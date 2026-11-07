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Michigan High School Football Final Scores — November 6

See results from MHSAA playoff matchups across the state
Jack Butler|
Detroit King Jeremiah Sims (5) runs with the ball, while being tackled by Harper Woods Kentravious Terry (6) and Harper Woods Tamareon Taylor (20) during the MHSAA district finals at Harper Woods high school, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026.
Detroit King Jeremiah Sims (5) runs with the ball, while being tackled by Harper Woods Kentravious Terry (6) and Harper Woods Tamareon Taylor (20) during the MHSAA district finals at Harper Woods high school, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football season continued with another round of the MHSAA playoffs. High School On SI has final scores.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores — November 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Laker 7

New Lothrop 49, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21

Jefferson 43, Ida 23

(#21) Chelsea 51, Thurston 14

(#22) Harper Woods 20, (#7) King 6

(#5) Clarkston 27, Grand Blanc 26

Divine Child 49, Adrian 14

Ogemaw Heights 34, Chippewa Hills 14

(#8) Romeo 42, Rochester 2

(#1) Catholic Central 40, (#9) Oxford 27

Kenowa Hills 63, Ludington 0

Meridian 56, Gladwin 21

(#19) Mona Shores 49, (#12) Caledonia 35

Grosse Pointe South 42, Bedford 0

Pickford 28, Ishpeming 22

Lumen Christi Catholic 37, Napoleon 0

(#24) Goodrich 42, St. Johns 7

Zeeland West 48, Central 12

South Lyon 55, South Lyon East 32

(#4) Brother Rice 35, North Farmington 14

South Christian 51, Lakeshore 0

(#14) De La Salle Collegiate 27, Port Huron 10

Summit Academy 30, Denby 28

Whiteford 38, St. Mary Catholic Central 34

Hudson 35, Fowler 0

(#6) Cass Tech 27, Fordson 14

Kingsley 38, St. Francis 7

Almont 43, Bullock Creek 28

Unity Christian 49, Forest Hills Eastern 23

(#18) Ithaca 39, Millington 16

Thornapple Kellogg 41, St. Joseph 13

Swan Valley 29, Imlay City 12

Jonesville 52, Union City 30

Franklin 17, Carlson 6

Ubly 32, Unionville-Sebewaing 8

Portland 35, Edwardsburg 17

West Catholic 45, Hopkins 14

Marine City 37, Montrose 29

Milford 31, Dow 19

Stoney Creek 21, (#20) Adams 7

Frankenmuth 48, Armada 14

Mt. Pleasant 56, Cadillac 41

Charlevoix 41, Harrison 8

Portage Central 33, (#25) Grandville 18

Northville 17, (#11) Saline 14

Lutheran North 48, Marysville 20

Deckerville 62, Dryden 22

Colon 30, Climax-Scotts 20

Belding 28, Olivet 20

(#16) Byron Center 59, Portage Northern 37

(#23) DeWitt 54, Coopersville 21

(#17) Beal City 45, East Jordan 25

(#2) St. Mary’s Prep 42, Lakeview 7

Montabella 55, Merrill 36

Detroit Country Day 35, St. Clair 13

Ecorse 26, Michigan Collegiate 6

Mason 49, Fenton 0

Britton Deerfield 36, All Saints Central 8

Springport 34, Decatur 22

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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