Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13
Martin Luther King 25, MCNP 6
(#4) Malvern Prep 45, (#11) SCHA 10
Springfield 22, Upper Perkiomen 17
(#15) Canon-McMillan 24, (#19) North Allegheny 21
Mount Union 47, Marion Center 7
North Star 16, Berlin Brothersvalley 7
Pottsgrove 16, Pope John Paul II 7
Dunmore 45, Lakeland 13
North Pocono 42, Valley View 0
Shikellamy 28, Jersey Shore 27
Keystone 42, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 14
(#13) Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 8
Great Valley 20, Unionville 17
Apollo Ridge 33, Neshannock 21
General McLane 35, Cathedral Prep 31
Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 13
Williams Valley 40, Tri-Valley 7
Montour 37, McKeesport 33
Hickory 49, Fort LeBoeuf 7
(#16) Central Bucks West 44, Central Bucks East 21
(#23) Westinghouse 50, Karns City 21
Avonworth 42, West Mifflin 13
Bishop McCort 8, Homer-Center 7
West York Area 44, Conrad Weiser 0
Propel Braddock Hills 42, Aliquippa 7
Belle Vernon 21, Elizabeth Forward 10
(#12) State College 46, McDowell 14
New Castle 36, South Fayette 35
Southern Columbia Area 21, Troy 14
Bishop Canevin 49, Beaver Falls 12
Line Mountain 35, Muncy 0
Port Allegany 40, Brockway 35
South Williamsport 43, Bloomsburg 42
Richland 20, Bellwood-Antis 19
Shenango 31, Monessen 6
Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack Area 6
Spring-Ford 28, Plymouth Whitemarsh 21
Harrisburg 14, Wilson 9
Annville-Cleona 21, Schuylkill Valley 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Jim Thorpe 21
Scranton Prep 50, Wyoming Area 7
Western Beaver 8, Steel Valley 6
Mount Carmel 41, Montoursville 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Moshannon Valley 14
Susquehanna Township 29, Littlestown 7
Seton LaSalle 48, Ligonier Valley 10
Athens 23, Mifflinburg 21
Montgomery 48, Canton 6
(#1) Central Catholic 45, Hempfield Area 13
Northern York 21, Ephrata 7
(#7) Upper St. Clair 51, Armstrong 14
(#25) Penn-Trafford 30, (#24) Thomas Jefferson 0
Hopewell 27, North Catholic 21
Northern Bedford County 21, Meyersdale 0
(#5) Pine-Richland 24, Trinity 6
North Hills 28, West Allegheny 0
Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Big Spring 18
Steelton-Highspire 32, Delone Catholic 23
Exeter Township 13, Spring Grove 12
Washington 35, Bethlehem Center 7
Solanco 42, Conestoga Valley 12
Central 29, Cambria Heights 18
Garnet Valley 42, Henderson 7
Fort Cherry 28, Laurel 0
Clairton 28, California 8
Council Rock South 20, North Penn 13
Abington Heights 42, Hollidaysburg 35
Parkland 38, Whitehall 28
Schuylkill Haven 42, Northern Lehigh 14
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917