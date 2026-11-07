Michigan High School Football Final Scores — November 6
The Michigan high school football season continued with another round of the MHSAA playoffs. High School On SI has final scores.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores — November 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 41, Laker 7
New Lothrop 49, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 21
Jefferson 43, Ida 23
(#21) Chelsea 51, Thurston 14
(#22) Harper Woods 20, (#7) King 6
(#5) Clarkston 27, Grand Blanc 26
Divine Child 49, Adrian 14
Ogemaw Heights 34, Chippewa Hills 14
(#8) Romeo 42, Rochester 2
(#1) Catholic Central 40, (#9) Oxford 27
Kenowa Hills 63, Ludington 0
Meridian 56, Gladwin 21
(#19) Mona Shores 49, (#12) Caledonia 35
Grosse Pointe South 42, Bedford 0
Pickford 28, Ishpeming 22
Lumen Christi Catholic 37, Napoleon 0
(#24) Goodrich 42, St. Johns 7
Zeeland West 48, Central 12
South Lyon 55, South Lyon East 32
(#4) Brother Rice 35, North Farmington 14
South Christian 51, Lakeshore 0
(#14) De La Salle Collegiate 27, Port Huron 10
Summit Academy 30, Denby 28
Whiteford 38, St. Mary Catholic Central 34
Hudson 35, Fowler 0
(#6) Cass Tech 27, Fordson 14
Kingsley 38, St. Francis 7
Almont 43, Bullock Creek 28
Unity Christian 49, Forest Hills Eastern 23
(#18) Ithaca 39, Millington 16
Thornapple Kellogg 41, St. Joseph 13
Swan Valley 29, Imlay City 12
Jonesville 52, Union City 30
Franklin 17, Carlson 6
Ubly 32, Unionville-Sebewaing 8
Portland 35, Edwardsburg 17
West Catholic 45, Hopkins 14
Marine City 37, Montrose 29
Milford 31, Dow 19
Stoney Creek 21, (#20) Adams 7
Frankenmuth 48, Armada 14
Mt. Pleasant 56, Cadillac 41
Charlevoix 41, Harrison 8
Portage Central 33, (#25) Grandville 18
Northville 17, (#11) Saline 14
Lutheran North 48, Marysville 20
Deckerville 62, Dryden 22
Colon 30, Climax-Scotts 20
Belding 28, Olivet 20
(#16) Byron Center 59, Portage Northern 37
(#23) DeWitt 54, Coopersville 21
(#17) Beal City 45, East Jordan 25
(#2) St. Mary’s Prep 42, Lakeview 7
Montabella 55, Merrill 36
Detroit Country Day 35, St. Clair 13
Ecorse 26, Michigan Collegiate 6
Mason 49, Fenton 0
Britton Deerfield 36, All Saints Central 8
Springport 34, Decatur 22
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917