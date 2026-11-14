Skip to main content
High School

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

See final scores from another round of PIAA playoffs
Jack Butler|
The Big Spring Bulldogs take the field for an SCAC Division III football game at Sheppard and Myers Stadium in Hanover, Oct. 23, 2026. The Nighthawks won 14-13 to improve to 9-0.
The Big Spring Bulldogs take the field for an SCAC Division III football game at Sheppard and Myers Stadium in Hanover, Oct. 23, 2026. The Nighthawks won 14-13 to improve to 9-0. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Pennsylvania High School Football Playoff Final Scores, Results - November 13

Martin Luther King 25, MCNP 6

(#4) Malvern Prep 45, (#11) SCHA 10

Springfield 22, Upper Perkiomen 17

(#15) Canon-McMillan 24, (#19) North Allegheny 21

Mount Union 47, Marion Center 7

North Star 16, Berlin Brothersvalley 7

Pottsgrove 16, Pope John Paul II 7

Dunmore 45, Lakeland 13

North Pocono 42, Valley View 0

Shikellamy 28, Jersey Shore 27

Keystone 42, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 14

(#13) Bishop McDevitt 42, Mechanicsburg 8

Great Valley 20, Unionville 17

Apollo Ridge 33, Neshannock 21

General McLane 35, Cathedral Prep 31

Williamsport 41, Wyoming Valley West 13

Williams Valley 40, Tri-Valley 7

Montour 37, McKeesport 33

Hickory 49, Fort LeBoeuf 7

(#16) Central Bucks West 44, Central Bucks East 21

(#23) Westinghouse 50, Karns City 21

Avonworth 42, West Mifflin 13

Bishop McCort 8, Homer-Center 7

West York Area 44, Conrad Weiser 0

Propel Braddock Hills 42, Aliquippa 7

Belle Vernon 21, Elizabeth Forward 10

(#12) State College 46, McDowell 14

New Castle 36, South Fayette 35

Southern Columbia Area 21, Troy 14

Bishop Canevin 49, Beaver Falls 12

Line Mountain 35, Muncy 0

Port Allegany 40, Brockway 35

South Williamsport 43, Bloomsburg 42

Richland 20, Bellwood-Antis 19

Shenango 31, Monessen 6

Dallas 14, Wallenpaupack Area 6

Spring-Ford 28, Plymouth Whitemarsh 21

Harrisburg 14, Wilson 9

Annville-Cleona 21, Schuylkill Valley 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Jim Thorpe 21

Scranton Prep 50, Wyoming Area 7

Western Beaver 8, Steel Valley 6

Mount Carmel 41, Montoursville 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 45, Moshannon Valley 14

Susquehanna Township 29, Littlestown 7

Seton LaSalle 48, Ligonier Valley 10

Athens 23, Mifflinburg 21

Montgomery 48, Canton 6

(#1) Central Catholic 45, Hempfield Area 13

Northern York 21, Ephrata 7

(#7) Upper St. Clair 51, Armstrong 14

(#25) Penn-Trafford 30, (#24) Thomas Jefferson 0

Hopewell 27, North Catholic 21

Northern Bedford County 21, Meyersdale 0

(#5) Pine-Richland 24, Trinity 6

North Hills 28, West Allegheny 0

Lampeter-Strasburg 38, Big Spring 18

Steelton-Highspire 32, Delone Catholic 23

Exeter Township 13, Spring Grove 12

Washington 35, Bethlehem Center 7

Solanco 42, Conestoga Valley 12

Central 29, Cambria Heights 18

Garnet Valley 42, Henderson 7

Fort Cherry 28, Laurel 0

Clairton 28, California 8

Council Rock South 20, North Penn 13

Abington Heights 42, Hollidaysburg 35

Parkland 38, Whitehall 28

Schuylkill Haven 42, Northern Lehigh 14

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Pennsylvania