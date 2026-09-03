Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 3-4
Follow the action from the second week of the 2026 Virginia high school football season
The 2026 Virginia high school football season continues with 73 games on Thursday and 90 games on Friday. To follow all the action, go to our Virginia high school football scoreboard.
Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 3-4
CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917