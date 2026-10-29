Michigan High School Football Playoff Brackets: 2026 MHSAA First-Round Matchups and Schedule

The brackets are set, the matchups are official and the road to 10 Michigan high school football state championships is about to begin.

The 2026 Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs kick off Friday, Oct. 30, with games continuing Saturday, Oct. 31, across eight 11-player divisions and two eight-player divisions.

A total of 288 teams qualified for the postseason, including 256 in the 11-player tournament and 32 in the eight-player tournament.

The opening round features traditional powers, undefeated contenders and several intriguing matchups between teams that finished the regular season with impressive records.

In Division 1, undefeated Howell, East Kentwood, Grand Ledge, Grand Blanc, Detroit Cass Tech, Saline and Romeo enter the postseason hoping to make a championship run.

Elsewhere, defending champions and perennial contenders such as Muskegon, DeWitt, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jackson Lumen Christi and Menominee are preparing for another postseason journey.

The eight-player playoffs also feature several undefeated teams, with the championship games scheduled for Nov. 21 at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

The eight 11-player state championships will be decided Nov. 27-28 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here is a division-by-division look at the updated Michigan high school football playoff brackets and some of the most intriguing opening-round matchups.

Division 1 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 1 features several undefeated teams with championship aspirations, including Howell, East Kentwood, Grand Ledge, Grand Blanc, Detroit Cass Tech, Saline and Romeo.

Howell enters the postseason 9-0 and opens against Grandville, while East Kentwood puts its perfect record on the line against Brighton.

Grand Ledge faces a challenging first-round matchup against Rockford, a traditional power that finished the regular season 5-4.

Detroit Cass Tech opens against Plymouth, while Belleville travels to Dearborn Fordson in one of the more intriguing first-round matchups.

Featured Division 1 First-Round Matchups

Grandville (4-5) at Howell (9-0)

Brighton (5-4) at East Kentwood (9-0)

Rockford (5-4) at Grand Ledge (9-0)

Hartland (7-2) at Grand Blanc (9-0)

Lake Orion (4-5) at Detroit Catholic Central (8-1)

Plymouth (4-5) at Detroit Cass Tech (9-0)

Belleville (6-3) at Dearborn Fordson (7-2)

Dearborn (5-4) at Saline (9-0)

New Baltimore Anchor Bay (5-4) at Romeo (9-0)

Division 2 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 2 features several familiar championship contenders, including Muskegon, Byron Center, Muskegon Mona Shores, Orchard Lake St. Mary's and Gibraltar Carlson.

One of the most interesting first-round matchups features Muskegon traveling to Byron Center.

The Big Reds finished the regular season 4-5 but have a rich postseason history and will attempt to upset a Byron Center team that enters at 7-2.

Gibraltar Carlson, meanwhile, completed a perfect 9-0 regular season and opens against Detroit Mumford.

Mona Shores enters at 8-1 and will host Traverse City Central.

Featured Division 2 First-Round Matchups

Muskegon (4-5) at Byron Center (7-2)

East Lansing (4-5) at Caledonia (7-2)

Traverse City Central (4-5) at Muskegon Mona Shores (8-1)

Midland (4-5) at Milford (8-1)

Walled Lake Western (7-2) at Midland Dow (7-2)

Birmingham Groves (5-4) at Orchard Lake St. Mary's (6-3)

Detroit Mumford (5-4) at Gibraltar Carlson (9-0)

Dearborn Heights Crestwood (5-4) at Grosse Pointe South (8-1)

Division 3 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 3 includes several intriguing contenders, including DeWitt, Chelsea, Port Huron, Coopersville and defending champion Zeeland West.

Chelsea completed a perfect 9-0 regular season and opens against Waterford Mott.

Port Huron also enters unbeaten and will host New Boston Huron.

One of the division's more compelling matchups features Warren De La Salle Collegiate traveling to Trenton. De La Salle finished the regular season 5-4 but has a strong postseason pedigree.

DeWitt opens against Lowell, while Zeeland West hosts Niles.

Featured Division 3 First-Round Matchups

Lowell (6-3) at DeWitt (7-2)

East Grand Rapids (6-3) at Coopersville (8-1)

Niles (4-5) at Zeeland West (7-2)

Waterford Mott (5-4) at Chelsea (9-0)

Dexter (4-5) at Mason (8-1)

New Boston Huron (6-3) at Port Huron (9-0)

Warren De La Salle Collegiate (5-4) at Trenton (5-4)

Grosse Pointe North (6-3) at Detroit Martin Luther King (6-3)

Division 4 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 4 could produce some of the most competitive opening-round games in the state.

Edwardsburg enters undefeated at 9-0 but immediately faces a difficult matchup against Vicksburg, which finished 7-2.

Portland also completed a perfect regular season and opens against Paw Paw, an 8-1 team that could present a significant challenge.

Goodrich enters the postseason unbeaten and will host Williamston, while Grand Rapids South Christian faces Marshall in a matchup between two 8-1 teams.

Featured Division 4 First-Round Matchups

Grand Rapids Christian (4-5) at Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (8-1)

Vicksburg (7-2) at Edwardsburg (9-0)

Paw Paw (8-1) at Portland (9-0)

Marshall (8-1) at Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1)

Williamston (5-4) at Goodrich (9-0)

Lansing Sexton (6-3) at Dearborn Divine Child (8-1)

Macomb Lutheran North (8-1) at Detroit East English (7-2)

Division 5 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 5 features a mixture of undefeated contenders and programs with considerable playoff experience.

Kingsford completed a perfect 9-0 regular season and opens against Howard City Tri County.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central, one of Michigan's most successful postseason programs, begins its tournament against Comstock Park.

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep also enters unbeaten but faces a challenging road game against Hopkins, which finished 8-1.

Featured Division 5 First-Round Matchups

Howard City Tri County (5-4) at Kingsford (9-0)

Negaunee (5-4) at Shepherd (7-2)

Comstock Park (4-5) at Grand Rapids Catholic Central (7-2)

Berrien Springs (8-1) at Lake Odessa Lakewood (8-1)

Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep (9-0) at Hopkins (8-1)

Whitmore Lake (6-3) at Frankenmuth (8-1)

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (5-4) at Saginaw Swan Valley (8-1)

Division 6 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Jackson Lumen Christi enters the Division 6 postseason hoping to add another championship to its storied football history.

The Titans finished the regular season 7-2 and will host Brooklyn Columbia Central.

Several undefeated teams also headline the field, including Kingsley, Sanford Meridian, Almont and Marine City.

One of the more intriguing first-round matchups features Napoleon traveling to Buchanan, with the two teams combining for 15 regular-season victories.

Featured Division 6 First-Round Matchups

Mason County Central (5-4) at Kingsley (9-0)

Elk Rapids (6-3) at Sanford Meridian (9-0)

Flint Elite (5-4) at Almont (9-0)

New Haven (6-3) at Marine City (9-0)

Brooklyn Columbia Central (6-3) at Jackson Lumen Christi (7-2)

Napoleon (8-1) at Buchanan (7-2)

Kent City (7-2) at Olivet (6-3)

Clawson (6-3) at Clinton (8-1)

Division 7 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 7 features several strong contenders, including Menominee, Pewamo-Westphalia, Millington, Ithaca and Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.

Pewamo-Westphalia enters undefeated at 8-0 and opens against Cass City.

Millington completed a perfect 9-0 regular season and will host Clinton Township Clintondale.

Menominee, a perennial postseason contender, opens against Lakeview, while Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central faces Leslie.

Featured Division 7 First-Round Matchups

Lakeview (5-4) at Menominee (8-1)

Cass City (6-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (8-0)

Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker (7-2) at Burton Bendle (9-0)

Clinton Township Clintondale (3-6) at Millington (9-0)

Saginaw Valley Lutheran (6-3) at Ithaca (8-1)

Saranac (7-2) at Constantine (8-1)

Leslie (4-5) at Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (8-1)

Division 8 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 8 features several undefeated teams hoping to make a run toward Ford Field.

Beal City enters the postseason 9-0 and opens against Beaverton.

Decatur also completed a perfect regular season and hosts Vermontville Maple Valley.

New Lothrop, Hudson, Manchester and Springport are among the other programs that could make deep postseason runs.

Featured Division 8 First-Round Matchups

Beaverton (4-4) at Beal City (9-0)

East Jordan (7-2) at Iron Mountain (7-2)

Vestaburg (6-3) at New Lothrop (8-1)

Sand Creek (5-4) at Hudson (8-1)

Fowler (6-3) at Manchester (7-2)

Vermontville Maple Valley (5-4) at Decatur (9-0)

Saugatuck (6-3) at Springport (8-1)

Marine City Cardinal Mooney (6-3) at Royal Oak Shrine Catholic (8-1)

Eight-Player Division 1 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

The eight-player Division 1 postseason features 16 teams competing for a state championship at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

The opening round includes several intriguing matchups, including Climax-Scotts hosting Concord and Merrill facing Fulton.

Dansville will also open against Blanchard Montabella in a matchup between two teams that combined for 15 regular-season victories.

Featured Eight-Player Division 1 First-Round Matchups

Concord (6-3) at Climax-Scotts (7-2)

Fulton (6-3) at Merrill (8-1)

Blanchard Montabella (8-1) at Dansville (7-2)

Kingston at Dryden

Marlette at Deckerville

Eight-Player Division 2 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Portland St. Patrick enters the eight-player Division 2 tournament as one of the top championship contenders.

The Shamrocks completed a perfect 9-0 regular season and will host Onekama in their opening-round matchup Saturday, Oct. 31.

Other first-round contests include Peck traveling to Bay City All Saints.

Featured Eight-Player Division 2 First-Round Matchups

Onekama (6-3) at Portland St. Patrick (9-0)

Peck at Bay City All Saints

What's Next in the Michigan High School Football Playoffs?

The opening round of the 2026 Michigan high school football playoffs begins Friday, Oct. 30, with additional games scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31.

In the 11-player tournament, district championship games follow Nov. 6-7, regional championships Nov. 13-14 and state semifinals Nov. 20-21.

The eight 11-player state championship games will be played Nov. 27-28 at Ford Field in Detroit.

In the eight-player tournament, regional championship games are scheduled for Nov. 6-7, followed by state semifinals Nov. 14.

The two eight-player state championships will be decided Nov. 21 at the Superior Dome in Marquette.

High School On SI will continue following the Michigan high school football playoffs with updated brackets, scores and championship matchups throughout the postseason.