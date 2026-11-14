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Michigan High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

See final scores from another round of the 2026 MHSAA tournament
Jack Butler|
Harper Woods celebrates by lifting the trophy after defeating Detroit King in the MHSAA district finals at Harper Woods High School, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
Harper Woods celebrates by lifting the trophy after defeating Detroit King in the MHSAA district finals at Harper Woods High School, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Michigan high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Michigan High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

(#6) Romeo 16, Stoney Creek 9

Hudson 61, Springport 20

Jefferson 15, Summit Academy 12

Lumen Christi Catholic 56, Belding 20

(#1) Catholic Central 21, (#4) Clarkston 7

Ogemaw Heights 15, Negaunee 12

(#8) Cass Tech 40, Northville 30

South Christian 35, Portland 20

(#16) Harper Woods 38, (#10) De La Salle Collegiate 13

New Lothrop 39, Ubly 34

Divine Child 21, (#23) Goodrich 14

Kingsley 34, Meridian 28

Detroit Country Day 21, Lutheran North 13

Almont 41, Marine City 14

(#2) St. Mary’s Prep 48, (#5) Brother Rice 14

Zeeland West 30, Thornapple Kellogg 24

Kenowa Hills 42, Unity Christian 21

(#17) Mona Shores 45, (#12) Byron Center 28

Milford 26, South Lyon 20

Whiteford 32, Jonesville 20

(#19) Ithaca 29, (#22) Pewamo-Westphalia 10

(#41) DeWitt 41, Mt. Pleasant 24

Frankenmuth 27, Swan Valley 21

(#15) Chelsea 42, Mason 24

(#24) Grosse Pointe South 50, Franklin 13

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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