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Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 3-4

Follow the action from the second week of the 2026 Virginia high school football season
Jack Butler|
Stuarts Draft opened its football season at home with an 18-7 win over Central Woodstock Aug. 28.
Stuarts Draft opened its football season at home with an 18-7 win over Central Woodstock Aug. 28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Virginia high school football season continues with 73 games on Thursday and 90 games on Friday. To follow all the action, go to our Virginia high school football scoreboard.

Virginia High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — September 3-4

CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD (select to view full scoreboard)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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