Michigan High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 Michigan high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Michigan High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
(#6) Romeo 16, Stoney Creek 9
Hudson 61, Springport 20
Jefferson 15, Summit Academy 12
Lumen Christi Catholic 56, Belding 20
(#1) Catholic Central 21, (#4) Clarkston 7
Ogemaw Heights 15, Negaunee 12
(#8) Cass Tech 40, Northville 30
South Christian 35, Portland 20
(#16) Harper Woods 38, (#10) De La Salle Collegiate 13
New Lothrop 39, Ubly 34
Divine Child 21, (#23) Goodrich 14
Kingsley 34, Meridian 28
Detroit Country Day 21, Lutheran North 13
Almont 41, Marine City 14
(#2) St. Mary’s Prep 48, (#5) Brother Rice 14
Zeeland West 30, Thornapple Kellogg 24
Kenowa Hills 42, Unity Christian 21
(#17) Mona Shores 45, (#12) Byron Center 28
Milford 26, South Lyon 20
Whiteford 32, Jonesville 20
(#19) Ithaca 29, (#22) Pewamo-Westphalia 10
(#41) DeWitt 41, Mt. Pleasant 24
Frankenmuth 27, Swan Valley 21
(#15) Chelsea 42, Mason 24
(#24) Grosse Pointe South 50, Franklin 13
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917