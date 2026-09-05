Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 4
The 2026 Michigan high school football season continues, and High School On SI has final scores from September 4.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores - September 4
University Liggett 14, Mt. Clemens 0
Port Huron 35, Marysville 8
Memphis 30, Merritt Academy 23
North Muskegon 19, Iron Mountain 14
Edison Academy 30, Michigan Collegiate 18
Bradford Academy 30, Pershing 0
Pickford 55, Rudyard 6
Cody 52, University Prep 0
Lake Linden-Hubbell 44, Wright 14
Hancock 58, West Iron County 0
Redford Union 14, Romulus 0
Communication Media Arts 46, Western International 6
Oak Park 48, Kettering 0
Lumen Christi Catholic 43, Harvest Prep 22
Ypsilanti 12, Lincoln 7
Summerfield 40, Northwestern 0
Dexter 21, Monroe 7
(#7) Rockford 42, (#13) Muskegon 6
Zeeland West 50, Midland 20
Southfield Arts & Tech 36, Pontiac 0
St. Mary Catholic Central 29, Flat Rock 19
Vestaburg 16, St. Louis 0
Clawson 7, Center Line 0
Cardinal Mooney Catholic 35, Oakland Christian 0
(#1) Catholic Central 56, Davison 14
Summit Academy North 42, Chandler Park Academy 0
Perkins 23, St. Francis de Sales 0
Lakeshore 21, Niles 16
Valley Lutheran 34, Kalkaska 0
Buchanan 48, Brandywine 0
Meridian 48, Tri County Area 14
Voyageur Academy 41, Hamtramck 6
Chesaning 44, Lakeville 40
Tecumseh 42, Pinckney 15
Edwardsburg 55, Jimtown 12
Pewamo-Westphalia 35, Whiteford 0
Petoskey 52, Sault Area 8
Dakota 24, Anchor Bay 7
Charlevoix 28, Boyne City 12
St. John's Jesuit 32, Euclid 6
Walsh Jesuit 38, Central Catholic 25
(#6) Saline 59, Skyline 0
Negaunee 42, Gladstone 6
Lowell 35, St. Joseph 34
Montabella 52, St. Patrick 24
Harper Creek 19, Cedar Springs 0
(#14) Brother Rice 42, River Rouge 6
Inland Lakes 44, Onaway 0
Detroit Community 59, Douglass 0
Menominee 49, Marquette 19
Concord 42, St. Philip Catholic Central 12
King 44, (#3) St. Mary's Prep 42
Marion 52, Lawrence 8
Traverse City West 22, Christian 20
Plainwell 48, Wyoming 6
(#8) Romeo 48, Port Huron Northern 0
Berrien Springs 56, Otsego 14
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917