypsilanti 12, Lincoln 7

Summerfield 40, Northwestern 0

Dexter 21, Monroe 7

(#7) Rockford 42, (#13) Muskegon 6

Zeeland West 50, Midland 20

Southfield Arts & Tech 36, Pontiac 0

St. Mary Catholic Central 29, Flat Rock 19

Vestaburg 16, St. Louis 0

Clawson 7, Center Line 0

Cardinal Mooney Catholic 35, Oakland Christian 0

(#1) Catholic Central 56, Davison 14

Summit Academy North 42, Chandler Park Academy 0

Perkins 23, St. Francis de Sales 0

Lakeshore 21, Niles 16

Valley Lutheran 34, Kalkaska 0

Buchanan 48, Brandywine 0

Meridian 48, Tri County Area 14

Voyageur Academy 41, Hamtramck 6

Chesaning 44, Lakeville 40

Tecumseh 42, Pinckney 15

Edwardsburg 55, Jimtown 12

Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Whiteford 0

Petoskey 52, Sault Area 8

Dakota 24, Anchor Bay 7

Charlevoix 28, Boyne City 12

St. John's Jesuit 32, Euclid 6

Walsh Jesuit 38, Central Catholic 25

(#6) Saline 59, Skyline 0

Negaunee 42, Gladstone 6

Lowell 35, St. Joseph 34

Montabella 52, St. Patrick 24

Harper Creek 19, Cedar Springs 0

(#14) Brother Rice 42, River Rouge 6

Inland Lakes 44, Onaway 0

Detroit Community 59, Douglass 0

Menominee 49, Marquette 19

Concord 42, St. Philip Catholic Central 12

King 44, (#3) St. Mary's Prep 42

Marion 52, Lawrence 8

Traverse City West 22, Christian 20

Plainwell 48, Wyoming 6

(#8) Romeo 48, Port Huron Northern 0

Berrien Springs 56, Otsego 14

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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